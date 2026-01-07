Open Extended Reactions

UNLV transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea has committed to Nebraska, his agents Noah Reisenfeld and Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports told ESPN on Tuesday.

One day after losing Notre Dame transfer quarterback commit Kenny Minchey to Kentucky, the Cornhuskers moved quickly to bring Colandrea in for an official visit Tuesday and secure his pledge.

The Mountain West Player of the Year ranked fifth in FBS total offense with 3,459 passing yards, 649 rushing yards and 33 total touchdowns this season while leading UNLV to a 10-win season and a Mountain West championship game appearance.

Colandrea was one of the most experienced quarterbacks available in the transfer portal as a 32-game starter and has one more year of eligibility. He took visits to Florida State and Georgia Tech before picking Nebraska.

The 6-foot, 205-pound junior began his career at Virginia and started 18 for the Cavaliers, breaking the program's single-season freshman passing records in 2023 and producing 4,585 total yards and 28 touchdowns over his two seasons.

Colandrea transferred to join the Rebels in 2025 under first-year coach Dan Mullen and led the Mountain West in passing yards, passing rating and QBR while starting all 14 games.

Nebraska pivoted to pursuing Colandrea after Minchey backed out of the commitment he made on Sunday and signed with Kentucky on Monday.

The Cornhuskers were in the market for a starting quarterback following two-year starter Dylan Raiola's decision to enter the transfer portal. They closed out a 7-6 season with a 44-22 loss to No. 15 Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31.