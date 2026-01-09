Louis Riddick doesn't understand why there was no pass interference call on Ole Miss' final Hail Mary play vs. Miami. (1:58)

Even in the wake of one of the more publicized coaching departures in recent memory, Lane Kiffin still backs his former team.

After Ole Miss' 31-27 loss to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday night, which ended the Rebels' season and punched the Hurricanes' ticket to the College Football Playoff National Championship, Kiffin expressed support for his former team on social media.

"Amazing effort and grit," Kiffin wrote on social media, "best season ever in the history of Ole Miss!!"

Kiffin, who is now the head coach at LSU, parted ways with Ole Miss on Nov. 30 to head to Baton Rouge, giving up the opportunity to coach the CFP-bound Rebels, who had just completed their second 11-win season in program history -- the other coming in 2023.

The former Rebels head coach also went to social media to give his input on the no-call at the end of the Fiesta Bowl, claiming there should have been a pass interference penalty against Miami which, if called, would have given Ole Miss another shot at a game-winning touchdown.

Despite his controversial exit, Kiffin has been a consistent supporter of the Rebels throughout their playoff run, with numerous posts and reposts of Ole Miss players and personnel.

Miami will play the winner of the other playoff semifinal matchup between No. 5 Oregon and No. 1 Indiana at the Peach Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).