Open Extended Reactions

Going into 2024, Ohio State and Notre Dame went to the transfer portal for veteran quarterbacks and found perfect fits who'd lead them to the national championship game.

A year later, it's Indiana, Oregon, Ole Miss and Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals, all guided by transfer QBs who had the goods to make them title contenders.

Which QBs on the move could be the next big stars to dominate in 2026? Here are ESPN's rankings of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal, with scouting reports provided by Tom Luginbill.

These are wild times in the sport with a two-week offseason transfer portal window from Jan. 2-16 underway and as many as half of the teams at the Power 4 level hunting for transfers to be their starter next season. It's no surprise, then, that the most coveted passers on the board are quickly locking in decisions on their next stop.

We'll update these rankings frequently throughout January as more high-profile players enter the portal and make commitments. These rankings are based on production, experience, potential, demand and feedback from coaches and general managers throughout the sport.

Transferring from: Cincinnati

Transferring to: Texas Tech

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 235 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: The former Indiana transfer developed into one of the top gunslingers in college football at Cincinnati. He's a terrific dual-threat playmaker who produced 5,613 passing yards plus 1,027 rushing yards over his two seasons with the Bearcats, totaling 63 touchdowns and 16 turnovers. Sorsby was a top-10 QB this season in QBR and PFF grading and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors from the league's coaches.

Sorsby led Cincinnati to a 7-1 start, climbing to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and getting the Bearcats into the Big 12 title race entering November. He ranked third in the conference in total offense with 3,380 yards, 36 TDs and just five interceptions. Sorsby could enter the NFL draft if he gets first-round feedback, but this transfer should make him one of the highest-paid QBs in college football for 2026.

Scout's take: Sorsby is a three-year starter with excellent size, arm strength and mobility. He can make off-platform throws, drop the ball in when throwing downfield and can get the ball out quickly on RPOs. He anticipates extremely well and throws guys open. He's a powerful runner with excellent size and good quickness. This is an instinctive player in the pocket with elite processing and navigation skills when pressured. -- Tom Luginbill

What he brings to Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were not going to be outbid in their battle with LSU for Sorsby. He was the Plan A all along for coach Joey McGuire and his staff, a proven Big 12 starter and Texas native who can elevate an offense that ranked No. 2 nationally in points per game this season before the shutout loss to Oregon in the CFP quarterfinal. The Red Raiders return a lot of playmakers around Sorsby entering 2026 and should be the preseason Big 12 favorite. Sorsby's arrival also allows backup Will Hammond to recover from his torn ACL and prepare to take over as Tech's starter in 2027.

Transferring from: Arizona State

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-2 | WT: 205 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Leavitt helped lead the Sun Devils to a special season in 2024 and was the Big 12's preseason Offensive Player of the Year entering 2025. He wowed everyone as a redshirt freshman, teaming with running back Cam Skattebo to lead Arizona State to a Big 12 title and near upset of Texas in the CFP quarterfinals. The former Michigan State transfer put up 3,328 total yards, 29 total TDs and only six interceptions with a top-10 QBR (80.0) while earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in his squad's first season in the conference.

His follow-up in Tempe was cut short by a foot injury he suffered against Baylor in the Big 12 opener that lingered for weeks and ultimately required season-ending surgery. Leavitt played in only seven games and did an impressive job toughing it out against eventual Big 12 champion Texas Tech, throwing for 319 yards and leading a decisive 75-yard touchdown drive in a 26-22 upset.

Scout's take: Leavitt is a two-year starter who completed 61.4% of his passes for 4,513 yards and 34 touchdowns over the past two seasons despite sitting out five games in 2025. He evades pressure with his quick feet, he keeps his eyes downfield as he negotiates the pocket, and he makes off-platform throws. He can layer intermediate throws over the middle, and he puts good touch on downfield passes outside the hashes. His quickness and toughness make him a threat when he scrambles and on designed quarterback runs. He will take risks with the football, which also leads to a below-average completion percentage. -- Luginbill

Transferring from: North Texas

Transferring to: Oklahoma State

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-4 | WT: 211 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: The nation's leading passer entered the transfer portal after a prolific season leading the No. 1 scoring offense in college football. Mestemaker, the American Conference Offensive Player of the Year, threw for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns while leading the Mean Green to the conference title game and a school-record 12 wins. He has been one of the great revelations of the 2025 season, a former walk-on who hadn't started a game at QB since his freshman year of high school before breaking out with 448 total yards in North Texas' bowl game last season. He'll have an opportunity to continue developing into a top NFL prospect as he makes the move up to the Power 4 level this offseason.

