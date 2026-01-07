Ranking the 25 best freshmen from the college football season

Open Extended Reactions

Most of the 2025 college football season is in the books and first-year players were a big part of it.

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier led the Cougars to the Big 12 championship game. North Texas running back Caleb Hawkins led college football in rushing touchdowns. True freshmen such as Miami receiver Malachi Toney and Oregon DB Brandon Finney Jr. are playing big roles in the College Football Playoff.

But who is the best? We've ranked the top 25 freshmen for the 2025 season.

Toney is young enough to still be a high school senior. Instead, after reclassifying into Miami's freshman class, he has become one of the defining stars of Miami's resurgence, including hauling in the Hurricanes' game-winning touchdown against Texas A&M in the first round of the College Football Playoff. At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, Toney has vastly outperformed his three-star ranking out of high school, winning ACC Rookie of the Year honors.

He became Carson Beck's most reliable target and one of the nation's most productive receivers, ranking fourth in catches (94) while tallying 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns. He broke Miami's single-season reception record against Texas A&M and already owns the program's freshman receiving yardage mark. In their heyday, the Hurricanes cultivated a steady pipeline of star receivers including Santana Moss, Reggie Wayne and Andre Johnson. With secure hands, quickness after the catch and fearlessness in traffic, Toney looks like Miami's next great playmaker and has solidified his status as one of the sport's brightest young stars as the Hurricanes return to national prominence.

Finney's performance in Oregon's quarterfinal win over Texas Tech corroborated what quarterbacks who faced the Ducks this year already knew: throwing in his direction is a futile effort. Finney picked off two passes, made a season-high six tackles and recovered a fumble. The four-star and No. 36 overall recruit in last year's class hasn't shied away from any challenge, already developing a reputation as a sticky cover corner who has leveled up against Oregon's toughest opponents. He broke out against Indiana, including a pick-six, then he forced two fumbles and tied his season high with four tackles as the Ducks held on to beat Iowa 18-16. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has lauded the 6-foot-2 corner's combination of size, recovery speed and aptitude.

play 0:47 Brandon Finney Jr. picks off Behren Morton in the end zone Brandon Finney Jr. gets his third takeaway of the game after ending Texas Tech's drive with an interception in the end zone.

Cal's winding pursuit of the No. 204 prospect in the 2025 class -- he decommitted, signed with Oregon, then quickly returned -- paid immediate dividends. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound lefty authored brilliant moments for a Cal program that won its most games (seven) since 2019. Sagapolutele's 3,454 yards led all true freshmen and he threw 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions. That included 330 yards and four scores to beat No. 21 SMU in the Golden Bears' regular-season finale. He also had an overtime win over No. 15 Louisville and dramatic nail-biters against North Carolina and Boston College.

He wasn't perfect, throwing multiple interceptions in three separate losses, and Cal still fired Justin Wilcox last month after nine seasons. But new head coach Tosh Lupoi -- who arrives via the same Oregon program that nearly landed Sagapolutele -- already secured a major win by keeping his prized lefty freshman out of the transfer portal, retaining a cornerstone to build around at the game's most important position.

Hawkins' breakout season began in relative obscurity. A three-star out of Oklahoma, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder didn't have much exposure in high school and carried the ball just 13 times through North Texas' first two games. Yet he emerged as one of the lynchpins of Eric Morris' high-powered Mean Green offense, leading the nation in touchdowns (25) while ranking fifth in rushing with 1,434 yards on 230 carries. That included four separate outings where he ran for at least 186 yards, and he scored a program-record five rushing touchdowns against UAB.

Hawkins' blend of size, speed and explosive power is one of the best in college football regardless of class. He's an effective receiver, too, and cemented a stellar first season by rushing for 198 yards and two scores on 30 carries against San Diego State in a 49-47 win in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl. Hawkins joined several teammates in following Morris to Oklahoma State.

Plenty went wrong for LSU in 2025, but its play on the perimeter was a bright spot. Opposite Mansoor Delane, Pickett emerged as one of the most impactful freshmen cornerbacks in the country, flashing the upside to eventually mirror Delane's impact. Pickett arrived in Baton Rouge as a 6-foot-5 five-star with impeccable measurables and backed it up. He graded as one of the best freshman cover corners in the country and was voted by coaches to the freshman All-SEC team.

