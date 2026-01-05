Drew Mestemaker airs it out for 84-yard touchdown pass (0:56)

North Texas transfer wide receiver Wyatt Young has committed to Oklahoma State, a source told ESPN on Sunday.

Young, the third-leading receiver in FBS with 1,264 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 70 receptions, is joining his coach Eric Morris, quarterback Drew Mestemaker and a growing list of North Texas teammates making the move to Stillwater.

Young earned first-team All-American Conference honors as a sophomore with the Mean Green and broke the conference single-game record with 295 receiving yards on eight catches against Rice.

He had four more 100-yard performances on the year as a go-to target for Mestemaker, the nation's leading passer with 4,379 yards.

The 6-foot, 195-pound receiver from Katy, Texas, will have two more years of eligibility with the Cowboys. He was planning to take visits to Louisville, Michigan and Missouri but chose to shut down his recruitment and reunite with his coaches and teammates at Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys have already secured commitments from seven North Texas transfers including Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins, wide receiver Miles Coleman and offensive tackle Braydon Nelson.

Hawkins, the No. 2 ranked running back in ESPN's transfer portal rankings, announced his commitment Sunday.

Morris was hired by the Cowboys to replace longtime coach Mike Gundy after leading North Texas to a 12-2 season, an American Conference title game appearance and a No. 25 finish in the final College Football Playoff rankings.