CFP National Championship first look: Previewing Miami-Indiana

The journey began in August with 136 teams hoping to taste postseason glory. During 15 weeks of twists and turns, the cast was narrowed to 12. In the past month, favorites have fallen, heroes have emerged, and at last, just two teams have found their way to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where a champion will be crowned.

Miami and Indiana will face off (7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 19) to determine this season's champion, a matchup few might've anticipated when the year began. So many huge moments have turned on a mystifying scramble or a shoestring tackle or, occasionally, a little luck. But what's clear after watching the Hurricanes and the Hoosiers march through the 2025-26 season is these two teams have earned their place in the title game, and the matchup figures to be one of the best this season has to offer. -- David Hale

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T:

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 1 Indiana

When: Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN

No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (13-2)

Carson Beck was prolific for Miami in the CFP semifinal. Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire

What we learned in the semifinal: Carson Beck can carry this team. Few players have endured the level of criticism Beck has in the past two years, for struggles real and perceived, on the field and off. He has managed it with grace, endearing himself to his teammates, and, despite two frustrating midseason failures, he has delivered Miami to the promised land. If there had been any doubts about whether Miami won because of, or in spite of, Beck, the QB offered an emphatic answer in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, driving the Canes 75 yards on 15 plays and capping a game-defining and program-altering scramble into the end zone that carried Miami past Ole Miss. Beck faced 15 third downs in the game. He converted 11 of them, completing 7 of 9 throws and running for 25 yards. "The last two games, you probably hadn't seen him throwing it enough," receiver Keelan Marion said after the Fiesta Bowl win, "but the run game -- that was the game plan. We had to take advantage of what they give us. But we knew he could do this."

X factor: The pass rush. In the first two playoff games, Miami's defensive front, led by Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr., dominated, racking up 12 sacks. Against Ole Miss in the semifinal, Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels' quick pass game stymied the Canes' aggressive unit, and it finished with just one sack -- on the first drive of the game. Bain and Mesidor were largely limited throughout. Chambliss and the Rebels might have offered a blueprint for how to negate Miami's best weapon in the loss. That the Canes' D also flubbed at least four chances at interceptions and cost itself some serious field position with penalties -- including a backbreaking call late in the fourth quarter that set up an Ole Miss score -- only underscored the concern. But turn on the tape from the previous six games, and it's easy to see that Bain & Co. won't be held at bay forever. They're too good, too strong, too relentless to let the Canes' season end without a fight.

They can win if... The Canes can be the more fundamentally sound team. To watch the Fiesta Bowl was a study in frustration for Miami fans. The power run game dominated, but too often, the Canes got cute on offense and a drive fizzled. Beck appeared to have a receiver running open for a score on two occasions, only for the throw to be off-target. The pass rush that had been dominant was hemmed in by Ole Miss's game plan. The defense was solid, but allowed too many chunk plays, including Kewan Lacy's 73-yard touchdown run. The DBs, so effective earlier in the playoff, dropped one potential interception after another that might've turned a close game into a blowout. Miami missed its fourth field goal attempt of the postseason. The Canes had 10 penalties, many of them in critical moments. Miami won despite all that, but the game was far more dramatic than it should have been. In the title game, Miami is unlikely to have the same luck in overcoming its self-inflicted miscues, and so the game plan and execution have to be far better. The story of Miami's recent history has been, too often, that of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. That it escaped another disaster in the Fiesta Bowl is proof of Miami's talent and also a reminder that the margin for error at this point in the year is razor-thin. -- Hale

No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers (15-0)

Can Indiana cap off a perfect season with a win in the national championship? Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

What we learned in the semifinal: The Hoosiers are an absolute juggernaut. Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds picked off a pass from Oregon quarterback Dante Moore on the first snap of the game and coasted in for a touchdown, setting the tone for the coming onslaught. As they have all season, the Hoosiers dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The defense rattled Moore and shut down the Oregon running game while jumping to a 35-7 halftime lead. Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, meanwhile, was nearly flawless, completing 17 of 20 passes for 177 yards. Through two playoff games, Mendoza, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, has more touchdown passes (8) than incompletions (5). Since the start of the Rose Bowl against Alabama, the Hoosiers have totaled 94 points, piled up 770 yards of offense and blasted the Crimson Tide and Ducks by a combined margin of 69 points. The Hoosiers even delivered an exclamation point in the fourth quarter with a blocked punt, which set up yet another Mendoza touchdown. Indiana is now one win from completing one of the most stunning -- yet resounding -- championship runs in college football history.

X factor: The Hurricanes feature an elite defensive line, led by a pair of blue-chip pass rushers in Mesidor and Bain. But Indiana's defensive front has also been smothering, especially this postseason. Since its Big Ten championship victory over Ohio State, Indiana has taken away the running game and harassed the quarterback. The Buckeyes, Crimson Tide and Ducks combined to rush for just 174 yards while averaging only 2.5 yards per carry against the Hoosiers. Indiana's swarming pressure also forced Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (a Heisman finalist), Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and Moore -- both projected to go in the first round of the draft -- into their worst performances of the year. The Hurricanes' talented and bruising offensive line figures to provide the biggest test yet for Indiana's relentless defensive front. But the Hoosiers will test Miami in the trenches, too.

They can win if... The Hoosiers keep playing the way they've played all year. The Hurricanes are formidable, especially up front. Beck has been spectacular in Miami's past two playoff wins, especially on third down and in key situations. The Hurricanes also boast several dynamic playmakers, headlined by running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and receiver Malachi Toney. But does Indiana have any weaknesses? The Hoosiers have outscored opponents by 473 points this year. According to ESPN Research, that ties 2019 Clemson for the largest point differential entering a national championship game in the playoff era, dating back to 2014. Indiana will be the betting favorite in the title game for a reason. -- Jake Trotter