Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame transfer quarterback Kenny Minchey has flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Kentucky, he told ESPN on Monday.

One day after Minchey announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers, the redshirt sophomore reversed course and signed to play for new head coach Will Stein and the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound passer from Hendersonville, Tennessee, will join the SEC program with two more years of eligibility. Minchey entered the transfer portal Jan. 2 and is the No. 9 player in ESPN's transfer quarterback rankings.

He's a significant addition for Stein, the first-year Kentucky coach hired Dec. 1 after a three-year run as offensive coordinator at Oregon. Stein is still coaching with the Ducks during their College Football Playoff run.

Kentucky brought in Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, ESPN's No. 2 transfer QB, for an official visit over the weekend but pivoted to pursuing Minchey on Sunday after Leavitt chose to take an official visit to LSU.

Stein needed a new quarterback after Cutter Boley, the Wildcats' starter for 10 games this season, transferred to Arizona State.

Minchey backed up Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr in 2025 after a close offseason competition extended through preseason camp. Minchey threw for 196 yards on 20-of-26 passing and rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown in six appearances.

Stein has landed six transfer commitments since the portal window opened in Minchey, center Coleton Price (Baylor), defensive linemen Ahmad Breaux (LSU) and Antonio O'Berry (Gardner-Webb), linebacker Tavion Wallace (Arkansas) and cornerback Hasaan Sykes (Western Carolina).