Byrum Brown airs it out for 60-yard touchdown pass (0:26)

Byrum Brown airs it out for 60-yard touchdown pass (0:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Former South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown has committed to Auburn, his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O'Dare of Rosenhaus Sports told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday.

Brown has a deal that projects as one of the most lucrative in the NIL era.

The move comes a little more than a month after Auburn hired Alex Golesh away from South Florida as their new head coach.

Brown has thrown for 7,690 yards and 61 touchdowns while also rushing for 2,265 yards and 31 scores over the last four seasons at South Florida.

He completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,158 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also rushed for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns on 175 carries while helping South Florida go 9-3 in the regular season.

Brown opted out of playing in the Bulls' 24-10 Cure Bowl loss to Old Dominion and entered the transfer portal.

He had a similarly productive season in 2023 before a lower leg injury limited him to five games in 2024.

Brown completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,292 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while rushing for 809 yards and 11 touchdowns on 203 carries in 2023.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.