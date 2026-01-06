Arch Manning airs one out and Parker Livingstone hauls it in for the 83-yard touchdown. (1:01)

Oklahoma reached across the Red River to make its latest transfer portal addition, landing former Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday.

Livingstone, the roommate of Texas quarterback Arch Manning who hauled in 29 passes for 516 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, committed to the Sooners following visits to Oklahoma and Indiana over the past week and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

After redshirting during the 2024 season, the 6-foot-1, 191-pound Livingstone emerged as a prominent member of the Longhorns' receiving corps this fall. He trailed only Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr. in receiving yards among Texas pass catchers while making seven starts in 11 games.

Livingstone's pledge continues a hot run via the portal for Oklahoma, with the Sooners also getting a commitment from former UTSA defensive lineman Kenny Ozowalu, sources told Thamel on Tuesday.

Ozowalu, who projects as a defensive end for the Sooners, drew portal interest from Auburn, Mississippi State and Texas, and he totaled 17 tackles and three sacks during his redshirt freshman season in 2025.

The Sooners also have added former Virginia pass catcher Trell Harris during the portal cycle as they work to revamp the wide receiving corps for 2026. Harris earned All-ACC third-team honors this past fall after recording career highs in catches (59), receiving yards (847) and touchdowns (5) in his fourth college season.

Oklahoma has also secured a commitment from former Colorado State tight end Rocky Beers -- the brother of Oklahoma women's basketball star Raegan Beers -- on Jan. 5.

Isaiah Sategna III, the Sooners' leading wide receiver in 2025, has yet to announce his plans for next season with top pass catchers Deion Burks, Jaren Kanak and Keontez Lewis all set to depart the program.