Scout's take: Mestemaker's control of the offense and poise are notable considering he was his high school's backup quarterback. He gets the ball out on time when his first option is there, and he gets through his progressions when his first option isn't there. He puts good touch on his downfield passes. He keeps his eyes up and he makes accurate throws as he climbs the pocket. Mestemaker has quirky mechanics and delivery, but the end result is positive. He has played in a very QB-friendly scheme at North Texas and is not a runner. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Oklahoma State: The Cowboys will try to pull off one of the most ambitious roster flips in college football in 2026, and it was absolutely essential that coach Eric Morris get Mestemaker to Stillwater to help lead the turnaround. Had he wanted to open up his recruitment and take more visits, Mestemaker would've had a lot of options to choose from on the open market. Teams certainly tried to tamper during the season to get an early lead in this recruitment. Instead, Mestemaker stayed loyal to Morris and offensive coordinator Sean Brophy and trusted this is the best coaching and offensive system for his continued development.

Transferring from: South Florida

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 231 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Brown led all FBS quarterbacks with 42 total touchdowns in the regular season and had the No. 1 QBR and PFF grade among all Group of 5 starters while leading an offense that averaged 43 points, fourth most nationally. He has enjoyed a prolific run as the operator of coach Alex Golesh's fast and explosive offensive attack with 9,955 career total yards and 92 total TDs. He's dangerous on the move and rushed for 1,008 yards this season with six 100-plus yard rushing performances, doing the majority of his damage on designed runs. Now the 32-game starter is ready to prove he can compete at the highest level as a senior.

Scout's take: Brown's strong arm complements his excellent frame and mobility. He stays poised and throws with a strong base within the pocket and extends plays, keeps his eyes downfield and finds receivers late when he gets moved off his spot. He is an outstanding runner with an impressive blend of quickness, power and speed. Brown is an unorthodox passer with a long, quirky release, but he has been very productive and is a dynamic player overall. -- Luginbill

Transferring from: TCU

Transferring to: Indiana

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 200 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Hoover took over for injured Chandler Morris during his redshirt freshman season in 2023 and never looked back, starting 31 consecutive games for the Horned Frogs and developing into one of the Big 12's most productive passers. The two-time team captain broke TCU's single-season passing record with 3,949 yards in 2024, and his 9,629 career passing yards and 71 passing touchdowns are most among all FBS quarterbacks returning for 2026.

Hoover got to sling it around a ton at TCU and has been a 65.2% career passer with a top-five QBR in the Big 12 in each of his three seasons as starter. He'll need to cut down on turnovers to be more successful at his next stop after compiling 42 (33 interceptions, nine fumbles) in his time with the Horned Frogs.

Scout's take: Hoover has enough zip on his passes to throw into tight windows when he gets the ball out on time and throws with a strong base. He can get the ball out quickly and hit receivers in the numbers running RPOs. He can keep his eyes downfield as he negotiates the pocket and can make accurate throws when he gets outside the pocket. He has limited size and is not a dynamic athlete, but he has enough to get out of trouble. Hoover is an ideal fit for any Air Raid system and plays a lot like Morris at Virginia. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Indiana: Indiana's Curt Cignetti and his staff have coached five QBs who've earned conference Offensive Player of the Year honors since 2019. Hoover gets to try to be next in line as an overqualified successor to potential No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Hoover was actually committed to play for Tom Allen at Indiana as a high school recruit before a late flip to TCU. Now he's coming back to Bloomington to try to lead another CFP run in 2026.

