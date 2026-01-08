Open Extended Reactions

Former Arizona State running back Raleek Brown has committed to Texas out of the transfer portal, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Thursday.

Brown, a fifth-year rusher who began his career at USC, earned All-Big 12 first-team honors in 2025 after rushing for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns. He'll join the Longhorns in 2026 with one year of eligibility remaining.

Brown lands with Texas as a potential Week 1 starter amid a full-scale offseason overhaul of the program's running back room.

Quintrevion Wisner, CJ Baxter and Jerrick Gibson -- three of the Longhorns' top five rushers in 2025 -- have each hit the transfer portal since the close of the regular season. Their departures leave third-year rusher Christian Clark, who rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown in Texas' Citrus Bowl win over Michigan last month, and sophomore James Simon as the program's lone pair of returning rushers in 2026. The Longhorns are also set to welcome a potential early contributor in five-star recruit Derrek Cooper, ESPN's No. 1 running back in the 2026 cycle, who signed alongside three-star rusher Jett Walker during the early signing period in December.

In the 5-foot-9, 195-pound Brown, Texas adds a veteran presence and a dynamic playmaker to its backfield unit.

A four-star rusher in the 2022 recruiting class, Brown played both running back and wide receiver across two seasons at USC before transferring to Arizona State following the 2023 campaign. He was hampered by a nagging hamstring injury in 2024 before Brown exploded for career bests in yards, touchdowns, carries (186) and yards per attempt (6.1) as the Sun Devils' lead back this past fall. Brown, who caught 34 passes for 239 yards and a pair of receiving scores in 2025, should also factor into the Longhorns' passing game as a versatile weapon for coach Steve Sarkisian.

Brown follows tight end Michael Masunas (Michigan State), cornerback Bo Mascoe (Rutgers) and defensive lineman Ian Geffrard (Arkansas) among Texas' early transfer additions this month. The portal window, which officially opened on Jan. 2, runs through Jan. 16.