Pickett showed an impressive nose for the ball down the stretch, picking off passes in two of the Tigers' final three games, while also proving plenty willing to throw his big frame around as a tackler, where he got better as the season progressed. Lane Kiffin retained defensive coordinator Blake Baker and that's a great sign for Pickett, who clearly earned the trust of LSU's defensive coordinator to hold up on his own and has all the tools to develop into an elite SEC corner.

While BYU came agonizingly close to the College Football Playoff, it has a clear foundation to make another run in 2026. BYU fended off Penn State to keep Kalani Sitake and won 12 games for the first time since 2001. Sitake also found his quarterback, Bachmeier, who never relinquished the starting role after he was thrust into the job following Jake Retzlaff's late summer transfer to Tulane.

Bachmeier threw for 3,033 yards and ran for 527 more, combining for 26 total touchdowns. His ability to create with his legs helped him grade as arguably the most effective freshman dual-threat in the country. He ended the season on a high note, throwing for 325 yards and completing 71.1% of his passes in a rousing 25-21 win over Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, and Bachmeier should be one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the Big 12 next season with an impressive skill set but equally striking leadership qualities to build around in Provo.

Bear Bachmeier led BYU to the Big 12 title game and a bowl win. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Like Pickett at LSU, Lee is another five-star recruit with a long frame who quickly played his way into a significant role in the SEC. The rangy 6-foot-4 corner iced Alabama's win over Missouri with a game-clinching interception, then made his first two career starts in the Tide's next two games against Tennessee and South Carolina. Outside of some struggles against rival Auburn, Lee was remarkably consistent in coverage throughout the heart of Alabama's SEC schedule. Few corners can replicate Lee's combination of length, verticality and fluidity. He knows how to use his size to his advantage and has clearly earned the trust of Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. Lee is a big reason why the Crimson Tide entered the postseason with arguably the SEC's stingiest pass defense before falling to Fernando Mendoza and Indiana.

The former four-star chose to stay home and attend Ohio State despite offers from Georgia, Alabama and plenty of other top-tier programs, then became the first Buckeyes runner to run for more than 100 yards in each of his first two games. The 6-foot, 217-pounder eventually wrestled carries away from James Peoples and CJ Donaldson to lead the team in rushing (1,090 yards) at 6.1 yards per carry. That included eclipsing 100 yards in a game six times. Jackson is a dynamic big-play threat who is also plenty willing to bang inside the tackles and move the chains as a pass catcher. While OSU's offense faltered against Miami, Jackson's willingness to handle an increased workload helped the Buckeyes keep the pressure off first-year starting QB Julian Sayin.

College Football Playoff Bracket Challenge Fill out up to TWO College Football Playoff Brackets! Create a group and invite your friends. $50K in prizes! Make Your Picks

Glover was a four-star out of high school and there were more highly ranked linemen in Georgia's 2025 class, including offensive tackle Juan Gaston. But injuries across the line, including to Gaston, left the Bulldogs unsettled up front early in the season. Glover's emergence in the interior was the calming force Georgia needed. Glover started 12 games for the Bulldogs and played the fourth-most snaps of any member of the offense, settling in as the team's right guard. Glover was one of the best pass-blocking freshmen interior linemen in the country. He was instrumental in giving QB Gunner Stockton a clean interior pocket while opening plenty of holes for a Dawgs rushing attack that had the second-most yards in the SEC this season.

A three-star out of Louisiana, Sheppard is yet another example of a freshman running back outperforming his ranking after finding the right combination of fit in the system and opportunity. Sheppard ran for 1,132 yards and 11 touchdowns on 5.7 yards per carry. He became the first true freshman to start at running back for Duke in 15 years on Sept. 27 against Syracuse and rewarded the decision by compiling a season-high 201 all-purpose yards and two scores on 19 touches. He never relented, setting Duke freshman records for both rushing yards and touchdowns while rushing for the fifth-most yards in an individual season for a Blue Devils running back. Sheppard capped his season by running wild over Arizona State in Duke's 42-39 bowl win, rushing for 170 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. His combination of vision and quick burst stands out, and he should remain a fixture of Duke's offense.

11. Michael Carroll, OL, Alabama Crimson Tide

Carroll was an offensive guard recruit, but he settled into a role at right tackle as Alabama mixed and matched combinations up front this season. Carroll made six starts, including each of the Crimson Tide's final four games. He wasn't perfect, allowing a costly strip sack in a Week 12 loss to Oklahoma and at least one sack in each of the Tide's final three games, but he also showed strong flashes when left on an island. Carroll impressed Crimson Tide coaches with his versatility and football acumen despite his inexperience. At 6-foot-6, 321 pounds, he's a great technician with impressive athleticism and was one of the few bright spots against Indiana's stifling defense in Alabama's quarterfinal loss.