Transferring from: Iowa State

Transferring to: Penn State

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-1 | WT: 210 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Becht will be the most experienced returning Power 4 starter in the game next season, a 39-game starter with significant big-game experience who far exceeded three-star expectations during his career with the Cyclones. He has won 26 games as a starter and led Iowa State to the Big 12 title game in 2024 as well as the first 11-win season in program history. Becht had an up-and-down year in 2025, throwing for 2,584 yards on 60.5% passing with 24 total TDs and 10 turnovers, but he was playing most of the season with a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder and dealt with an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder.

Scout's take: Becht has played a ton of football. He makes sound adjustments at the line of scrimmage, he gets the ball out on time when his first read is there and he quickly gets to his second read when his first read isn't there. He can beat zone looks with timing and touch. He moves well in the pocket, he scrambles for first downs and he follows his blocks on designed quarterback runs. He has rushed for 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He is highly productive and consistent in his methods. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Penn State: Matt Campbell getting his trusted starter and team leader to join him in Happy Valley was never really in question once Becht officially entered the portal. They're going to face new challenges together in their first year in the Big Ten, and Campbell and his staff have a ton of work to do to reload this roster with a portal haul that should feature a ton of Iowa State players. When he's healthy and at his best, Becht can certainly be one of the Big Ten's top passers.

Transferring from: Nebraska

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 230 | Class: Sophomore

Background: The former five-star recruit flipped from Georgia to Nebraska in December 2023 knowing he would be able to start right away as a true freshman. He led all FBS freshmen and broke the program's freshman record with 2,819 passing yards in 2024 while leading the Huskers to their first bowl game since 2016.

Nebraska spent a ton to acquire offensive talent in the portal to load up around him and try to take the next big step in his second year. But a 5-1 start fell apart with losses in four of Nebraska's final six games. Raiola suffered a season-ending broken right fibula against USC in early November. He struggled at times to operate behind a poor offensive line, taking 27 sacks over nine games, but still threw for 2,000 yards on 72% passing with 18 TDs and eight turnovers.

Scout's take: Raiola is accurate, and he can make layered throws over the middle when he gets the ball out on time and throws with a strong base. He's effective when rolling to his right, and keeps his eyes downfield as he climbs the pocket. He moves well enough to scramble for the occasional first down. Raiola switched commitments multiple times as a recruit and is now transferring after two seasons in Lincoln. Despite being talented, he will need to prove he's committed to make a team better. -- Luginbill

Transferring from: Florida

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 247 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Lagway, a former top-10 recruit, went 10-9 as Florida's QB1 while putting up 4,179 passing yards, 237 rushing yards, 29 total touchdowns and 24 turnovers over the past two seasons. His 14 interceptions in 2025 were the most among all Power 4 passers, and his 59.5 QBR ranked 14th among SEC starters.

During his two years in college, Lagway has dealt with shoulder, core muscle, groin, hamstring and calf injuries and has missed out on valuable offseason reps and development. Combine those issues with a highly pressurized hot-seat situation, a head coach trying to be the offensive playcaller and injuries at receiver and you get a messy situation and a frustrating 4-8 sophomore season. Lagway is ready for a reset and a fresh start to finish his career.

Scout's take: Lagway's rare blend of size, mobility and arm strength translates to a high ceiling. He can drop the ball in the bucket and hit receivers in stride throwing downfield. He's quick for his size and is tough to tackle when he gets into space, making him more of a threat as a runner and scrambler than the stats would suggest. He has started 19 games with 13 of those starts coming against SEC teams. Lagway might be the most physically gifted player at the position in the portal. -- Luginbill

Transferring from: Notre Dame

Transferring to: Nebraska

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-2 | WT: 208 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Minchey, a former ESPN 300 recruit, competed with CJ Carr to become QB1 for the Fighting Irish in the offseason, and by all accounts he performed well and made it a close call. He played a dozen or more snaps in five blowout wins and was efficient, completing 20 of 26 passes for 196 yards and rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown. After three years in South Bend, he's ready to be a starter and a leader at his next school.

