Kansas State is hiring Missouri quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson as the school's next offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

Gleeson is a veteran offensive coordinator who brings experience in the Big 12, as he served as Oklahoma State's offensive coordinator in 2019.

Gleeson also has experience as an offensive coordinator at both Princeton (2017-18) and Rutgers (2020-22). Gleeson worked at Missouri as an analyst in 2023 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach.

He'll now return to the coordinator role under new Kansas State coach Collin Klein on his first staff.

Gleeson's Big 12 track record is strong in a small sample size. In 2019 at Oklahoma State, the Cowboys averaged 32.5 points per game, which was No. 36. They also put up 453.9 yards per game, which was No. 22 nationally.

At Princeton, the Tigers finished undefeated in 2018 and led the Ivy League in total offense. Princeton led the FCS in scoring offense with 47.0 points per game.

Gleeson is a former quarterback at Williams College, who also played first base on the the school's baseball team.

He'll coach an offense with Avery Johnson at the centerpiece, as the Kansas State quarterback returns for his fourth season with the Wildcats.