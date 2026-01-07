Evan Dickens scores a go-ahead touchdown for Liberty with less than a minute to play vs. New Mexico State. (0:35)

Liberty running back Evan Dickens, who ranked third in the nation in rushing yards per game this season, has committed to Boston College, his agency The Business of Athletes told ESPN.

Dickens had 1,339 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 229 carries this season. He had six 100-yard rushing performances, including five straight to finish the regular season and a combined 495 yards and six touchdowns in the final two contests against Louisiana Tech and Kennesaw State.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Dickens led Conference USA in rushing touchdowns and scoring (9.3 PPG). He ranks ninth nationally in total rushing yards.

Dickens started his college career at Georgia Tech and spent two years there before transferring to Liberty. Dickens joins quarterback transfer Mason McKenzie (Grand Valley State) and others at Boston College, which is coming off a 2-10 season under second-year coach Bill O'Brien.