Former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman is transferring to Texas, he announced Sunday.

Coleman, the No. 2 player in ESPN's transfer portal rankings, picked the Longhorns after also visiting Alabama, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound sophomore, a former five-star recruit, transferred after two seasons at Auburn and became the top wide receiver available in the portal. He has two more years of eligibility but will be a prized NFL draft prospect next year.

Coleman is teaming up with Texas quarterback Arch Manning in Austin and joining an offense that also returns top receiver Ryan Wingo, who led the team with 834 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.

Coleman had a team-high 708 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 56 catches in his second season at Auburn, including a career-high 143 yards on 10 catches against Vanderbilt.

The No. 5 recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300 out of Phenix City, Alabama, caught 37 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns as a true freshman with the Tigers in 2024.

Coleman opted to leave Auburn following the firing of coach Hugh Freeze on Nov. 2. The school hired South Florida's Alex Golesh as its new head coach on Nov. 30.

The Longhorns were seeking a proven starting receiver after DeAndre Moore Jr. and Parker Livingstone moved on via the transfer portal earlier this month.

Texas closed out a 10-win season with a 41-27 victory over Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The program has landed commitments from 12 incoming transfers since the portal officially opened on Jan. 2.

The Longhorns added another Sunday commitment in NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers, sources told ESPN.

Smothers, the No. 1 running back and No. 18 overall player in ESPN's transfer rankings, led the ACC in rushing yards per game this season and earned first-team All-ACC honors. He initially committed to Alabama on Jan. 5 before flipping his pledge to Texas.

The Longhorns lost top rushers Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter to the transfer portal and had already signed Arizona State's Raleek Brown, ESPN's No. 4 ranked transfer running back.