Predicting starting QBs for every Power 4 college football team in 2026

DeAndre Moore Jr. records three TDs on three catches as Manning throws for 389 yards and four passing TDs and grabs a receiving TD in the Longhorns' 52-37 win vs. the Razorbacks. (0:35)

The college football season just ended and five College Football Playoff teams need to replace their quarterbacks. That includes Indiana (Fernando Mendoza) and Miami (Carson Beck) who just met for the national title.

Both teams turned to the transfer portal, which closed on Jan. 16, to bring in experienced, high-profile replacements. Indiana is bringing in Josh Hoover from TCU while the Canes are linked to Duke's Darian Mensah who jumped into the portal at nearly the last moment. Transfers will have a big place in the 2026 season, but there are legitimate battles at places like Alabama, Florida State, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Nebraska and Tennessee.

Eli Lederman, Max Olson and Adam Rittenberg examined every Power 4 quarterback situation and the candidates, and they are ready to predict the 2026 starters. Predictions are based on who will enter the season as QB1, not necessarily who will finish with the same designation.

Predictions are broken down by conference (as well as independent Notre Dame).

Jump to a conference:

ACC | Big 12

Big Ten | Notre Dame | SEC

ACC

2026 starter: Mason McKenzie , redshirt junior, Saginaw Valley State transfer

Why he'll start: A 2-10 record in coach Bill O'Brien's second season meant many changes would come, including at quarterback, where primary starter Dylan Lonergan transferred out. The Eagles have an intriguing replacement in McKenzie, a Division II standout at Saginaw Valley State, and the 2025 Player of the Year in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. His predecessor for the award? Trinidad Chambliss, who galvanized Ole Miss in its first CFP run. McKenzie is a true dual threat, piling up 2,086 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, and adding 942 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last fall for Saginaw Valley State. His shift to the FBS will be interesting, and he'll seek greater accuracy as a career 58% passer.

Competition: The quarterback room has turned over with Lonergan and backup Shaker Reisig both transferring out and Grayson James out of eligibility. In addition to McKenzie, BC added Arkansas transfer Grayson Wilson, a three-star recruit who did not play for the Razorbacks. The team also brings in two three-star recruits, including Femi Babalola, a Tennessee product who is the second-highest-rated prospect in Boston College's 2026 class.

2026 starter: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, sophomore

Why he'll start: Retaining Sagapolutele, the nation's freshman passing yards leader this past fall, became the Golden Bears' chief priority just weeks into the 2025 season. First-year Bears coach Tosh Lupoi's efforts with Sagapolutele in the hours after he took over the program in December only underscored the importance of the young passer who threw for 3,454 yards (17th best nationally) with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his debut season. Sagapolutele, the second Cal quarterback to win the program's starting job as a true freshman -- after Jared Goff -- experienced some not-unexpected growing pains during his first 12 college starts. But sharpened by experience, he returns in 2026 as one of college football's most promising quarterbacks and the central player in first-year coordinator Jordan Somerville's Cal offense.

Competition: The Bears lost former Ohio State transfer Devin Brown, who went back in the portal and moved on to FCS Weber State, but were able to bring in Colorado State transfer Jackson Brousseau and convinced EJ Caminong to withdraw from the portal and return. Brousseau started seven games for the Rams in 2025 and threw for 1,354 yards on 64% passing with 10 total TDs and three interceptions. Cal is also adding three-star recruit Nainoa Lopes from Hawaii.

2026 starter: Christopher Vizzina, redshirt junior

Why he'll start: Coach Dabo Swinney is warming up to the transfer portal but not yet at quarterback, where Clemson once again will turn to a player it recruited and developed. Vizzina came to Clemson at the No. 42 overall player in the 2023 class but has waited three years behind Cade Klubnik to get his opportunity. He showed promise last fall in his first career start against SMU, passing for 317 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Vizzina finished the season with 71 attempts, 406 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has played only 238 career snaps but knows the program and the personnel. The key will be how he connects with new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

Competition: Redshirt freshman Chris Denson is back after completing all four of his pass attempts, one for a touchdown, in 2025 after arriving as a three-star recruit from Florida. Clemson also added two 2026 quarterbacks, four-star Tait Reynolds from Arizona and three-star Brock Bradley from Alabama. The Tigers appear to be all-in on Vizzina, even though a transfer with some experience could seemingly help.

2026 starter: Dan Mahan, redshirt freshman

Why he'll start: The last-minute departure of Darian Mensah at the portal window deadline on Jan. 16 put the defending ACC champs in an extremely difficult position. The Blue Devils will try to bring in a transfer, but there aren't many with starting experience still available. For now, Mahan is the pick to take over. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound passer from Burlington, North Carolina, did not appear in a game during his redshirt season but will look to compete for the starting gig with whoever is coming in next.

Competition: Backup Henry Belin IV moved on as a grad transfer this offseason after playing in 14 games over his four years in the program and committed to Missouri State. Duke went to the portal for a veteran arm to replace him in Ari Patu, a sixth-year senior who previously played at North Alabama and Stanford. The Blue Devils also add incoming three-star signee Terry Walker III.

2026 starter: Ashton Daniels, redshirt senior, Auburn transfer

Why he'll start: After Thomas Castellanos was denied an additional year of eligibility, Florida State became active in the portal, hosting several quarterbacks, including Florida's DJ Lagway and UNLV's Anthony Colandrea, before gaining a commitment from Daniels, who will enter his fifth college season. Daniels has started games in each of the past three seasons -- one at Auburn, two at Stanford -- and comes to FSU with 4,783 career passing yards and 1,401 rushing yards, accounting for 35 touchdowns (24 pass, 11 rush). He's just a 60.2% career passer and has struggled with interceptions at times, but Daniels' dual-threat ability was on display late in Auburn's 2025 season and could click in Gus Malzahn's offense.

Competition: Coach Mike Norvell needed options beyond Daniels entering a pivotal season for his own job future. The Seminoles made an intriguing junior college addition with Iowa Western's Malachi Marshall, the NJCAA D-I Offensive Player of the Year who threw for 2,750 yards and 33 TDs in 2025 while leading his team to an NJCAA national title. They also added an experienced FCS transfer in Dean DeNobile, a three-year starter and first-team All-Patriot League performer at Lafayette College. Both are coming in to try to win the starting job. Kevin Sperry enters his second season with the program after performing well in limited work last fall, completing 12 of 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns, and FSU signed Jaden O'Neal, the No. 173 overall prospect in the 2026 class, and the No. 8 pocket passer.

