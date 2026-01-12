Open Extended Reactions

Indiana will be near full strength for Monday's CFP national championship game against Miami, as all players who participated in the semifinal win will be available, coach Curt Cignetti said.

Hoosiers defensive end Mikail Kamara, a two-time All-Big Ten selection after transferring to Indiana from James Madison, limped off the field in the first half against Oregon. He briefly returned but was limited overall, finishing with one half sack.

"We came out really good," Cignetti said Monday. "Everybody that played in the last game will play this game."

The top-ranked, undefeated Hoosiers will take on No. 10 seed Miami on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium, also Miami's home field.

Indiana lost starting defensive lineman Stephen Daley to a season-ending right knee injury following the Big Ten championship game, when he was hurt while celebrating on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Hoosiers also have played without defensive lineman Kellan Wyatt (knee) since late October.

Mario Landino and Daniel Ndukwe have filled in during the CFP, and Ndukwe had two sacks, including a forced fumble of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, and a blocked punt in a 56-22 win against the Ducks in Atlanta.

"We're playing a little short-handed," Cignetti said. "We've lost some guys that were valuable contributors, but it's been the next-man-up mentality, like Daniel Ndukwe, who made a couple big plays in that game. ... We haven't skipped a beat."