Scout's take: Minchey has appeared in just 10 games over the past three seasons, but he's flashed ability with a strong arm and good mobility. He can drop the ball into receivers running go routes and throw hole balls working against two-high looks. Minchey can extend plays and make off-platform throws. He's an instinctive runner with enough speed to break explosive runs. Limited experience, but physically gifted with the upside to become a quality player. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Nebraska: Raiola moving on via the portal created an opportunity for Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen to go find a QB who fits where he wants to go offensively. The Huskers are betting on Minchey over more experienced passers with the belief he has the right skill set and potential to keep developing into a real difference-maker.

Transferring from: Harvard

Transferring to: TCU

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 229 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: If you ask NFL scouts, there's little debate about Craig being the top FCS passer in the portal. He already had a Day 3 draft grade going into the season and was previously Mel Kiper's No. 9 QB prospect for the 2026 draft. Craig is a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in FCS and could be a fifth- or sixth-round pick if he goes pro but preferred to explore his options in the portal. At Harvard, he was a 24-game starter and All-Ivy performer who threw for 6,074 yards on 61% passing with 63 career total touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Scout's take: Small-college QB with big-college arm talent. Craig is built like Trey Lance but a tad shorter. Outstanding dual-threat athlete with three Ivy League championships in three years. He possesses tremendous arm strength and excellent mobility both in and outside the pocket. He can make all the throws and is confident in letting it rip. We love his demeanor and instincts. He's highly competitive and knows he's good. Craig gets the ball out of his hand quickly and with zip. He has made improvements in full-field progressions through his career and has Baker Mayfield-type gunslinger traits. -- Luginbill

What he brings to TCU: The Horned Frogs definitely wanted to bring Hoover back for his senior season but deserve a lot of credit for quickly pivoting and finding a veteran solution for their unexpected need at QB. Coach Sonny Dykes wants to transition away from Air Raid ball in 2026 and brought in new OC Gordon Sammis from UConn to shake things up. Craig should be a really good fit for a more pro-style approach going forward in Fort Worth.

Transferring from: Michigan State

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 225 | Class: Junior

Background: Chiles followed Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff from Oregon State to Michigan State after a promising freshman season in 2023, and he gave the Spartans a talented young QB to rebuild around. Chiles put up 4,259 total yards with 32 touchdowns and 21 turnovers in 20 starts in East Lansing. He's a 61% career passer with a 3-11 record against Big Ten opponents and missed the Spartans' final three games because of a foot injury. He should benefit from a fresh start ahead of his final season of eligibility.

Scout's take: Chiles has the arm strength to take the top off the coverage, and he can get good zip on his passes when he's unable to follow through. He can hold safeties in the middle of the field with his eyes, set his feet and deliver the ball accurately from within the pocket. He can extend plays and he can scramble for first downs. Chiles can be erratic and streaky. When he gets hot, though, he's really impressive. -- Luginbill

Transferring from: Georgia Tech

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-2 | WT: 220 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: Philo played in only eight games over two seasons at Georgia Tech but impressed as Haynes King's backup and was clearly in line to be the Yellow Jackets' starter in 2026. Philo threw for 373 yards on 21-of-28 passing in his first career start, a 59-12 nonconference win over Gardner-Webb, and produced 1,033 total yards and three TDs over his two years in the program.

Scout's take: Philo has played extremely well in relief of King. Georgia Tech even paid above-market value to keep him in the program for the 2025 season. His stats are modest at best, but he got them through King's injury issues in 2024 and played at a high level. He's not the runner King was but is a very efficient and accurate passer. -- Luginbill

Transferring from: Auburn

Years remaining: 4

HT: 6-4 | WT: 217 | Class: Freshman

Background: Knight was a big-time get for coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers when the No. 2 ranked dual-threat QB prospect in the 2025 class flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Auburn. He sat behind Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels during a 5-7 season and redshirted but did get one opportunity to prove his progress in late November against Mercer, a top-10 FCS team. Knight scrambled for a 75-yard touchdown on his opening drive to kick off a big day on the ground with 162 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also completed 15 of 20 passes for 239 yards and two TDs in the 62-17 blowout. Knight finished with a near-perfect QBR of 99.8 on the day. Now he'll look to build on that strong audition as a redshirt freshman at his next school.