2026 starter: Alberto Mendoza, redshirt sophomore, Indiana transfer

Why he'll start: The younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is ready for his big break entering his third year in college. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound passer from Miami threw for 286 yards on 75% passing, rushed for 190 yards and scored six total touchdowns with one interception in nine appearances with the Hoosiers this season. After playing in blowout wins for the national champs, Mendoza entered the portal Tuesday and immediately visited and signed with the Yellow Jackets. It won't be easy replacing Haynes King, but this is an exciting prospect for Brent Key and his staff to build around going forward.

Competition: Mendoza will be pushed by redshirt sophomore Graham Knowles, a 6-foot-7 passer from Texas powerhouse Southlake Carroll. Knowles threw just one pass in 2025, a screen against FCS Gardner-Webb that receiver Dean Patterson turned into an 84-yard touchdown. Redshirt freshman Grady Adamson should compete for the job as well, and the Yellow Jackets also have three-star signee Cole Bergeron coming in from Louisiana.

2026 starter: Lincoln Kienholz, redshirt junior, Ohio State transfer

Why he'll start: Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm has repeatedly looked to the portal for starting quarterbacks, but Kienholz brings a bit of a different profile than the team's previous transfers. He doesn't come with much starting experience, like predecessors Miller Moss and Tyler Shough did. Kienholz also is known for his mobility, rushing for two touchdowns in limited work this past season. A three-star recruit from South Dakota, Kienholz spent three seasons at Ohio State, playing behind Kyle McCord, Will Howard and Julian Sayin, whom he pushed for the starting job last offseason.

Competition: Louisville's quarterback room from 2025 completely reset with Moss' graduation departure and several portal entries. Brohm brought in an intriguing FCS transfer in West Georgia's Davin Wydner, who has thrown for 3,390 yards and scored 34 total touchdowns over the past two seasons after beginning his career as a walk-on at Ole Miss. Given the lack of proven depth, Louisville likely will try to fast-track incoming recruit Briggs Cherry, an SC Next 300 prospect from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

2026 starter: Darian Mensah, redshirt junior, Duke transfer

Why he'll start: Miami is expected to continue its run of elite transfer QBs from Cam Ward to Carson Beck to Mensah after persuading the Duke star to enter the portal at the Jan. 16 transfer deadline. Mensah, a former Tulane transfer, lived up to the hype as a redshirt sophomore in leading the Blue Devils to an ACC championship and throwing for 3,973 yards with 35 total touchdowns and just six interceptions. He contemplated entering the NFL draft after the season but wants to prove he's a first-round pick and compete for a national title in his junior year. Duke is now suing Mensah in an attempt to enforce its NIL contract with him and prevent him from enrolling at Miami, but he's still expected to officially enter the portal on Wednesday.

Competition: The Hurricanes going to the transfer portal for their starter for a third consecutive year resulted in top backup Emory Williams moving on via the portal. They have young reserves in their QB room in Luke Nickel and Judd Anderson and are adding true freshman Dereon Coleman, the No. 5 dual-threat passer and No. 160 player in the SC Next 300 out of Orlando.

2026 starter: Billy Edwards Jr., redshirt senior, Wisconsin transfer

Why he'll start: After a bumpy first season of the Bill Belichick era, North Carolina is resetting with a new quarterback and offensive playcaller. If anyone pegged Belichick and Bobby Petrino to coach together on the same college staff 10 years ago, hop on the next flight to Las Vegas. North Carolina went to the portal for Edwards, coming off of a year mostly lost to injury at Wisconsin. But he had 2,881 passing yards and 15 touchdowns on 65% completions for Maryland in 2024. The 23-year-old will enter his sixth college season and, if healthy, should give North Carolina's passing attack a jolt.

Competition: Along with Edwards, UNC added Texas A&M transfer Miles O'Neill, a three-star recruit in 2024 who had 20 pass attempts with two touchdowns and two interceptions in two seasons with the Aggies. A strong offseason for O'Neill and possibly another setback for Edwards could shake up the depth chart. Au'Tori Newkirk returns for his second year in the program after six pass attempts in 2025. North Carolina also brings in Travis Burgess, an SC Next 300 dual-threat recruit from Georgia.

2026 starter: CJ Bailey, junior

Why he'll start: Bailey's name had been mentioned as a transfer candidate during the season, but his pledge to return gives NC State an offensive centerpiece, especially with running back Hollywood Smothers leaving for the portal. After a solid 2024 season, Bailey improved in just about every category this fall, from passing yards (2,413 to 3,105), passing touchdowns (17 to 25) and completion percentage (64.9 to 68.8), while throwing one fewer interception despite 95 more pass attempts. He put up similar rushing numbers to 2024 and had eight games with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions, including each of the final three contests. If he takes out the multi-interceptions performances, he can be one of the nation's top QBs in 2026.

Competition: Bailey's return gives NC State time to figure out its post-2026 plans. The team had success with Will Wilson as a short-yardage runner, as the 228-pound freshman finished with 10 rushing touchdowns on 43 carries. NC State will want Wilson to develop more as a passer after just five attempts -- all in one game -- last fall. The team also brings in Jacob Smith, a three-star prospect from within the state.

2026 starter: Mason Heintschel, sophomore

Why he'll start: Heintschel's emergence was a bright spot in an up-and-down Pitt season that featured a strong midseason stretch but a bumpy start and a poor finish. Although Pitt entered the season with returning starter Eli Holstein, the coaches loved what they saw from Heintschel in the offseason, and the true freshman became Pitt's QB1 from October onward. He eclipsed 300 passing yards in three of his first four starts, had 423 passing yards against NC State and completed 74.1% of his attempts in a signature road win at Georgia Tech. Heintschel had 2,354 passing yards and 16 touchdowns in nine starts and should be the centerpiece for coordinator Kade Bell's offense again.

