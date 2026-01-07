Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison, who leads the team with 15 rushing touchdowns, is out for Friday's CFP semifinal matchup against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers.

Davison, who ranks second on the Ducks in carries (113) and rushing yards (667), was listed as out on Tuesday's availability report for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl matchup Friday against the Hoosiers.

The Oregonian reported earlier Tuesday that the freshman sustained a broken clavicle in last week's CFP quarterfinal win against Texas Tech at the Orange Bowl. Davison had 42 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, including a 1-yard score with 16 seconds left, in a 23-0 win against the Red Raiders.

A top-100 recruit from Santa Ana, California, Davison has rushing touchdowns in 10 of Oregon's 14 games with consecutive 100-yard performances in wins against Rutgers and Wisconsin. He led Oregon with 59 rushing yards in the team's first matchup against Indiana, a 30-20 home loss on Oct. 11.

His absence further reduces an Oregon running back room that saw two players, Jayden Limar and Makhi Hughes, enter the transfer portal. Limar had 270 yards and four touchdowns in eight games, while Hughes, a highly touted transfer from Tulane, logged only 17 carries as a Duck. Redshirt freshman Da'Jaun Riggs remains out because of an injury.

Oregon will lean on starter Noah Whittington, who has a team-high 829 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 129 carries, and dynamic freshman Dierre Hill Jr., who averages 8.1 yards per carry with 570 rushing yards and five scores. Whittington and Hill have combined for 34 receptions and two touchdowns.