When is the 2026 college football championship? How to watch

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 college football season began with 136 FBS teams sharing the collective hope of winning a national championship.

Now, there are two.

The 10th-seeded Miami Hurricanes and the top-seeded Indiana Hoosiers will meet for college football's ultimate prize inside Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Led by Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, Indiana seeks its first national championship in program history. Meanwhile, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal, who won two national championships as a player at Miami in 1989 and 1991, looks to lead the program to its first title since defeating Nebraska in the 2001 championship game.

Here are key facts about the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T:

When is the game?

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 19. Pregame coverage begins with "College GameDay" at 5 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the NCAA football streaming hub.

How can fans access more college football content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college football hub page for the latest news, in-depth features, scores, schedules and more.