Competition: After losing the top job, Holstein not surprisingly entered the portal, along with reserves David Lynch, who started Pitt's bowl game in 2024, and former Western Carolina transfer Cole Gonzales. Pitt's quarterback room will look dramatically different in 2026, as the team brings in Texas State transfer Holden Geriner and Corey Dailey, a three-star recruit from Texas.

2026 starter: Kevin Jennings, redshirt senior

Why he'll start: Despite nagging ankle issues and a team that wasn't as strong as its predecessor, Jennings generated almost identical passing numbers in 2025 to the previous season, which culminated in a CFP appearance. He had slight upticks in completion percentage (66.1) and passing yards (3,363), while throwing three more touchdown passes (26 total) and one fewer interception (10). His ankle problems limited his mobility and willingness to run, but he still finished with four rushing touchdowns. Jennings' return gives coach Rhett Lashlee a centerpiece for the offense and a signal-caller who has shined in key wins against Miami, Louisville and others.

Competition: Jennings accounted for all but five of SMU's pass attempts in 2025, and those opportunities might once again be scarce. The team does have Ty Hawkins, an SC Next 300 dual-threat quarterback from Florida, entering his second season in the program. Hawkins could see a bigger role in certain spots. Veteran reserve Charlie Fiser is also back.

2026 starter: Davis Warren, redshirt senior, Michigan transfer

Why he'll start: Barring another late addition via the transfer portal for the Cardinal, Warren should have a real opportunity to become a starter again as a sixth-year senior. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound passer went 6-3 as Michigan's starter in 2024 and finished with 1,199 passing yards on 64% passing, 7 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during the Wolverines' ReliaQuest Bowl win over Alabama, spent the past year rehabbing and got a medical redshirt granting him one more year of eligibility. Stanford will likely try to land one more veteran passer to battle for the job, but for now, Warren is the program's most experienced option.

Competition: Former ESPN 300 recruit Elijah Brown moved on via the portal after starting three games for the Cardinal in 2025, so there's not much left in this QB room in terms of proven experience entering Year 1 under coach Tavita Pritchard. Backup Dylan Rizk did not play in a game this season but did earn four starts at UCF in 2024. Walk-on reserve Charlie Mirer, the son of former NFL QB Rick Mirer, put up 45 total yards and a passing TD in the finale against Notre Dame. Incoming three-star recruit Michael Mitchell Jr., a Bay Area native, decommitted from Vanderbilt and was a late pickup in the 2026 recruiting cycle for Pritchard and GM Andrew Luck.

2026 starter: Steve Angeli, redshirt junior

Why he'll start: Imagine how different Syracuse's 2025 season could have turned out if Angeli had not ruptured his Achilles during a Week 4 win at Clemson. The Notre Dame transfer was off to a blistering start with the Orange -- 1,317 passing yards and 10 touchdowns in three-plus games, looking very much like the next Kyle McCord -- before his injury. As long as he recovers, Angeli should get the first opportunity in coordinator Jeff Nixon's dynamic offense. Although he hasn't started a full season, he brings plenty of experience and even led a scoring drive for Notre Dame in a CFP semifinal win against Penn State.

Competition: Syracuse coach Fran Brown made it clear he wanted quarterback transfers to either push or support Angeli, and the team landed a good one in Amari Odom, who helped Kennesaw State to a Conference USA title and passed for 2,594 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 64.9% of his passes and adding seven rushing scores. If Odom adapts quickly to coordinator Jeff Nixon's offense, he could end up starting. The Orange also had an interesting late portal pickup in Malachi Nelson, the nation's No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, who hasn't found traction at USC, Boise State or UTEP. Joseph Filardi started games this fall after Angeli's injury, but isn't expected to factor into the 2026 plan. Syracuse also brings in Georgetown transfer Danny Lauter and Zaid Lott, a three-star recruit from Charlotte.

2026 starter: Beau Pribula, redshirt senior, Missouri transfer

Why he'll start: Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers explored a few options in the portal while awaiting a verdict from the NCAA on Chandler Morris' request for an additional year of eligibility. Once the waiver was denied, they moved quickly to get Pribula on campus and get him signed. Pribula put up 2,238 yards of total offense, 17 TDs and 11 turnovers in his first year as a full-time starter, led the Tigers to a 6-1 start and showed his toughness in coming back from a dislocated left ankle in less than a month to start the team's final two games. He's a dual-threat talent who should fit nicely in offensive coordinator Des Kitchings' system.

Competition: We're not going to see quite as many offseason quarterback competitions this year with the elimination of the spring transfer window forcing teams and players to make tough decisions in January, but the Cavaliers could have an intriguing one. One day after landing Pribula, they also took a commitment from Pitt transfer Eli Holstein. He's coming in with 14 career starts in the ACC and two more years of eligibility. A backup with that level of experience is a luxury these days, and it was a smart move by this staff after watching Morris play through injuries in 2025. We'll see if he's given an opportunity to earn the job in spring practice.

2026 starter: Ethan Grunkemeyer, redshirt sophomore, Penn State transfer

Why he'll start: Despite never unseating Drew Allar at Penn State until Allar broke his ankle in October, Grunkemeyer followed coach James Franklin and others to Virginia Tech. He'll work again under quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien and Ty Howle, the co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Penn State who will be the primary OC with Virginia Tech. Grunkemeyer came to Penn State as the nation's No. 76 overall recruit, and the Ohio native showcased his talent down the stretch, completing better than 67% of his pass attempts in five of his final six games, and not throwing an interception in the last four contests. If he adjusts well to a new program, he should take the first snaps of the Franklin era in Blacksburg.

Competition: Virginia Tech is largely unproven at quarterback following the departure of three-year starter Kyron Drones. Franklin has already brought two more passers into the program in North Carolina freshman transfer Bryce Baker, an SC Next 300 recruit a year ago, and top-200 recruit Troy Huhn out of California. A.J. Brand and Kelden Ryan are both returning as redshirt freshmen, although neither saw game action in 2025.

