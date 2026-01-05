        <
          Who has won the FCS championship? All-time winners list

          Jan 5, 2026, 08:32 PM

          The FCS championship game crowns the winner of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision, which is the second-highest tier of football in the NCAA since the divisions split in 1978. Composed of over 120 programs, the 24-team playoffs feature 11 conference winners and 13 at-large bids, selected by the FCS Championship Committee.

          North Dakota State is the winningest school in history, having won the title 10 times. Montana State will face off against Illinois State in the 2025-26 title game.

          Ahead of the postseason finale, check out all the winners of the FCS championship below:

          • 2024: North Dakota State

          • 2023: South Dakota State

          • 2022: South Dakota State

          • 2021: North Dakota State

          • 2020: Sam Houston

          • 2019: North Dakota State

          • 2018: North Dakota State

          • 2017: North Dakota State

          • 2016: James Madison

          • 2015: North Dakota State

          • 2014: North Dakota State

          • 2013: North Dakota State

          • 2012: North Dakota State

          • 2011: North Dakota State

          • 2010: Eastern Washington

          • 2009: Villanova

          • 2008: Richmond

          • 2007: Appalachian State

          • 2006: Appalachian State

          • 2005: Appalachian State

          • 2004: James Madison

          • 2003: Delaware

          • 2002: Western Kentucky

          • 2001: Montana

          • 2000: Georgia Southern

          • 1999: Georgia Southern

          • 1998: Massachusetts

          • 1997: Youngstown State

          • 1996: Marshall

          • 1995: Montana

          • 1994: Youngstown State

          • 1993: Youngstown State

          • 1992: Marshall

          • 1991: Youngstown State

          • 1990: Georgia Southern

          • 1989: Georgia Southern

          • 1988: Furman

          • 1987: Louisiana-Monroe

          • 1986: Georgia Southern

          • 1985: Georgia Southern

          • 1984: Montana State

          • 1983: Southern Illinois

          • 1982: Eastern Kentucky

          • 1981: Idaho State

          • 1980: Boise State

          • 1979: Eastern Kentucky

          • 1978: Florida A&M

