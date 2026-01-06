Open Extended Reactions

Michigan starting quarterback Bryce Underwood will return for his sophomore season with the Wolverines, giving new coach Kyle Whittingham an offensive centerpiece to build around in 2026.

Underwood, who started throughout his freshman season, announced his decision Monday night on social media. Whittingham, who was hired on Dec. 26 after the Dec. 10 firing of coach Sherrone Moore, met with Underwood immediately after joining the team for its bowl game and expressed optimism that the quarterback would remain in Ann Arbor.

Underwood, the nation's No. 1 recruit, grew up near Michigan's campus in Belleville, but initially committed to LSU before switching his pledge to Michigan in November 2024.

He completed 60.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards with 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, while adding 392 rushing yards and 6 scores. Underwood delivered efficient performances in wins against Washington, Wisconsin and Maryland, but also threw seven interceptions over his final five games, including three in a 41-27 loss to Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound Underwood will be back alongside Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck, one of several assistants to join Whittingham from Utah. Beck helped the Utes improve to No. 4 nationally in scoring in his first season as coordinator.

Although Underwood was recruited by Moore and the previous staff, he expressed optimism following the school's hiring of Whittingham.

"I was actually pretty excited," he said last month. "Just really excited to see what he does for the University of Michigan."

Underwood was one of several players to announce their returns Monday, including offensive tackle Andrew Babalola, who arrived at Michigan as the nation's No. 28 overall recruit but suffered a season-ending knee injury in August camp.