2026 starter: Gio Lopez, redshirt junior, North Carolina transfer

Why he'll start: Lopez started most of the 2025 season at North Carolina and appeared set for a return until the Tar Heels added veteran transfer Billy Edwards Jr. from Wisconsin. That led to Lopez's exit and a nearby landing spot at Wake Forest with an offensive coordinator (Rob Ezell) for whom he played at South Alabama in 2024. That fall, Lopez completed 66% of his pass attempts for 2,559 yards with 18 touchdowns and only five interceptions, while adding 465 rushing yards and seven scores. Although his production dropped at UNC, his familiarity with Ezell's offense -- and now the ACC -- should help in the transition, especially to an ascending Wake Forest program under coach Jake Dickert.

Competition: After an impressive 9-4 season in Dickert's debut, the Demon Deacons lost both primary quarterbacks in Robby Ashford (out of eligibility) and Deshawn Purdie (transferred to Liberty). Redshirt freshman Steele Pizzella could push Lopez a bit, and Wake Forest added two three-star quarterback recruits in Grant Lawless and Gannon Jones.

Big 12

2026 starter: Cutter Boley, redshirt sophomore, Kentucky transfer

Why he'll start: Amid a prolonged period of uncertainty about Sam Leavitt's future, coach Kenny Dillingham vowed that ASU would end up with "a really good quarterback" for 2026. The team acted quickly once the portal opened to secure a commitment from Boley, who started 10 games for Kentucky as a redshirt freshman and showed promise with six games of 225 passing yards or more, highlighted by a 330-yard, five-touchdown performance against Tennessee. The SEC All-Freshman team selection gives ASU a potential multiyear solution to lead the offense. Dillingham recruited Boley in high school and sees a quarterback with excellent size (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) and a strong arm to propel the Sun Devils' passing game in 2026.

Competition: After a coaching change at Kentucky, Boley sought a situation where he could start, and ASU offered one following Leavitt's transfer and Jeff Sims' graduation departure. The Sun Devils found another veteran backup in the portal in Michigan's Mikey Keene, a 34-game starter in his stops at UCF and Fresno State. His arrival allows them to keep developing promising young quarterbacks in Cameron Dyer and Michael Tollefson plus incoming freshman Jake Fette, the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback and No. 139 overall player in the 2026 class.

2026 starter: Noah Fifita, redshirt senior

Why he'll start: Fifita entering the portal after a disappointing 4-8 season under first-year coach Brent Brennan in 2024 would've been understandable. He deserved a ton of credit for staying loyal to this Wildcats program and leading another turnaround with a nine-win season and a top-20 finish in the final CFP rankings. His 2025 season was an impressive return to form with 3,228 passing yards on 64.3% passing, 29 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions on his way to earning first-team All-Big 12 honors. Fifita will be one of college football's most experienced senior QBs as a 34-game starter who hopes to contend for a Big 12 title.

Competition: Backup Braedyn Locke transferring to Tarleton State should mean a wide-open competition for the No. 2 spot this offseason between a trio of scholarship QBs in redshirt freshmen Sawyer Anderson and Luke Haugo plus incoming recruit Oscar Rios, the No. 218 overall player in the 2026 SC Next 300.

2026 starter: Bear Bachmeier, sophomore

Why he'll start: Despite transferring in from Stanford after spring practice had concluded, Bachmeier emerged as BYU's top quarterback and led the team to 12 wins and a Big 12 runner-up finish. He was an effective dual threat, finishing with 3,033 passing yards and 527 rushing yards, while accounting for 26 touchdowns (15 pass, 11 rush). Bachmeier completed 64.9% of his passes and became just the second BYU true freshman (Tanner Mangum) to eclipse 3,000 passing yards. After earning Pop-Tarts Bowl MVP honors, Bachmeier is poised to continue growing under coach Kalani Sitake and coordinator Aaron Roderick. Although his accuracy fluctuated a bit, Bachmeier had six games with at least 69.7% completions.

Competition: Backup quarterback McCae Hillstead entered the portal, but BYU will bring back Treyson Bourguet, who played two seasons at Central Michigan and had 1,314 passing yards and 219 rush yards. Bourguet had just eight pass attempts this fall for the Cougars. BYU signed Ryder Lyons, the No. 4 pocket passer and No. 35 overall player in the 2026 class, but the decorated recruit is headed for a two-year LDS mission.

2026 starter: DJ Lagway, junior, Florida transfer

Why he'll start: Dave Aranda and the Bears absolutely needed to win the battle for Lagway and generate some positive momentum entering 2026. The son of former Bears running back Derek Lagway is coming home to the state of Texas and hoping for a good reset in Waco after a rough sophomore year at Florida. Lagway, a five-star recruit in the 2024 class, put up 4,416 total yards and 29 total touchdowns in two seasons with the Gators while dealing with a variety of injuries and the firing of coach Billy Napier. He'll need to take better care of the football after leading all Power 4 passers with 14 interceptions last year, but Lagway should benefit from working with coordinator Jake Spavital in a passing attack that ranked No. 4 nationally in yards per game in 2025.

Competition: The Bears return top backup Nate Bennett, who's entering his third year in the program. Bennett has seen limited action in five career games and has thrown for 53 yards on 6-of-9 passing. They'll have two young reserves behind Bennett in redshirt freshman Edward Griffin and three-star signee Quinn Murphy.

2026 starter: JC French IV, redshirt senior, Georgia Southern transfer

Why he'll start: The Bearcats knew it would be tough to get Brendan Sorsby back for his senior year given his pro and portal options. They've brought in a two-year starter from the Sun Belt in French to take over. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior was the second-leading passer in the conference since 2024 with 5,760 passing yards on 65% passing, 554 rushing yards, 45 total touchdowns and 19 interceptions over 26 starts while guiding the Eagles to back-to-back winning seasons.

Competition: Samaj Jones, the No. 256 overall recruit in the 2024 class, will compete with French for QB1. He got an opportunity to play 30 snaps in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl loss to Navy and finished his redshirt freshman season with 72 passing yards, 83 rushing yards and 2 total touchdowns. The Bearcats also have three-star signee Brooks Goodman on the way.

2026 starter: Julian Lewis, redshirt freshman

Why he'll start: The No. 12 overall recruit in last year's SC Next 300 flipping late from USC to Colorado was a massive coup for the Buffaloes. Coach Deion Sanders proceeded with caution during Lewis' freshman season, not wanting to put "JuJu" in bad situations that dented his confidence or development. Lewis stuck to a four-game redshirt but earned two starts in November and threw for 589 yards on 55% passing with four touchdowns and no interceptions. After enduring a brutal 3-9 season, the Buffs will work on another big portal haul to help set Lewis up for success in 2026.

