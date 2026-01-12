Oregon coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dante Moore explain what went wrong for the Ducks vs. Indiana. (0:55)

Oregon will keep its starting defensive front intact for the 2026 season, as All-Big Ten selections A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti all are returning to the team.

All three players announced their decisions Sunday on social media. Ducks defensive tackle Bear Alexander announced last month that he would return for the 2026 season.

Washington, a junior defensive tackle from Detroit, is No. 25 on Mel Kiper's Big Board for the 2026 NFL draft, after recording a team-high eight pass breakups, 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season. He is the No. 2 draft-eligible defensive tackle, according to ESPN's Jordan Reid, and No. 3 on Kiper's list. Uiagalelei, a junior edge player from Bellflower, California, is Kiper's No. 9 defensive end prospect for the draft, and ranks No. 5 on the lists for both Reid and ESPN's Steve Muench.

Tuioti, a junior edge player from Hawaii, led Oregon in both sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (16) this past season, while adding two forced fumbles and a team-high eight quarterback pressures. Alexander earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, while both Washington and Tuioti were third-team selections and Uiagalelei received honorable mention. Oregon saw its season end Friday in a 56-22 loss to Indiana in the CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Ducks are still awaiting NFL draft decisions from quarterback Dante Moore, the No. 2 player on Kiper's Big Board, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq (No. 10 on the Big Board).