Scout's take: Knight possesses all the physical attributes you'd like to have with his size, elite athleticism as a true dual threat and a very strong arm. He's a left-handed quarterback who can really unleash the football, but he's further advanced as a runner than he is as a passer at this stage. Knight couldn't rise up the depth chart over two more experienced veterans despite being more talented. He got to start this fall due to injuries and played extremely well, particularly on the ground against an FCS opponent. -- Luginbill

Transferring from: Ole Miss

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-4 | WT: 215 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Simmons was set to be the successor to Jaxson Dart as Ole Miss' next star QB in 2025, but he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against Kentucky which opened the door for Trinidad Chambliss to take the job and run with it. The talented left-hander joined the Rebels as a two-sport star who also played baseball after reclassifying to the 2023 recruiting class and had his degree by the time he was 19. Simmons flashed big-time potential in a cameo against Georgia in 2024 and has thrown for 744 yards on 60% passing with five total TDs and five interceptions in his limited action this season. He'll stay with the Rebels to finish out their CFP run before moving on to his next school.

Scout's take: Big, tall, high-upside passer who played well in relief of Dart in 2024 and won the job in 2025. He has arm talent but is not a dynamic runner and has some scheme limitations. Simmons is young for his class and still has a lot of developing to do. Strong arm that can drive the ball vertically with power and fit into tight windows. He shows good instincts and anticipation to get the ball out in rhythm. Simmons' best football is ahead of him. -- Luginbill

Transferring from: Old Dominion

Transferring to: Wisconsin

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-2 | WT: 200 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: The Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year was one of the top dual-threat playmakers in the country this season, ranking No. 8 in the FBS in total offense with 2,624 passing yards plus 1,007 rushing yards (fifth most among all QBs). Joseph was responsible for 34 total TDs and 14 turnovers and led all Sun Belt passers in yards per dropback (8.1) with the second-best yards per completion rate (15.2) in the FBS. Joseph opened the season with a 75-yard touchdown run against eventual No. 1 Indiana in a 27-14 defeat, led the Monarchs to a 45-26 road win at Virginia Tech and helped pull off the program's first 10-win season since 2016.

Scout's take: Joseph is a dynamic athlete that is also very streaky in the passing game with a 59.7% completion percentage in 2025. He has good size, good foot speed and excellent instincts in the pocket. He's at his best as a designated runner and when things break down and is a true dual-threat talent. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Wisconsin: The Badgers have brought in transfer QBs every year under coach Luke Fickell and haven't had the greatest luck so far. Joseph is a far more dynamic athlete than the last three transfers they've bet on and will bring new elements to a Jeff Grimes offense that has already picked up some exciting new pieces with RB Abu Sama III (Iowa State) and WR Shamar Rigby (Oklahoma State). Wisconsin should scheme to Joseph's strengths and let him run wild like he did in 2025.

Transferring from: UNLV

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 205 | Class: Junior

Background: The Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year is moving back to the Power 4 level after a terrific season in Las Vegas. Colandrea showed promise as a two-year starter at Virginia but decided to leave after he was benched at the end of the 2024 season. He teamed up with new coach Dan Mullen and a rebuilt UNLV squad and put together his best season yet with 3,459 passing yards on 66% passing, 649 rushing yards, 33 total touchdowns and 9 interceptions on a 10-win squad that played for the Mountain West title. Taking care of the football has been an issue (36 career turnovers), but he's an exciting one-year answer for a team seeking an experienced QB1.

Scout's take: High-risk, high-reward player. Colandrea is at his best when things break down and he's improvising on the move. He throws well on the run with impressive arm strength, spraying the ball with zip across the field. We love his instincts and competitive temperament for the position, but he takes way too many chances with the football. High turnover rate despite having the tools to be an accurate passer. True dual threat and a dynamic runner who looks like he's playing street ball and is quick and elusive. He was much better being risk-averse and efficient at UNLV than he was the previous two seasons at Virginia. -- Luginbill

Transferring from: Missouri

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 212 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: After backing up Drew Allar for two seasons at Penn State, Pribula finally got his opportunity to be a starter in 2025 and threw for 1,941 yards on 67% passing, rushed for 297 yards and scored 17 total TDs with nine interceptions. Pribula led Missouri to a 5-0 start and a rise to No. 14 in the AP Top 25. He displayed impressive toughness in coming back from a dislocated left ankle in less than a month and starting the Tigers' final two games. The redshirt junior finished 10th in the SEC in QBR (66.7) in his first year as a full-time starter.