Competition: There's zero question Lewis will be QB1. Kaidon Salter graduating and Ryan Staub entering the portal leave the Buffs with next to no experience behind him. Reserves Dominiq Ponder and Colton Allen made brief appearances in 2025, and Colorado made a late addition in the 2026 class with incoming freshman Kaneal Sweetwyne.

2026 starter: Conner Weigman, redshirt senior

Why he'll start: After an up-and-down run at Texas A&M, Weigman turned his career around in his first season with the Cougars. The former top-100 recruit threw for 2,711 yards, rushed for 700 yards and scored 36 total TDs with nine interceptions while guiding the program on a 10-3 run that far exceeded all preseason expectations. Weigman earned MVP honors in the bowl win over LSU after throwing for 236 yards and four TDs and has re-signed to run it back with the Cougars in 2026.

Competition: The Cougars' five-star QB of the future just enrolled and is going to be a star when it's his turn. Fritz and his staff landed an early commitment from Keisean Henderson and held onto him throughout his rise to becoming the No. 1 quarterback and No. 4 overall recruit in the SC Next 300. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound dual-threat playmaker should make the Cougars a serious Big 12 title contender as he develops to his potential. Houston also brought in Syracuse freshman transfer Luke Carney, a Dallas native, via the portal.

2026 starter: Jaylen Raynor, senior, Arkansas State transfer

Why he'll start: With Rocco Becht off to Penn State, new Iowa State coach Jimmy Rogers found another veteran quarterback in Arkansas State transfer Jaylen Raynor. A career 36-game starter, Raynor lands with the Cyclones after totaling 9,877 yards of offense and 67 touchdowns over the past three seasons. He'll spend his final season of eligibility in 2026 at Iowa State with former Red Wolves offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf -- now the Cyclones' quarterbacks coach -- and operating within a retooled offense missing both leading rushers (Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III) and the program's six most productive pass catchers from a year ago. In the wake of those departures, Omari Hayes (Tulane) and Cody Jackson (Tarleton State) lead a group of five transfer wide receivers already committed to play around Raynor in 2026.

Competition: Along with Becht, former Iowa State coach Matt Campbell brought 2025 quarterback signee Alex Manske and 2026 signee Kase Evans with him to Penn State. Oklahoma State transfer Zane Flores, who started eight games for the Cowboys last fall, projects as Raynor's primary competition next fall. Ex-Washington State signee Hudson Kurland, three-star recruit, and third-year passer Connor Moberly fill out the rest of the Cyclones' quarterback depth.

2026 starter: Cole Ballard, redshirt junior

Why he'll start: The Jayhawks appear to be committed to an offseason quarterback competition between returning backups Ballard and Isaiah Marshall, but also brought in a late portal pickup. Ballard has played in 15 games during his career and has produced 445 passing yards, 209 rushing yards and 3 scores with 4 interceptions. The son of Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard has earned his coaches' trust during his three years as Jalon Daniels' backup and knows how to operate Kansas' offense.

Competition: Marshall just finished his redshirt freshman season and has flashed the ability to be a difference-maker in the run game this season with 160 rushing yards on 15 carries, including a 43-yard gain against Oklahoma State. He should have a role in this offense regardless of who wins the job. Marshall and Ballard will be pushed by Rice transfer Chase Jenkins, who started 12 games this season and put up 1,025 passing yards, 531 rushing yards, 14 total TDs and 4 turnovers in the Owls' gun option offense. The Jayhawks also have a three-star, in-state signee on the way in Jaylen Mason.

2026 starter: Avery Johnson, senior

Why he'll start: New coach Collin Klein recruited Johnson to Manhattan as the Wildcats' offensive coordinator. Now he'll get to build around the senior in his first year leading his alma mater. Johnson finished with 2,385 passing yards on 60% passing, 477 rushing yards, 26 total TDs and 7 turnovers during a tough 6-6 season. The return of Klein should be a big positive for a 26-game starter and proven dual-threat talent who's looking to take his game to another level in his final season.

Competition: Barring any portal attrition, K-State is working with really solid depth behind Johnson. The Wildcats have two returning backups in Blake Barnett and Jacob Knuth and two young scholarship QBs behind them in Dillon Duff and incoming four-star signee Miles Teodecki.

2026 starter: Drew Mestemaker, redshirt sophomore, North Texas transfer

Why he'll start: Mestemaker, a former walk-on, led the nation with 4,379 passing yards at North Texas last fall, emerging as one of the breakout stars of the 2025 college football season. His decision to follow former Mean Green coach Eric Morris and offensive coordinator Sean Brophy to Oklahoma State in 2026 amid portal interest from other major programs represents a bet on continuity. Mestemaker joins the Cowboys not only under familiar coaches, but alongside more than a dozen former North Texas teammates, including running back Caleb Hawkins and pass catchers Wyatt Young and Miles Coleman. After throwing for 34 touchdowns and powering the nation's No. 1 scoring offense in 2025, Mestemaker arrives to Oklahoma State as a central figure in a substantial turnaround job in the wake of the program's 1-11 finish last fall, its worst since 1991.

Competition: Broadly speaking, the Cowboys' 2026 success hinges heavily on no one other than Mestemaker taking meaningful snaps under center. As Morris executes a massive offseason roster overhaul, there won't be much, if any returning experience behind Mestemaker in the program's quarterback room. Zane Flores, Hauss Hejny and Sam Jackson V -- Oklahoma State's top three leading passers from a year ago -- have all hit the transfer portal since the close of the regular season. Sixth-year UMass transfer Grant Jordan adds some experience to the depth chart, while former North Texas commit Broderick Vehrs arrives as one of two quarterbacks in the Cowboys' 2026 recruiting class.

2026 starter: Jaden Craig, redshirt senior, Harvard transfer

Why he'll start: The Horned Frogs landed one of the top FCS passers to replace Josh Hoover. Craig was a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in FCS after starting 24 games at Harvard and throwing for 6,047 yards on 61% passing with 63 career touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He already had a Day 3 NFL draft grade going into 2025 and was Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 9-ranked QB draft prospect before he entered the portal. He's an ideal fit for TCU's pivot to a more pro-style offense under new OC Gordon Sammis.

