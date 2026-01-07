Open Extended Reactions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Ole Miss coach Pete Golding scoffed at the idea he had sent a message with two College Football Playoff wins after Lane Kiffin left for LSU, saying Wednesday, "I don't have s--- to say to anybody."

Golding was asked during the final press conference before playing Miami in the CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl if he had something to say to Kiffin or those who doubted Ole Miss would be in this situation after the events of the last month.

Kiffin left Ole Miss after an 11-1 regular season to take the LSU coaching job Nov. 30, and Golding was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach shortly thereafter. The Rebels beat Tulane and upset Georgia to make it to the semifinals, pushing past the chaos that had enveloped the program over the last six weeks.

Golding said the timing around Kiffin's departure "couldn't happen at a better time for the players.

"There was already a culture created," he said. "They knew the expectation. The only thing that was different was who's running them out of the tunnel, and to be honest with you, I don't think the players give a damn who runs them out of the tunnel. They care about their plan. They care about being held accountable, and how they're going to prepare, and they care about people that care about them. That's been the message our players have created. I don't have s--- to say to anybody else."

As part of his answer, Golding also said, "You want to build a program to where it's heading in the right direction, and one person, one player, is not going to derail that. There's been too much investment in that, and it's been aligned correctly that one person is not going to impact something so drastically. If it is, it's probably not built right."

Golding also confirmed Wednesday that offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and running backs coach Kevin Smith will coach in the game Thursday, while tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox and receivers coach/passing game coordinator George McDonald will not. All four coaches are joining Kiffin at LSU and coached in the quarterfinals.

"They have another job that is paying them, and they have a responsibility, and at this time, the way the calendar is now, they have 35 guys that are in the portal, and they have to build a team," Golding said. "Do they want to be here? You're damn right they do. But they've got a job to do, and they've got to build a team where they're at." He added they had "plenty of people" to coach the team.