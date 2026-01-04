Open Extended Reactions

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick has landed a new potential starting quarterback for his second season with the Tar Heels.

Former Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has committed to sign with the Tar Heels, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Sunday. Edwards committed to UNC during a visit to campus this weekend.

Edwards is expected to receive a medical redshirt after injuring his left knee in Wisconsin's season opener, a 17-0 victory against Miami (Ohio). He played only 34 snaps in two games for the Badgers in 2025. He is expected to be available for the start of spring practice.

North Carolina will be Edwards' fourth team in his college career. He signed with Wake Forest out of high school and redshirted in 2021, before spending three seasons at Maryland.

Edwards, from Springfield, Virginia, was second in the Big Ten in passing yards average (261.9 yards) and was fourth in completions (273) with the Terrapins in 2024. He captured Music City Bowl MVP honors after leading Maryland to a 31-13 win against Auburn in 2023.

Edwards has thrown for 3,435 yards in his career with 19 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing scores.

North Carolina's offense struggled mightily while finishing 4-8 in Belichick's first season in 2025. The Tar Heels ranked 16th in the ACC in scoring (19.3 points) and passing offense (183.5 yards). They scored more than 27 points in a game just once.

ESPN reported Dec. 22 that the Tar Heels were working to hire former Louisville, Arkansas and Atlanta Falcons coach Bobby Petrino to replace offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, who was fired last month.

Gio Lopez, who started 11 games after transferring from South Alabama, is expected to return and compete for UNC's starting job. Au'Tori Newkirk is also expected back after attempting six passes in 2025. Quarterback Bryce Baker, the jewel of Belichick's first recruiting class, and senior Max Johnson have entered the transfer portal.

The Tar Heels also signed incoming freshman Travis Burgess of Loganville, Georgia, ESPN's No. 9-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2026.