Competition: TCU seems to have a clear QB of the future in Adam Schobel, a four-star signee in the 2025 class who's entering his redshirt freshman year. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound passer was a legacy recruit whose father and uncle both starred for the Horned Frogs and played in the NFL. Jack Daulton, a three-star 2026 signee, also joins the QB room this year.

2026 starter: Brendan Sorsby, redshirt senior, Cincinnati transfer

Why he'll start: Texas Tech's previous portal haul helped the team to its first Big 12 championship, but it did not include a quarterback, which proved costly in the CFP, as the Red Raiders were shut out by Oregon. Super booster Cody Campbell and the Texas Tech brass weren't going to let that happen again, and the Red Raiders swung big and landed Sorsby, rated as the top player in the portal. Sorsby became one of the Big 12's top quarterbacks after transferring to Cincinnati from Indiana, recording 5,613 passing yards with 45 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions on 725 passing attempts. He has good size at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, and brings mobility with 1,027 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in the past two seasons. An NFL draft candidate, Sorsby gives Texas Tech an immediate upgrade at quarterback.

Competition: Will Hammond's return from an ACL injury will be worth watching, as he sustained the injury while making his second career start in place of Behren Morton. Hammond had 680 passing yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, and will return for his third season as a capable backup to Sorsby. The Red Raiders picked up another experienced backup in Kirk Francis, who made 12 starts over the past three years at Tulsa, via the portal. Lloyd Jones III, a three-star recruit for 2025 who had 74 passing yards and two touchdowns against West Virginia, also returns for his second year and 2026 recruit Stephen Cannon, a three-star prospect from Georgia, is coming in as well.

2026 starter: Alonza Barnett III, redshirt senior, James Madison transfer

Why he'll start: After getting subpar results at quarterback in his first season back at UCF, coach Scott Frost aimed for a proven player and landed one in Barnett, the 2025 Sun Belt Player of the Year, who led James Madison to its first CFP appearance. Barnett is an experienced dual threat with similar numbers during the past two seasons, combining for 5,404 passing yards, 49 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions on 725 attempts, while adding 1,031 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He projects as a strong fit for Frost's offense and brings the experience and skill set to hold up in the Big 12. The next step for Barnett is improved accuracy, as he's just a 58.8% career passer.

Competition: UCF's quarterback room turned over significantly following Frost's first year with primary starter Tayven Jackson and backups Cam Fancher, Jacurri Brown and Davi Belfort all entering the transfer portal. Frost and his staff answered that concern by bringing in a proven three-year starter in Florida International transfer Keyone Jenkins. If he doesn't start over Barnett, Jenkins could use his redshirt year and return as the Knights' QB1 in 2027. Boise State transfer Kaleb Annett and three-star signees Rocco Marriott and Dante Carr, the Nos. 12 and 17 dual threats in the 2026 class, will have time to develop behind the two seniors.

2026 starter: Devon Dampier, senior

Why he'll start: The former New Mexico transfer returned stability and firepower to Utah's offense in 2025, sparking a unit that jumped from No. 102 to No. 4 in scoring offense last fall and starting more games (12) than any Utes quarterback since Cameron Rising in 2022. Alongside former Lobos offensive coordinator Jason Beck, Dampier threw for 2,490 passing yards with 24 touchdowns to five interceptions last season while leading all Big 12 quarterbacks in rushing with 835 yards and 10 touchdowns. Beck's jump to Michigan alongside former head coach Kyle Whittingham, as well as the departures of top pass catchers Ryan Davis and Dallen Bentley, place some uncertainty over Utah's offense in 2026. Nonetheless, Dampier projects as one of the Big 12's most intriguing returners and his dual-threat skill set should pair well with new Utes playcaller Kevin McGiven, whose Utah State offense produced one of only six FBS quarterbacks to reach 2,500 passing yards and 700 rushing yards this past fall.

Competition: Byrd Ficklin's decision to re-sign with Utah after he totaled 13 touchdowns in his freshman season marked a significant win for the program's 2026 quarterback room. With Isaac Wilson off to Colorado, Ficklin now remains as the Utes' heir apparent behind Dampier. As things stand, three-star 2026 signees Kane Archer and Michael Johnson fill out Utah's depth at the position.

2026 starter: Michael Hawkins Jr., redshirt sophomore, Oklahoma transfer

Why he'll start: West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez secured a dynamic, dual-threat portal talent in Hawkins, who arrives from Oklahoma with three seasons of remaining eligibility. A former four-star recruit, Hawkins made four starts for the Sooners as a freshman in 2024 and has accounted for 950 passing yards, 262 rushing yards and 8 total touchdowns across nine total college games. Alongside 2025 FBS rushing leader Cam Cook, who transferred in from Jacksonville State, Hawkins has the potential to charge an intriguing run game with the Mountaineers in 2026 if he can beat out incumbent Scotty Fox Jr. for the starting job.

Competition: Fox, who started each of West Virginia's final six games in 2025, completed 59% of his passes for 1,276 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions in his true freshman season. Fifth-year passer Max Brown, the former Florida and Charlotte quarterback, provides needed experience to a young quarterback room in his second season with the program. The Mountaineers also added three quarterbacks in the program's latest recruiting class, led by three-star Jyron Hughley, the No. 36 athlete prospect in the 2026 ESPN 300.

Big Ten

2026 starter: Katin Houser, redshirt senior, East Carolina transfer

Why he'll start: Illinois wanted an experienced player to replace Luke Altmyer, a three-year starter who revived his career in Champaign after arriving from Ole Miss. Houser is seeking a similar jolt, after beginning his college career at Michigan State and starting seven games in 2023 before transferring. He became the starter at East Carolina in 2024 and accelerated his production this past season, passing for 3,300 yards with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions, and improving his completion percentage by more than 5% to 65.9. Houser, a four-star recruit from California, brings 6,438 career passing yards and 43 touchdowns to the Illini. He's the clear-cut QB1 entering his final college season.

