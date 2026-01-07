Open Extended Reactions

Michigan leading wide receiver Andrew Marsh is set to return in 2026, giving the Wolverines another key piece to build around on offense, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

New coach Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines also are getting back starting right guard Jake Guarnera, an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection this season. He announced his return in a social media post Tuesday night.

As a freshman, Marsh led Michigan in receptions (45), receiving yards (651) and receiving touchdowns (4), becoming the top target for classmate Bryce Underwood, who announced his return Monday. The 6-foot, 190-pound Marsh twice eclipsed 135 receiving yards (against USC and Northwestern) and had all of his touchdown catches in Big Ten play.

The Texas native came to Michigan as the No. 64 recruit in the 2025 class.

Michigan is also hoping to restock its running back room with Jordan Marshall, incoming freshman Savion Hiter (No. 27 recruit) and possibly Justice Haynes, who is weighing a return to the Wolverines or entering the NFL draft. Haynes was leading the Big Ten in rushing with 857 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns before a foot injury cut short his season.