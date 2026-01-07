Open Extended Reactions

UNLV has signed transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold, a former top-3 recruit who has made 17 total starts at Auburn and Oklahoma.

Arnold will play for his third team in as many years after underwhelming results with Auburn and Oklahoma, where he began as the starter in 2025 and 2024, respectively. The No. 3 recruit in the 2023 class had 1,309 passing yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions last fall at Auburn, while adding 311 rushing yards and eight scores. He was benched in late October in favor of Ashton Daniels.

Former Oklahoma and Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold has signed with UNLV, his third team in as many years. Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Denton, Texas, native, opened the 2024 season as Oklahoma's starter and finished with 1,421 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, and added 444 rushing yards and three scores. But he was benched several games into the season before returning to start, and entered the portal after the year.

UNLV needed a replacement at quarterback after losing standout Anthony Colandrea to the portal. Colandrea, who earned Mountain West offensive player of the year honors with the Rebels, is transferring to Nebraska.

Arnold was named Gatorade national player of the year at Guyer High School in Denton, where he passed for more than 7,000 yards and 67 touchdowns, and added 1,580 rushing yards and 36 scores.