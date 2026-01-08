Pete Thamel explains the significance of Demond Williams Jr. entering the transfer portal after re-signing with Washington. (0:59)

Demond Williams Jr. has been dropped by his agent, Doug Hendrickson, in the wake of the former Washington quarterback's announcement that he will enter the transfer portal.

"I have made the decision to end my representation of Demond Williams Jr. effective immediately due to philosophical differences," Hendrickson posted Thursday on social media. "Demond is an incredible talent and we wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors."

Williams announced Tuesday he would enter the portal, just days after he signed a contract in the mid-$4 million range to return to the Huskies for the 2026 season, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The deal would have been near the top of the market for a quarterback in college football.

Hendrickson, the executive vice president at Wasserman Sports, also represents Washington coach Jedd Fisch.

Sources told Thamel that Washington is prepared to pursue all legal avenues to enforce Williams' contract. According to details of the contract, Washington is not obligated to enter Williams into the portal or "otherwise assist or facilitate the Student-Athlete's transfer to another college or university."

In response to this, Williams has retained sports attorney Darren Heitner as legal counsel, Heitner announced on social media.

The situation has drawn the attention of the Big Ten, sources told Thamel. The conference was vocal in Xavier Lucas' controversial transfer from Wisconsin to Miami last year, supporting the Badgers in trying to enforce the defensive back's contract with the team.

Williams, a sophomore, completed 69.5% of his passes for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also rushed for 611 yards and six touchdowns, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors.