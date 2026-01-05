Who has won the FCS championship? All-time winners list

The FCS championship game crowns the winner of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision, which is the second-highest tier of football in the NCAA since the divisions split in 1978. Composed of over 120 programs, the 24-team playoffs feature 11 conference winners and 13 at-large bids, selected by the FCS Championship Committee.
North Dakota State is the winningest school in history, having won the title 10 times. Montana State will face off against Illinois State in the 2025-26 title game.
Ahead of the postseason finale, check out all the winners of the FCS championship below:
2024: North Dakota State
2023: South Dakota State
2022: South Dakota State
2021: North Dakota State
2020: Sam Houston
2019: North Dakota State
2018: North Dakota State
2017: North Dakota State
2016: James Madison
2015: North Dakota State
2014: North Dakota State
2013: North Dakota State
2012: North Dakota State
2011: North Dakota State
2010: Eastern Washington
2009: Villanova
2008: Richmond
2007: Appalachian State
2006: Appalachian State
2005: Appalachian State
2004: James Madison
2003: Delaware
2002: Western Kentucky
2001: Montana
2000: Georgia Southern
1999: Georgia Southern
1998: Massachusetts
1997: Youngstown State
1996: Marshall
1995: Montana
1994: Youngstown State
1993: Youngstown State
1992: Marshall
1991: Youngstown State
1990: Georgia Southern
1989: Georgia Southern
1988: Furman
1987: Louisiana-Monroe
1986: Georgia Southern
1985: Georgia Southern
1984: Montana State
1983: Southern Illinois
1982: Eastern Kentucky
1981: Idaho State
1980: Boise State
1979: Eastern Kentucky
1978: Florida A&M