Competition: Houser's arrival gives coach Bret Bielema and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. a bit more time to develop younger players who haven't seen the field. Three-star recruit Carson Boyd, a dual threat from St. Louis, didn't see the field in 2025, and neither did Jershaun Newton, a three-star athlete slotted at quarterback. The Illini also are bringing in Michael Clayton II, a three-star pocket passer from Florida.

2026 starter: Josh Hoover, redshirt senior, TCU transfer

Why he'll start: Indiana has made the CFP in the past two seasons with the help of a veteran transfer and will aim to do so again with Hoover, who became TCU's starter midway through the 2023 season and remained so throughout 2024 and 2025. Hoover, who initially committed to Indiana out of high school, will enter next season as college football's leading returning passer with 9,629 yards and will rank second in touchdown passes with 71. He had 56 touchdown passes during the past two seasons and completed more than 65% of his passes. Hoover will face some adjustments to a new offense and league, but his credentials make him the clear choice to start.

Competition: Indiana winning the battle for Hoover as their next QB1 resulted in Alberto Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner's younger brother, putting his name in the transfer portal on Tuesday to chase a starting opportunity elsewhere. The Hoosiers were fortunate to have a proven third-string option in Grant Wilson, who started 14 games at Old Dominion before joining the program last year, and coach Curt Cignetti has said Wilson is coming back to be a seventh-year senior in 2026. Indiana also returns second-year player Jacob Bell, a former three-star recruit from outside Chicago.

2026 starter: Jeremy Hecklinski, sophomore

Why he'll start: Iowa is headed for a true competition between Hecklinski, a Wake Forest transfer, and Hank Brown, an Auburn transfer who will be entering his fourth college season. Hecklinski moved into the backup role this past season ahead of Brown, and brings a distinct style of passing and play that has impressed those inside the program. Just 5-foot-11, Hecklinski took only three snaps for Wake Forest and had just two pass attempts this fall for Iowa, completing both. Things could certainly swing toward Brown, who started two games for Auburn in 2024, but Hecklinski's development this season gives him the chance to most effectively operate coordinator Tim Lester's offense.

Competition: The race between Hecklinski and Brown likely will go through the spring and into the summer before reaching a resolution. Iowa also brings back Jimmy Sullivan and Ryan Fitzgerald -- the son of Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald -- and will welcome its likely QB of the future in Tradon Bessinger, ranked No. 192 in the SC Next 300. But coach Kirk Ferentz favors experience at quarterback and will likely choose between the two returning transfers.

2026 starter: Malik Washington, sophomore

Why he'll start: Shortly after announcing coach Mike Locksley would return for an eighth season -- despite a 2-16 Big Ten record in the past two -- Maryland secured a commitment from Washington to come back in 2026. He was the linchpin of Locksley's 2024 class, the nation's No. 134 overall prospect, and showed why as a true freshman, setting Maryland freshman records for completions (273) and passing yards (2,963). Washington eclipsed 200 passing yards in all but one game and had a 164-yard rushing effort against Rutgers. "What we saw from Malik this past season is only the tip of the iceberg," Locksley said in announcing Washington's return. Coach and quarterback are linked closely, and Maryland will build its offense around the sophomore ahead of a pivotal season.

Competition: UCLA transfer Justyn Martin and Khristian Martin, who competed with Washington for the starting job last offseason, both entered the portal. That leaves Jackson Hamilton as the Terrapins' only other returning quarterback. Maryland signed Nathan Bernhard, a high three-star recruit out of Ohio with excellent size at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, in its latest recruiting class. But Washington enters the offseason as the clear-cut QB1.

2026: Alessio Milivojevic, redshirt sophomore

Why he'll start: Michigan State has some interesting variables at quarterback, as coach Pat Fitzgerald takes over after three seasons outside of the college game, and brings in a new offensive staff led by coordinator Nick Sheridan. Milivojevic replaced Aidan Chiles as the starter down the stretch in 2025, flashed some promise and then elected to remain at MSU through the coaching transition. A three-star recruit from outside Chicago who initially committed to Ball State, Milivojevic displayed strong accuracy late in the 2025 season, completing 64.2% of his passes for 1,267 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Competition: Milivojevic could be pushed by veteran transfer Cam Fancher, who had 2,162 passing yards on 65.6% completions for Marshall in 2023 before less-fruitful stops with Florida Atlantic and UCF, where he started two games but dealt with injuries that limited him to 72 pass attempts.

2026 starter: Bryce Underwood, sophomore

Why he'll start: Michigan prioritized retaining Underwood for a second season, both before and after the coaching change from Sherrone Moore to Kyle Whittingham. When Whittingham joined Michigan for its bowl preparation, he immediately met with Underwood, and expressed optimism about a return. Michigan had never before invested in a high school player like it did with Underwood, and wants to see things pay off for the nation's No. 1 recruit, who had an erratic freshman season but showed some very promising signs. Underwood completed 60.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions, seven of which occurred in Michigan's final five games. Now offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who joined Whittingham from Utah after overseeing the nation's No. 4 scoring offense, gets a chance to work with Underwood.

Competition: After several portal exits, including 2024 starter Davis Warren, Michigan needed some experience behind Underwood and got some with Colorado State transfer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who had 6,256 passing yards and 36 touchdowns from 2023 to 2024 before being benched last fall and then stepping away from the program. Fowler-Nicolosi is a career 60.2% passer who could step in if something goes awry with Underwood. The team also welcomes in LSU transfer Colin Hurley and Brady Smigiel, the No. 11 pocket passer and No. 202 overall recruit in the 2026 class.

2026 starter: Drake Lindsey, redshirt sophomore

Why he'll start: Rather than go back to the portal to replace 2024 starter Max Brosmer, Minnesota committed to a homegrown quarterback in Lindsey as a long-term solution. After redshirting in 2024, Lindsey capitalized on his opportunity, showcasing impressive arm talent and field awareness, and helping Minnesota to eight wins and the team's ninth consecutive bowl win. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Lindsey had 2,382 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and only six interceptions on 389 attempts. He did not throw an interception in his final five games and fired seven touchdown passes in the final three, including the game winner in overtime at the Rate Bowl. Lindsey struggled with accuracy at times but showed improvement down the stretch. He will have several of his top receivers back as Minnesota tries to build its passing game.

