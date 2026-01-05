Who has won the FCS championship? All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

The FCS championship game crowns the winner of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision, which is the second-highest tier of football in the NCAA since the divisions split in 1978. Composed of over 120 programs, the 24-team playoffs feature 11 conference winners and 13 at-large bids, selected by the FCS Championship Committee.

North Dakota State is the winningest school in history, having won the title 10 times. Montana State will face off against Illinois State in the 2025-26 title game.

Ahead of the postseason finale, check out all the winners of the FCS championship below:

2024: North Dakota State

2023: South Dakota State

2022: South Dakota State

2021: North Dakota State

2020: Sam Houston

2019: North Dakota State

2018: North Dakota State

2017: North Dakota State

2016: James Madison

2015: North Dakota State

2014: North Dakota State

2013: North Dakota State

2012: North Dakota State

2011: North Dakota State

2010: Eastern Washington

2009: Villanova

2008: Richmond

2007: Appalachian State

2006: Appalachian State

2005: Appalachian State

2004: James Madison

2003: Delaware

2002: Western Kentucky

2001: Montana

2000: Georgia Southern

1999: Georgia Southern

1998: Massachusetts

1997: Youngstown State

1996: Marshall

1995: Montana

1994: Youngstown State

1993: Youngstown State

1992: Marshall

1991: Youngstown State

1990: Georgia Southern

1989: Georgia Southern

1988: Furman

1987: Louisiana-Monroe

1986: Georgia Southern

1985: Georgia Southern

1984: Montana State

1983: Southern Illinois

1982: Eastern Kentucky

1981: Idaho State

1980: Boise State

1979: Eastern Kentucky

1978: Florida A&M

