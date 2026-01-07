Open Extended Reactions

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. said on social media Tuesday night he is entering the transfer portal, a move that comes just days after he agreed to return to the Huskies for the 2026 season.

"I have to do what is best for me and my future," Williams wrote.

Williams had signed a contract to return to the Huskies last week, with sources indicating to ESPN's Pete Thamel the deal was near the top of the market. Sources told Thamel that Washington is prepared to pursue all legal avenues to enforce Williams' signed contract.

In addition, the situation has drawn the attention of the Big Ten, sources told Thamel. The conference was vocal in Xavier Lucas' controversial transfer from Wisconsin to Miami last year, supporting the Badgers in trying to enforce the defensive back's contract with the team.

Williams, a sophomore, completed 69.5% of his passes for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also rushed for 611 yards and six touchdowns, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors.

In a win over Boise State in the LA Bowl, he passed for 214 yards and threw four scoring passes in a bowl game for the second straight postseason.