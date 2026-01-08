Open Extended Reactions

BYU running back LJ Martin, the Big 12's leading rusher and offensive player of the year, will return to the Cougars for his senior season.

Martin announced his decision Thursday, with an Instagram graphic that read: "Not done yet." The junior had 1,305 rushing yards on a league-high 236 carries in 2025, scoring 12 touchdowns and adding 255 receiving yards on 36 receptions. He missed the BYU's Pop-Tarts Bowl win against Georgia Tech following surgery for a shoulder injury he sustained Oct. 25 against Iowa State.

"His decision is going to be whether he comes back and plays his senior year or whether he goes to the NFL," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said before the bowl game. "With that in mind, there was a small window where he could have the surgery done now, or if he had to wait, it wouldn't be beneficial for him, either way."

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Martin has led BYU in rushing in each of the past three seasons, and has 2,541 career yards with 23 touchdowns on 482 carries. He needs 1,347 rushing yards to become BYU's all-time leader.

Martin will rejoin quarterback Bear Bachmeier and others as BYU, which reached the 2025 Big 12 title game and has 23 wins over the past two seasons, aims for its first College Football Playoff appearance in 2026.