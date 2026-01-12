Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman will not be charged after being accused of battery following an incident at his son's high school wrestling match on Jan. 3, the St. Joseph's County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement Monday.

According to the prosecutor's office, New Prairie High School assistant wrestling coach Chris Fleeger alleged Freeman gave him a "two-handed push" during the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational, where Freeman's son Vinny was competing.

The Mishawaka Police Department on Sunday said it had completed its investigation after obtaining video from the gym and interviews with Fleeger and multiple witnesses. When asked by police if he could have "inadvertently touched" Fleeger as he walked past, Freeman said he didn't know.

"A review of the video evidence does not support those assertions [of a two-handed push by Freeman]," the prosecutor's office said in its statement Monday, adding that Freeman's left hand remained in his pocket during the interaction and that Fleeger didn't stumble backward as originally alleged.

Fleeger filed a police report this past week accusing Freeman of battery.

The incident allegedly occurred after Vinny Freeman lost his match and was being escorted out of the gym. That's when Fleeger approached Freeman and, according to the South Bend Tribune, allegedly began to "exchange words" with the group.

"Mr. Freeman turned toward the complainant and paused for approximately one second," the prosecutor's office said. "Mr. Freeman then left the auditorium at a walk.

"... Based on a review of all evidence, the State would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred," the prosecutor's office said. "While the evidence suggests that a touching may have occurred, an inadvertent touching is not sufficient."

ESPN's Heather Dinich contributed to this report.