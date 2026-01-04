Open Extended Reactions

Colorado has picked up a commitment from San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero, the nation's leader in receiving yards and a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Scudero, who announced Friday that he would enter the transfer portal, quickly landed at Colorado, giving the Buffaloes a significant piece for first-year offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. The 5-foot-9, 174-pound Scudero had 88 catches for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns this season and will have two years of eligibility at Colorado.

He ranks fifth in the FBS in receptions and recorded six games with 130 or more receiving yards, earning first-team All-Mountain West honors. Scudero opened the season with 189 yards and a touchdown against Central Michigan and had 180 yards and four TDs against Wyoming in October. He previously played at Sacramento State, logging 52 receptions for 664 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.

Scudero adds to a big transfer haul for Colorado, which also added Sacramento State running back Damian Henderson II and Miami (Ohio) wide receiver Kamryn Perry on Saturday.