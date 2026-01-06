Open Extended Reactions

LSU's administration is allowing offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and running backs coach Kevin Smith to continue coaching No. 6 Ole Miss in Thursday's College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 10 Miami in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Sources said that Weis Jr. and Smith flew back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Monday for recruiting visits, and then returned to Oxford, Mississippi, later that night.

The Rebels are scheduled to fly to Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday for the biggest game in the program's history.

There was uncertainty over which LSU coaches, who are joining former coach Lane Kiffin at LSU, would continue coaching the Rebels in the CFP.

Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will be staying with Ole Miss to coach in the Fiesta Bowl against Miami, sources told ESPN. Jason Clark/Getty Images

Tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox and receivers coach/passing game coordinator George McDonald aren't expected to coach in the Fiesta Bowl, the sources said.

Cox and McDonald helped coach Ole Miss in its first two CFP victories against No. 11 Tulane and No. 3 Georgia, but they won't be on the sideline when the Rebels take on the Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET/ESPN).

"They have every opportunity like they have up to this point to be able to make that decision," Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said Saturday. "So week in and week out, I don't dictate whether they do that or not, because they're not employed by me. Up to this point, that's how it's been, and that's my expectation."

Further complicating discussions between LSU and Ole Miss were tampering allegations against the former Rebels coaches made by Walker Jones, Ole Miss' NIL collective director.

"It's unfortunate what has been going on with our players and their former head coach and staff," Jones told Yahoo last week. "Having to deal with the pressure of making future decisions while trying to prepare for a playoff run is not a sustainable model.

"Yes, does a bad calendar and lack of true oversight hurt? Of course. But so does poor character and lack of respect for your former employer and players. That being said, we are prepared and effectively dealing with this first-of-its-kind, complicated situation."

Once Ole Miss officials assured LSU that there was nothing to Jones' tampering allegations and that he was only voicing concerns of his own, the Tigers allowed Weis and Smith to assist the Rebels in the Fiesta Bowl.

There was widespread speculation that the Tigers might be targeting Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and tailback Kewan Lacy if they entered the transfer portal.

But Chambliss and Lacy both signed new deals to remain with the Rebels during the 2026 season. Chambliss' new deal is contingent on the NCAA approving his waiver for a sixth year of eligibility.

Chambliss' attorney, Thomas Mars, told ESPN on Monday that the NCAA Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement has yet to issue a decision.

The Tigers were also targeting Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro, who set an Allstate Sugar Bowl record with a 56-yard field goal and kicked the winning 47-yarder in the Rebels' 39-34 upset of Georgia last week. But Ole Miss announced Monday that Carneiro has signed a new deal to stay with the Rebels.

Golding has attempted to downplay the entire coaching situation to keep the focus on his players, even though he still didn't know who would be available in the Fiesta Bowl until Monday night.

"Our players know what to do," Golding said. "It's going to have no impact on the game. Keep blowing it up and making it a big deal, it'd be great."

Golding suggested that Ole Miss' situation was no different than other teams who had coordinators and assistants leaving for other jobs, even though the Rebels had much more at stake than most.

"I don't know. Do you know if you're going to show up at work tomorrow?" Golding said. "I mean, we don't know. It's grown people making decisions, so I have no idea. We're going to go out there and spot the ball. We got plenty enough people in this building who showed up this morning. We'll be just fine."

Senior analyst/pass game specialist Dane Stevens and graduate assistant Sawyer Jordan, who helps with slot receivers, are also leaving for LSU.