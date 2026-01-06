Montana State converts a 4th-and-10, then hits the extra point to win the FCS national championship in dramatic fashion. (0:36)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Myles Sansted kicked an extra point in overtime as Montana State won its first national championship since 1984, beating Illinois State 35-34 on Monday night in the Football Championship Subdivision title game.

The Bobcats (14-2) found a way to top a season that featured not one, but two wins over in-state rival Montana over a four-week span. Beating Montana in the semifinals put Montana State back into the title game for the second straight season, third in five years under coach Brent Vigen and the fourth overall.

Montana State found a way to top that accomplishment with a thrilling finish in the first overtime in the 48 years of this title game. The Bobcats led 21-7 at halftime and 28-14 in the third. They needed Jhase McMillan's block of Michael Cosentino's 38-yard field goal attempt with 57 seconds left in regulation to keep it tied at 28.

After Tommy Rittenhouse gave Illinois State its only lead at 34-28 to open overtime, Cosentino was blocked again on the extra point attempt, opening the door for the Bobcats. Justin Lamson then tied it with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Taco Dowler on fourth-and-10.

Once Sansted's kick went through the uprights, the Bobcats started sprinting around the field throwing helmets in the air celebrating the end of a long title drought. Montana State also won the 1976 NCAA Division II title and 1956 NAIA championship.

Illinois State (12-5) already made history as the first FCS team to win four straight road games to advance through the playoffs to this championship game. That included a win over this postseason's No. 1 seed North Dakota State -- winner of 10 of the past 14 FCS championships, including last year.

This was the Redbirds' first time in this game since 2014.

Lamson finished with 280 yards passing and two TDs. He also ran for two more scores. Dowler had eight catches for 111 yards.

Rittenhouse finished with 311 yards passing and four TDs. Victor Dawson ran for 126 yards, and Dylan Lord had 13 catches for 161 yards receiving and two TDs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.