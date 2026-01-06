How to watch 2025-26 CFP semifinals on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025-26 college football championship matchup is nearly set, with the semifinals airing this week on ESPN. On Jan. 8, Ole Miss will take on Miami at the Fiesta Bowl, while Oregon and Indiana are set to face off on Jan. 9 at the Peach Bowl. ESPN will air more than 20 total offerings across both days.

Which teams will advance to the title game? Here are key facts about the upcoming games.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday Jan. 8

Ole Miss vs. Miami: 7:30 p.m.

Commentators

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge

ESPN2 Field Pass: Pat McAfee, AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs

ACCN Field Pass: Taylor Tannebaum, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal, Jimbo Fisher

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons, Kris Budden

Friday Jan. 9

Indiana vs. Oregon: 7:30 p.m.

Commentators

TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, Katie George

Field Pass: Pat McAfee, AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs

Radio: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Alyssa Lang, Quint Kessenich

How can fans watch?

Both games will air on ESPN, as well as additional viewing options:

ESPN2

ESPNU

ESPNEWS

SEC Network

ACC Network

ESPN Radio

ESPN Deportes

ESPN Unlimited

All offerings will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

What alternate telecasts will there be?

Additional presentations, all available on the ESPN App, include SkyCast, Command Center, Field Pass with ACC Huddle and more.

Where is 'College GameDay'?

"College GameDay" will air from both semifinals at 6 p.m., hosted by Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. College football insider Pete Thamel and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin round out the "GameDay" on-air crew.

How can fans access more college football content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college football hub page for scores, standings, stats, and more.