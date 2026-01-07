Mendoza to McAfee: Rematch with Oregon will be a great challenge for us (1:40)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is well-known for -- among other amenities -- its cheap concession prices. At the Peach Bowl, however, at least one specialty item will cost quite a bit more -- but the $35 price tag might be worth it.

Paying homage to the two teams competing in the playoff semifinal, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will debut a new item Friday: the 2-foot dueling brisket sandwich.

Both halves of the 24-inch sandwich will both contain brisket, but will feature distinctive toppings and flavors honoring Indiana on the left half and Oregon on the right.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium's latest menu item for the Peach Bowl is 2 feet long and costs $35. Levy Restaurants

Indiana's end will be topped off with coleslaw, pickled onions and a cherry bourbon barbecue sauce finish. Oregon's half will contain pickles and brown sugar barbecue sauce.

The sandwich's $35 price might tower over others on Mercedes-Benz Stadium's concession menus -- but if any fan cares about price on a per-inch-of-food basis, they might not find a better deal.