Scout's take: Pribula has good size and overall athleticism and was a hot commodity when he went through the process a year ago. He had mixed results at Missouri but has a strong arm and is a good improvisational player. Pribula was most accurate and at his best in the short passing game in 2025. He needs to improve his decision making and become more proficient in the intermediate and deep passing game, but this is a good zone read/RPO player. -- Luginbill

Transferring from: James Madison

Transferring to: UCF

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 217 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: After being named Sun Belt Player of the Year and leading JMU to the Sun Belt title and all the way to the College Football Playoff in 2025, Barnett is looking to make a move for his final college season. He threw for 2,806 yards on 58% passing, rushed for 589 yards and scored 38 total TDs during the Dukes' 12-2 run this season. Barnett was a two-year starter under coach Bob Chesney with a 21-6 career record and accounted for 318 total yards and three TDs against Oregon in JMU's first-round CFP loss.

Scout's take: He's undersized and stocky but a highly productive player as a runner and a passer. Strong arm with velocity but needs to improve touch and accuracy; completion percentage dipped this past season. He shows good instincts outside the pocket, can be used as a designated runner and holds defenses accountable. Barnett is really good in the quick and intermediate passing game, anticipates and gets the ball out of his hand quickly. He's highly experienced and has played a ton of football, similar to D'Eriq King when he was at Houston and Miami. -- Luginbill

What he brings to UCF: The Knights got 10 starts from Indiana transfer Tayven Jackson and used three more quarterbacks at various times in coach Scott Frost's first season back in Orlando. Barnett brings stability to this QB room and championship experience from his JMU years. He's an exciting pickup for the Knights as they work back to bowl eligibility and contending in the Big 12 in Year 2.

Transferring from: Penn State

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-2 | WT: 212 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: Grunkemeyer, the No. 76 overall recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300, stepped in after Allar's season-ending injury and started Penn State's final seven games, leading the Nittany Lions on a four-game win streak to finish the year. He closed on a high note with a career-high 260 passing yards and two TDs to defeat Clemson in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl and finished the season with 1,339 passing yards on 69% passing with nine total TDs and four interceptions.

Scout's take: Grunkemeyer was thrust into duty and performed well as a redshirt freshman, playing his best football over the last four weeks of the season. He's very similar in style and stature to former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford. Grunkemeyer can make all the throws with great arm strength; the ball pops out of his hand. He's a rhythm and timing passer who will only get better with more experience. He shows strong overall instincts in the passing game, has a cool demeanor and carries himself well. Competitive temperament is a strong trait. -- Luginbill

Transferring from: Kentucky

Transferring to: Arizona State

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-5 | WT: 220 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: Boley, a four-star local recruit, got an opportunity over 10 starts this season to prove he was the QB of the future for the Wildcats and went through an up-and-down 5-7 year. He threw for 2,160 yards on 66% passing with 17 total touchdowns and 14 turnovers, finishing 12th in the SEC in QBR (63.2). The Wildcats weren't great around him and finished No. 101 nationally in scoring offense, and Boley did show potential in quality starts against Florida, Tennessee, Texas and Georgia.

Scout's take: He's highly competitive with a riverboat gambler's mentality and the arm strength to back it up. Boley is very similar to Grunkemeyer in style and stature. He can be a bit unorthodox in his methods, but the end result is positive. He possesses strong downfield arm strength. We like his feel for the game and mental toughness. He showed a lot of moxie and a cool demeanor under duress. A sneaky good athlete who's a better runner than given credit for as a tall pocket passer. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Arizona State: Coach Kenny Dillingham did not want to lose Leavitt this offseason, but he was extremely confident in his ability to go find the Sun Devils' next great passer in the portal. His track record of elite QB development was tough to turn down for Boley. After a challenging season in the SEC, the young passer gets a great chance for a reset in an offense that should put him in position to put up big numbers in 2026.