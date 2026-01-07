Mercedes-Benz Stadium is well-known for -- among other amenities -- its cheap concession prices. At the Peach Bowl, however, at least one specialty item will cost quite a bit more -- but the $35 price tag might be worth it.
Paying homage to the two teams competing in the playoff semifinal, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will debut a new item Friday: the 2-foot dueling brisket sandwich.
Both halves of the 24-inch sandwich will both contain brisket, but will feature distinctive toppings and flavors honoring Indiana on the left half and Oregon on the right.
Indiana's end will be topped off with coleslaw, pickled onions and a cherry bourbon barbecue sauce finish. Oregon's half will contain pickles and brown sugar barbecue sauce.
The sandwich's $35 price might tower over others on Mercedes-Benz Stadium's concession menus -- but if any fan cares about price on a per-inch-of-food basis, they might not find a better deal.