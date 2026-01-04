Open Extended Reactions

Indiana had landed a commitment from Michigan State transfer wide receiver Nick Marsh, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Marsh, one of the most coveted players in the portal as the No. 3 receiver and No. 12 overall player in ESPN's transfer portal rankings, is transferring to join the Big Ten champions and will have two more years of eligibility.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound sophomore led the Spartans in receiving in back-to-back seasons and produced 100 catches for 1,311 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Marsh announced his decision to transfer on Dec. 1 and officially entered the transfer portal on Friday.

The Detroit native was the No. 167 overall recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300 and set Michigan State true freshman records for catches (41) and receiving yards (649) in 2024.

Marsh has recorded 12 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns in his two games against Indiana during his career.

Cignetti and the No. 1 Hoosiers are working to reload their roster for 2026 as they prepare for their College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Oregon on Jan. 9 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Marsh will give Indiana a proven playmaker to help replace senior Elijah Sarratt, their second-leading receiver with 727 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns who's set to graduate.