Demond Williams Jr. will continue his college career at Washington after all.

The quarterback said Thursday night that he's decided to stay with the Huskies, a decision that capped a tumultuous week in which Williams had signed with Washington, only to announce he was entering the transfer portal just days later.

"I am fully committed and focused on contributing to what we are building," he wrote as part of an Instagram post.

Huskies coach Jedd Fisch said he had "very honest and heartfelt conversations" with Williams "about his present and future."

"We both agree that the University of Washington is the best place for him to continue his academic, athletic, and social development," Fisch said. "I appreciate Demond's statement. I support him, and we will work together to begin the process of repairing relationships and regaining the trust of the Husky community."

Sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel that Lane Kiffin and LSU were the likely destination for Williams had he left Washington.

Last week, Williams reportedly signed a contract in the mid-$4 million range to return to the Huskies for the 2026 season, a deal near the top of the market for a quarterback in college football.

But that decision was short-lived, with Williams announcing on social media Tuesday his intention to enter the transfer portal, saying he had "to do what is best for me and my future."

That reversal drew widespread criticism. Washington was prepared to pursue all legal avenues to enforce Williams' contract, sources previously told Thamel, and the situation also drew the attention of the Big Ten.

And earlier Thursday, Williams' agent, Doug Hendrickson, dropped him as a client, citing "philosophical differences."

Williams, a sophomore, completed 69.5% of his passes for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also rushed for 611 yards and six touchdowns, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors.