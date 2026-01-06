Open Extended Reactions

Florida has signed Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Aaron Philo, sources told ESPN on Tuesday, as the Gators' offense takes shape under new coach Jon Sumrall.

Philo, a redshirt freshman who spent the past two years at Georgia Tech and was projected to be the Yellow Jackets' starter in 2026, follows offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Gainesville. Faulkner recruited and coached Philo at Georgia Tech.

A three-star recruit from Bogart, Georgia, Philo played significantly in 2024 while Georgia Tech starter Haynes King dealt with injuries, throwing for 565 yards and five touchdowns in five games while rushing for 76 yards and another score.

This past season, Philo made his first career start in Week 2 against Gardner-Webb and completed 21 of 28 passes for 373 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was ranked as the No. 12 quarterback in the transfer portal by ESPN.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Philo appeared in only one other game last fall and will come to Florida with three years of eligibility. The Gators are seeking to replace DJ Lagway, who started the majority of games the past two seasons but entered the portal last week.

Florida also is adding Georgia Tech wide receiver transfer Bailey Stockton, who had 21 receptions for 233 yards last season and was a high school teammate of Philo.