Kentucky secured a major late addition to its 2026 class Tuesday thanks to a commitment from ex-Michigan signee Andre Clarke Jr., who is No. 101 in the ESPN 300.

Clarke, ESPN's No. 15 cornerback in the 2026 cycle, is a 6-foot-2 defender out of Virginia's Hermitage High School. He officially signed with the Wildcats on Tuesday, landing as the top-ranked member of the program's incoming class under first-year coach Will Stein.

Clarke, who initially joined with the Wolverines during last month's early signed period, was granted his release from Michigan on Monday as the highest ranked of four 2026 signees to leave the program since Sherrone Moore was fired Dec. 12.

Sources told ESPN that the Wolverines' decision not to retain defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan under new coach Kyle Whittingham was a driving factor in Clarke's decision to explore options elsewhere. Colorado and Virginia Tech were also in the mix for Clarke's signature.

Clarke's pledge continues a productive run of talent acquisition for Stein, who replaced Mark Stoops as Kentucky's coach on Dec. 1.

The Wildcats picked up a commitment from top 300 wide receiver Kenny Darby (No. 272 overall) days later, marking a significant early-signing period addition to the nation's 51st-ranked recruiting class. Clarke now joins Darby and four-star quarterback Matt Ponatoski (No. 147) as the third ESPN 300 prospect headed to Kentucky in the 2026 cycle.

Stein and Co. also have gained momentum in the transfer portal window, which officially opened Friday.

The Wildcats secured a significant pledge Monday when former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey flipped his commitment from Nebraska. Arkansas linebacker Tavion Wallace, Tennessee offensive lineman Max Anderson and Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes rank among the program's other high-profile portal transfer pledges this past week.