12. Elijah Griffin, DL, Georgia Bulldogs

Griffin arrived in Athens as a five-star recruit and the No. 3 overall player in the 2025 class, bringing a combination of athletic measurables, size and strength that belied his youth. Some within the program ticketed him as an immediate impact contributor. While Griffin came along more slowly after also dealing with a nagging ankle injury early in the season, he was more impactful as a rotational member of Georgia's staunch front once the Bulldogs entered SEC play. Griffin's best performance came in Georgia's College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss to Ole Miss, where he made a season-high four tackles and was staunch in run support. The surface-level production wasn't gaudy, but Griffin has all the tools to flourish over the long run in Georgia's pipeline of impactful defensive linemen.

Thrown into the fire as a true freshman left tackle in the SEC, Fasusi held his own under demanding circumstances in Norman. The five-star recruit and No. 6 overall prospect debuted against Michigan's aggressive defense in Week 2 and had one of his best performances of the season. Fasusi's run-blocking graded quite well early in the year. While the heart of Oklahoma's SEC schedule tested him, Fasusi settled in as a pass protector once John Mateer returned to the lineup, and he excelled in November wins over Alabama and LSU to help the Sooners secure a College Football Playoff berth. He played arguably the toughest position to transition to for a true freshman aside from quarterback. His size, athleticism and tool set are the hallmarks of a long-term impact left tackle.

Texas immediately challenged Littleton with a daunting Week 1 assignment, inserting the four-star recruit at nickel corner against Ohio State, where he even matched up at times with Jeremiah Smith. He later notched his second interception in the fourth quarter of the Longhorns' 23-6 win over rival Oklahoma. The 6-foot Littleton parlayed that early season trust into a steady role as a slot defender where he held up despite a steady number of targets and showed an impressive nose for the ball, forcing a pair of fumbles, tying for the team lead in passes defended (six) and ranking fifth in solo tackles (32).

Mills was a three-star offensive tackle out of California who flipped from Texas to Washington, then enrolled early in January. He intrigued evaluators with his aggression and athleticism and has added roughly 40 pounds since high school. The additional bulk helped Mills make an immediate impact. Washington moved Mills inside to left guard where he proved quite dependable outside of an ankle injury that cost him two games. The Huskies staff trusted Mills enough to move him to right tackle over the final month of the season where his performance, if anything, only improved. Mills graded as arguably the best pass-blocking true freshman in the country. Mills has retained his flexibility and athleticism while growing into his frame and looks like a long-term anchor anywhere along Washington's line.

Losing quarterback Steve Angeli for the season to a torn Achilles tendon sent Syracuse into a tailspin, but Samuel's play rarely wavered. The freshman corner led Syracuse in targets, passes defended and total snaps, and finished second with 33 solo tackles, which is even more remarkable considering he doesn't turn 18 years old until April after reclassifying into the 2025 class. The No. 223 prospect in the 2025 class, Samuel quickly outperformed his ranking as a rock-solid all-around corner who thrives in run support. While Samuel's offensive impact didn't materialize -- he was an excellent two-way player in high school who earned some reps at receiver early in the season for Syracuse -- he's a building block on the boundary who reaffirmed his commitment to the Orange in 2026.

A four-star recruit out of Texas, Marsh chose Michigan over the likes of Texas, Oklahoma, USC and Kentucky, but he played fewer than 40 snaps through the first four weeks of the season. The Wolverines might wish they had accelerated that timeline. Marsh broke out in an Oct. 4 win over Wisconsin and, despite the lack of targets early, led Michigan in receptions (45), receiving yards (651) and touchdowns (four). His 69-yard touchdown catch against USC was Michigan's most explosive scoring play through the air in 2025. Marsh is surehanded, versatile and capable of stretching defenses. Star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is likely No. 1 on Kyle Whittingham's list as he settles in, but retaining Marsh shouldn't be far behind.

When he got going, Andrew Marsh became Michigan's go-to receiver. Steven King/Icon Sportswire

18. Dakorien Moore, WR, Oregon Ducks

The No. 1 receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, Moore has met expectations when on the field, but his production took a hit after missing four games with a knee injury. Prior to being hurt in late October, Moore was one of the most targeted freshman receivers in the country, and still tallied 29 catches for 448 yards and three scores through the Ducks' quarterfinal win over Texas Tech. Moore's hallmark moment came in Oregon's road win over Penn State, where he led the Ducks in receptions (7) and yards (89). When healthy, Moore's a versatile chess piece and excellent run blocker who has all the tools to impact Oregon's title chase and develop into a dominant receiver, even if his injury delayed a true breakout until 2026.

