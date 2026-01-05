Open Extended Reactions

Louisville star running back Isaac Brown has agreed to return in 2026 and will not enter the NCAA transfer portal, a source told ESPN on Sunday, confirming a report.

Brown had announced on Jan. 1 that he planned to enter the transfer portal after two years with the Cardinals and became the No. 1 running back in ESPN's transfer portal rankings. But Brown's name never officially appeared in the NCAA transfer portal database while the school continued to negotiate with Brown and his representatives on a potential return.

Brown was expected to consider Texas, Notre Dame and Miami among others once he was officially available in the portal, sources told ESPN. Instead, the former ACC Rookie of the Year eventually agreed to a new deal with the school that keeps him off the open market.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound sophomore has rushed for 2,057 yards and 18 touchdowns over his first two years with the Cardinals and earned Freshman All-America honors in 2024 after a breakout freshman season in which he produced 1,527 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns.

Brown earned third-team All-ACC honors this season after rushing for 884 yards and seven touchdowns on 8.75 yards per carry. He produced six 100-yard performances, including a career-high 205 yards in a win over Boston College, but missed four games in November with a lower leg injury.

Brown returned from the injury for the Cardinals' 27-22 win over Toledo in the Bush's Boca Raton Bowl, rushing for 102 yards and two scores on 10 carries.

The offseason transfer portal window for FBS and FCS players opened on Jan. 2 and extends through Jan. 16. The Cardinals have landed commitments from two transfers, Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and Kentucky defensive back DJ Waller Jr., since the portal officially opened.

Brown's decision to re-sign with Louisville was first reported by Cardinal Authority.