Miami coach Mario Cristobal said Monday there are "no distractions" for his team despite having the opportunity to play Indiana at home for a national championship next week.

The Hurricanes are the first team in the BCS/CFP era to play at their home stadium in the national title game. While they will get to continue to practice on campus, Miami will be required to check into its designated CFP hotel later this week. The game vs. Indiana is set for next Monday.

"There aren't really distractions," Cristobal said Monday during a CFP media availability. "You either create them, or you don't, and so we get out ahead of that. That's one of the stronger points of emphasis as you begin the week. Distractions have never been a part of the journey. You can't let them become a part of it now."

Ticket demand for the game at Hard Rock Stadium is intense -- with the lowest get-in price on the secondary market listed at more than $3,300. Because the CFP controls the ticket allotment, Miami has had to explain to its football alums and season-ticket holders that there are no guarantees they will all receive tickets.

Cristobal said the program had sent out emails to the parents of their players asking them to take care of their own ticket requests as soon as possible because "we don't want your sons running around and trying to figure other things out."

Classes at Miami resumed on Monday, the first time during their CFP run players had to juggle both school and football.

"We have to prepare for an awesome opportunity," Cristobal said. "We preach it, we teach it, and then we get away from everybody, just like we did the last couple of weeks when we went on the road. That's where I know the process is no different. You've just got to shut out the outside world."

Cristobal said on the injury front: Defensive end Akheem Mesidor, defensive tackle Ahmad Moten and OJ Frederique would be "good to go," while cornerback Damari Brown remains day to day. The status of tight end Elija Lofton, injured in the semifinals last week, is "in question," Cristobal said.