For the first half of the season, Stewart and fellow defensive end Zahir Mathis formed a disruptive tandem that rejuvenated Maryland's defensive front with 10 combined sacks through Week 8. Injuries slowed Mathis a bit, but Stewart rolled right along to lead the Terrapins with seven sacks, including a textbook strip sack on Nico Iamaleava in a loss to UCLA and a pair of impressive outings to close the season against Michigan and Michigan State. Mathis, Stewart and fellow freshman Nahsir Taylor helped overhaul Maryland's defensive front, which is expected to add No. 1 defensive end Zion Elee to the mix next fall as the Terrapins enter a massive year under Mike Locksley following a pair of four-win seasons.

20. Jordon Davison, RB, Oregon Ducks

Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. are two standout Oregon freshman running backs who form a thunder and lightning duo known for their complementary styles, explosive plays and strong off-field bond, making them one of college football's most exciting young backfields. At 236 pounds, Davison brings the power and a nose for the end zone, racking up a team-high 13 touchdowns including two more in Oregon's rugged 23-0 quarterfinal win over Texas Tech, while the smaller and quicker Hill provides the speed.

21. Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan Wolverines

The nation's top recruit entered the season under immense scrutiny, and while Underwood didn't always meet expectations, there are plenty of positives for Kyle Whittingham and his staff to assess as they take over in Ann Arbor. At one point, Underwood guided Michigan to five consecutive wins, including a signature win over Washington. But there were also growing pains. Underwood threw for just 11 touchdowns and endured a rough outing against Ohio State.

In many ways, his Citrus Bowl performance against Texas was a microcosm for his season: flashes of a dual-threat brilliance, but also some crippling mistakes including three interceptions. Still, Underwood's upside is evident, and Devon Dampier's emergence as a playmaker for Utah under Whittingham in 2025 could offer a blueprint for unlocking Underwood moving forward.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Posa was a four-star out of New Mexico who ranked No. 251 in the 2025 class. The Badgers brought him along slowly before unleashing him in a bigger role against sixth-ranked Oregon on Oct. 25. Posa had one of the most productive three-week stretches of any defender in the country, racking up a season-high 13 tackles against the Ducks, then made 11 the following week against Washington, along with 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in the 13-10 win. He added a dozen more tackles a week later against Indiana. At 6-foot-3, 231 pounds, Posa is an excellent run defender in a limited sample. He should be entrenched up the middle alongside Cooper Catalano for Wisconsin in 2026.

Gordon didn't have many offers out of high school when he landed at in-state Louisiana. Plenty of programs are now regretting a missed opportunity. Louisiana plugged Gordon into an otherwise veteran-laden secondary and trusted him enough to make his first career start in its toughest game of the year against Missouri. Gordon emerged as one of the stickier cover corners in the country among newcomers and his performance hardly wavered despite facing the most targets of any freshman corner. He led Louisiana with 11 passes defended, nearly three times as many as any other defender, and he's a willing tackler who finished third on the team with 44 solo stops.

24. David Sanders, OT, Tennessee Volunteers

Sanders was Josh Heupel's top target in 2025 as the No. 7 prospect in the class. He arrived in Knoxville as an uncommonly gifted but lean tackle who has since packed 35 pounds onto his 6-foot-6 frame. After a shoulder injury delayed the start of his season, Sanders settled in as Tennessee's full-time starter at right tackle during the second half of the year and, outside of a tough outing against Oklahoma, flourished in pass protection. He has plenty of work to do in the run game as he learns to play with more power, but Sanders' athletic markers show on tape even as a freshman against SEC edge defenders, and Tennessee's coaching staff was quite impressed with his coachability and maturity despite getting a late jump on the season.

Pat Narduzzi turned to several freshmen, including quarterback Mason Heintschel, to rejuvenate Pitt's season, with Lee squarely in the mix. The 5-foot-10 freshman arrived on campus as a three-star athlete and graded as an outstanding cover corner as a freshman who fared well when given extended action, including a standout performance against Stanford that included a pick-six. Pitt's depth at corner limited Lee to more of a rotational role, but the in-state product has shown enough to warrant a bigger role next season after finishing the year as an All-ACC honorable mention selection.