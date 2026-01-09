Open Extended Reactions

Michigan running back Justice Haynes is returning to college for another year but will enter the transfer portal for a second time, he announced on social media Friday.

"Michigan will always be a special part of my story," Haynes wrote in a statement. "I'm deeply thankful for everything this chapter has given me."

Haynes, who transferred to Michigan from Alabama last offseason, was leading the Big Ten in rushing before suffering a foot injury in October that required surgery and sidelined him for the rest of the year.

In seven games for the Wolverines, Haynes rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry.

ESPN NFL draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid both had Haynes ranked in their top five running backs eligible for the draft.