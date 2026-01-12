Open Extended Reactions

Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola has committed to Oregon, he announced on social media Monday.

Raiola, a former five-star recruit, joins the Ducks after starting 23 games over two seasons with the Cornhuskers.

Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore has not declared his decision on entering the NFL draft or staying in school. The Ducks continued to recruit Raiola regardless, raising the possibility that he could serve as Moore's backup and redshirt next season.

Moore is the No. 2 player on ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest Big Board and could potentially be the No. 2 overall pick if he goes pro. He told reporters after Oregon's 56-22 loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl that he hadn't decided yet.

Raiola is currently recovering from a broken right fibula suffered in a loss to USC on Nov. 1. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound sophomore threw for 2,000 yards on 72.4% passing with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions over nine games before the season-ending injury.

Raiola joined the Huskers as the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300 after a late flip from Georgia to Nebraska in December 2023. The son of former NFL center Dominic Raiola, an All-American and Nebraska Football Hall of Fame inductee, was the No. 1-ranked pocket passer in his class and gave coach Matt Rhule and his staff a star player to build around entering their second year.

He led all FBS true freshmen and broke program freshman records with 2,819 passing yards in 2024 while guiding the Huskers to their first bowl game since 2016. He led them to a 6-2 start this season before the injury.

If Moore does go pro, Raiola would be in line to start for coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks and lead a quarterback room that has lost backups Austin Novosad and Luke Moga to the transfer portal.

Raiola did not redshirt at Nebraska and has three years to play two remaining seasons of eligibility. Moore took a similar path when he joined the program, redshirting in 2024 behind starter Dillon Gabriel after one year at UCLA.

Though he's eligible for the draft as a redshirt sophomore, the 20-year-old Moore has made just 20 career college starts between his time at Oregon and UCLA.

Moore earned third-team All-Big Ten honors this season and finished second in the conference in total offense with 3,721 total yards, 32 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions.