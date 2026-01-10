Indiana trounces Oregon to win the Peach Bowl and advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. (1:19)

ATLANTA -- Undefeated Indiana's already impressive march through the College Football Playoff gained momentum as its dominant defense created three first-half touchdowns with turnovers, Fernando Mendoza threw five scoring passes and the Hoosiers overwhelmed No. 5 Oregon 56-22 in the Peach Bowl semifinal Friday night.

No. 1 Indiana (15-0, No. 1 CFP) will face No. 10 Miami on Jan. 19 in the national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami beat Ole Miss 31-27 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal Thursday night.

Indiana will try to give the Big Ten its third straight national title, following Ohio State and Michigan the past two seasons. Few teams from any conference can compare with the Hoosiers' season-long demonstration of balanced strong play.

Indiana opened as a 7.5-point favorite over Miami for the national championship game, according to DraftKings odds.

Led by Mendoza and the defense, Indiana is making a case to be considered among the top teams in history.

Though Miami will be home for the national championship game, Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner and Miami native, will enjoy a homecoming of his own following an almost perfect game against Oregon. Mendoza completed 17 of 20 passes and the five touchdowns, including two to Elijah Sarratt and a 36-yarder to Charlie Becker.

Kaelon Black ran for two touchdowns to lead the Indiana running game.

Oregon (13-2, No. 5 CFP) was doomed by the three first-half turnovers while also being short-handed by the absence of two of its top running backs.

The Hoosiers led 35-7 at halftime as the Ducks were held to 9 rushing yards on 17 carries. Noah Whittington, who leads Oregon with 829 rushing yards, was held out with an undisclosed injury after Jordon Davison, who had rushed for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns, already was listed as out with a collarbone injury.

Backup running backs, including Jay Harris and Dierre Hill Jr, provided too little help for quarterback Dante Moore. Moore's task against Indiana's stifling defense would have been daunting even with all his weapons.

Indiana's defense didn't wait long to make an impact. On Oregon's first snap, cornerback D'Angelo Ponds intercepted Moore's pass intended for Malik Benson and returned the pick 25 yards for a touchdown. Only 11 seconds into the game, the Hoosiers and their defense already had made a statement that this would be a long night for Moore and the Oregon offense.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrates with Omar Cooper Jr. after throwing one of his five touchdown passes in Friday's 56-22 Peach Bowl win over Oregon. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Moore's 19-yard scoring pass to tight end Jamari Johnson tied the game. The remainder of the half belonged to Indiana and its big-play defense.

After Mendoza's 8-yard touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr. gave the Hoosiers the lead for good at 14-7, Indiana's defense forced a turnover when Moore fumbled and Indiana recovered at the Oregon 3, setting up Black's scoring run.

Moore lost a second fumble later in the second quarter when hit by Daniel Ndukwe, and Mario Landino recovered at the Oregon 21. Mendoza's first scoring pass to Sarratt gave the Hoosiers the 35-7 lead.

Indiana extended its lead to 42-7 on Mendoza's 13-yard scoring pass to E.J. Williams Jr.

Oregon finally answered. A 70-yard run by Hill set up a 2-yard scoring run by Harris.

Indiana's special teams added a big play in the fourth quarter when Ndukwe's blocked punt set up Mendoza's second scoring pass to Sarratt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.