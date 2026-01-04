Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame transfer quarterback Kenny Minchey has committed to Nebraska, he told ESPN on Sunday.

The Cornhuskers secured their top target among transfer quarterbacks in Minchey, a redshirt sophomore with two more years of eligibility who moved on from Notre Dame in search of an opportunity to become a starter in 2026.

Minchey officially entered the portal Friday, the first day of the two-week transfer window in college football.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound passer went through a close offseason competition with CJ Carr for the Notre Dame starting job that extended through preseason camp. In six appearances this season, Minchey was 20-of-26 passing for 196 yards and rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Minchey, a former ESPN 300 recruit who was the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the 2023 class, gives coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen a quarterback to build around in 2026 after two-year starter Dylan Raiola opted to move on via the transfer portal.

Nebraska started 6-2 in its third year under Rhule before Raiola went down with a season-ending injury in a 21-17 loss to USC. The Huskers lost four of their last five games to finish 7-6 as freshman quarterback TJ Lateef replaced Raiola and accounted for 1,024 total yards and nine touchdowns.