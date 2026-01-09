Open Extended Reactions

Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is transferring to Baylor, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Lagway is from Willis, Texas, about two hours from Waco, and is the son of former Baylor running back Derek Lagway. The QB had visited the Bears this week and attended the men's basketball game at the school Wednesday night, drawing cheers of "We want DJ! We want DJ!" from the crowd inside Foster Pavilion.

A former top-10 recruit who was ESPN's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2024, Lagway rose to the starting job in his first year with the Gators in 2024, flashing the promise to meet his potential. He shined late that season, leading the Gators to four straight victories -- against No. 22 LSU, No. 9 Ole Miss, Florida State, and Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl -- to end the season.

But he dealt with injuries throughout the spring and summer, which curbed his growth and led to an inconsistent sophomore season, when he threw 16 touchdown passes and an SEC-high 14 interceptions for a Florida program that fired coach Billy Napier during the season and ultimately hired Tulane's Jon Sumrall to replace him.

Baylor is coming off a 5-7 season under coach Dave Aranda and is looking to replace senior QB Sawyer Robertson.

On3 first reported Lagway's decision to transfer to Baylor.