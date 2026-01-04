Open Extended Reactions

Former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover has committed to Indiana after visiting this weekend, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Sunday.

Hoover, who became TCU's starter during the 2023 season, set a school record in 2024 with 3,949 passing yards. With Fernando Mendoza expected to enter the NFL draft, Hoover is projected to start for the Hoosiers next season.

Hoover, who originally committed to Indiana during Tom Allen's tenure before signing with the Horned Frogs, will enter next season as college football's leading returning passer with 9,629 yards and is second in touchdown passes with 71. He has 16 career 300-yard games and three with more than 400 yards.

Hoover will enroll in January. Curt Cignetti also brought in quarterbacks Kurtis Rourke and Mendoza through the transfer portal.

Hoover, who ranks No. 15 in ESPN's transfer portal rankings and as the No. 5 quarterback, has one year of eligibility remaining. He did not play in TCU's Alamo Bowl victory over USC, finishing this season with 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

Also on Sunday, the Hoosiers landed commitments from offensive stars who can play alongside Hoover. Sources told ESPN that Michigan State transfer wide receiver Nick Marsh, ESPN's No. 3 wide receiver and No. 12 overall player in the rankings, joined Indiana, as did former Boston College tailback Turbo Richard.

Marsh, a 6-foot-3, 203-pound sophomore, led the Spartans in receiving in back-to-back seasons and produced 100 catches for 1,311 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Richard ran for 749 yards and nine touchdowns this season with the Eagles. He caught two touchdown passes, as well, and averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry in both of his seasons at Boston College.

Finally, on the defensive side of the ball, former Kansas State star edge Tobi Osunsanmi verbally committed to Indiana, a source told Thamel. He's one of the top edges in this year's portal, as he accounted for 47 pressures and 8.5 sacks in his career with the Wildcats.

Cignetti and the No. 1 Hoosiers are working to reload their roster for 2026 as they prepare for their College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Oregon on Jan. 9 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).