Georgia QB Gunner Stockton lobs it to Zachariah Branch in the end zone, who makes a leaping grab for the touchdown. (0:31)

Georgia will have to replace its leading pass catcher and tackler in 2026 after wide receiver Zachariah Branch and linebacker CJ Allen both announced Monday that they're entering the 2026 NFL draft.

Branch, who transferred to Georgia after two seasons at USC, led the SEC with 81 catches to go with 811 receiving yards and six touchdowns this past season.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Branch as the No. 22 prospect available and the No. 4 receiver.

In a social media post, Branch thanked Georgia coach Kirby Smart for his one season with the No. 3 Bulldogs.

"You have allowed me to grow within this program and I appreciate the standard of excellence you demanded from me each and every day," Branch wrote. "My experience as a DAWG was nothing short of amazing."

Allen, a junior from Barnesville, Georgia, had 88 tackles, 3½ sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery this past season. He was a finalist for the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in the country.

Kiper ranked Allen as the No. 3 off-ball linebacker available for the draft.

"This experience has played a major role in shaping me, not only as a player, but as a man, and has prepared me for the next step ahead," Allen wrote on social media. "With faith and purpose, and as this chapter comes to a close, I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL draft."

On Saturday, Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller announced his decision to enter the NFL draft. Miller is the No. 6 defensive tackle eligible for the draft, according to Kiper.

The Bulldogs are still waiting to know whether starting offensive tackles Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene III will enter the NFL draft or return to school in 2026.