Arizona State has landed a commitment from quarterback transfer Cutter Boley, an SEC All-Freshman team selection who started most of the 2025 season at Kentucky, a source told ESPN on Saturday night, confirming a report.

Boley, a four-star recruit in the 2024 class from Hodgenville, Kentucky, had 2,160 passing yards on 65.8% completions with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a redshirt freshman this past fall. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Boley, who started Kentucky's final 10 games, told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Thursday that he planned to enter the transfer portal. Kentucky fired longtime coach Mark Stoops following the season and hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as his replacement.

Arizona State has been looking for a quarterback following the portal entry of Sam Leavitt, who helped the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024. Leavitt was limited by a foot injury this past season that eventually required surgery. When asked last month about Leavitt's future, Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham said he wished Leavitt the best in his future while adding, "I'm very, very confident we're going to have a really good quarterback at Arizona State."

Boley, who will have three years of eligibility left, had 330 passing yards and five touchdowns against Tennessee, and had six games with at least 225 passing yards in 2025. Football Scoop first reported his transfer to Arizona State.

Elsewhere in the transfer portal on Saturday, former Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor committed to Iowa State, he told ESPN. Raynor started 36 games and accounted for 9,877 yards of total offense and 67 touchdowns in three seasons with the Red Wolves. Raynor has one season of eligibility remaining.

And former Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz will commit to Louisville, sources told Thamel, confirming multiple reports.