Competition: Max Shikenjanski was the only Minnesota quarterback other than Lindsey to complete multiple passes this season, and he returns with two years of eligibility. The team picked up Liberty transfer Michael Merdinger, who had 350 passing yards on 41 attempts in 2025. Minnesota lost Jackson Kollock, the quarterback from its 2025 class, to the portal, but added two three-star recruits for 2026 in Brady Palmer and Owen Lansu.

2026 starter: Anthony Colandrea, senior, UNLV transfer

Why he'll start: After losing initial transfer commit Kenny Minchey to Kentucky, Nebraska pivoted quickly to Colandrea, the 2025 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year at UNLV. He rebooted his career alongside coach Dan Mullen, coming in from Virginia and passing for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns with nine interceptions on 65.9% completions. Colandrea also gives offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen a legitimate run threat, which should help as Nebraska rebuilds its offensive line. Colandrea had 649 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025. He has Power 4 experience from Virginia but will be looking for better results this time around.

Competition: Primary starter Dylan Raiola transferred out, but TJ Lateef, who started games late in the 2025 season after Raiola's broken leg, is back in Holgorsen's offense. Lateef had 904 yards passing with five touchdowns and an interception, plus 120 rushing yards and four touchdowns, in seven games last season. He could push Colandrea. The Huskers also brought back Daniel Kaelin via the portal. The former Bellevue West standout transferred to Virginia after his freshman year with the Huskers, served as Chandler Morris' backup last season and is now rejoining the program.

2026 starter: Aidan Chiles, senior, Michigan State transfer

Why he'll start: Northwestern overhauled its offensive staff with veteran playcaller Chip Kelly, quarterbacks coach Jerry Neuheisel and others, and wanted an experienced quarterback to lead the unit. Kelly recruited Chiles in Southern California while coaching at UCLA, and should give the quarterback a chance to finish a bumpy college career on a good note. Chiles followed coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State to Michigan State and had flickers of success, especially early in the 2025 season. He must improve his accuracy and decision-making, but he brings a strong arm and solid mobility to Northwestern, which needs a more energized offense as it opens new Ryan Field in September.

Competition: Ryan Boe enters his third year in the program and has some support, especially from head coach David Braun, who has viewed him as a potential starter. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Boe has struggled with his accuracy in limited field time, while displaying his athleticism with a 58-yard touchdown run against Eastern Illinois. Chiles' arrival likely means his wait to start will stretch into 2027. Northwestern also returns Marcus Romain, veteran Gavin Frakes and adds Johnny O'Brien, a three-star recruit from Palatine, Illinois.

2026 starter: Julian Sayin, redshirt sophomore

Why he'll start: Sayin had an excellent first season as Ohio State's starter, displaying a quick release, incredible accuracy, a steady demeanor and impressive production during Big Ten play, where he had seven games with multiple touchdown passes. He led the FBS in completion percentage (77) and ranked third in passing efficiency (177.5 rating). His precision rarely wavered even as he attacked downfield for 11 touchdown passes of 30 yards or longer. Sayin never completed less than 65% of his passes until the CFP loss, and had only one game with multiple interceptions. He got the ball out on time and on target, allowing wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate to slice up defenses. Sayin was a Heisman Trophy finalist and will enter 2026 as one of the top contenders for the award -- along with Smith, his No. 1 target.

Competition: Primary backup Lincoln Kienholz, who competed with Sayin throughout the last offseason, is transferring out. Kienholz's departure means Tavien St. Clair, the No. 10 overall recruit in the 2025 class, is set to back up Sayin after spending this past season absorbing the Ohio State offense. St. Clair appeared in only one game this season. Ohio State also added former Maryland and UCLA QB Justyn Martin for veteran experience and Luke Fahey, a three-star recruit, for the 2026 class.

2026 starter: Dante Moore, redshirt junior

Why he'll start: Moore joined a rare fraternity -- Peyton Manning, Matt Leinart and Matt Barkley -- in turning down a clear opportunity to be a first-round NFL draft pick to stay in school one more year. He's determined to chase a national championship with the Ducks after their run through last season ended abruptly with a 56-22 blowout loss to Indiana in the CFP semifinals. The move makes sense considering he's just 20 years old and has 20 career starts under his belt from his time at Oregon and UCLA. Moore certainly could've been the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft but wants to be fully prepared when it's time to make the jump to the pros. His return could make Oregon the preseason No. 1 in the polls entering 2026.

Competition: Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola signed with Oregon fully understanding that Moore could potentially decide to stay in school. The former five-star recruit did not redshirt in his two years with the Huskers and is signing up for a year of development out of the spotlight, just as Moore did in 2024 as Dillon Gabriel's backup. The Ducks have lost a few reserves to the portal but do return walk-on Brock Thomas, who played 79 snaps as the top backup, and former top-100 recruit Akili Smith Jr.

2026 starter: Rocco Becht, redshirt senior, Iowa State transfer

Why he'll start: Becht was recruited and developed by new Penn State coach Matt Campbell and other staff members who made the move from Iowa State to State College, Pennsylvania. He started the past three seasons for ISU, racking up 9,209 passing yards with 64 touchdowns and 26 interceptions with 19 rushing touchdowns. Becht had his best season in 2024, passing for 3,505 yards and helping the Cyclones to 11 wins and a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Although his numbers fell off a bit this past season, Becht will be one of the nation's most experienced quarterbacks in 2026. His familiarity with the offense under Campbell and coordinator Taylor Mouser should help Penn State with the transition.

Competition: PSU's quarterback room from 2025 turned over almost completely, which is why Becht comes in as the clear starter. Redshirt freshman QB Alex Manske is also making the move from Iowa State to Penn State via the portal, and the Nittany Lions have two incoming freshmen in Kase Evans and Peyton Falzone, an SC Next 300 prospect who signed before Campbell was hired.

2026 starter: Ryan Browne, redshirt junior

Why he'll start: After a 2-10 season under coach Barry Odom, Purdue has a lot to fix but can go forward with Browne, who returned to the team from North Carolina after spring practice and won the starting job. He started for Purdue throughout 2025, finishing with 2,153 passing yards, 9 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, as well as 196 rushing yards and four scores. Browne, who announced his return Jan. 2, certainly has areas to upgrade and must show improvement. But his experience and talent should help bolster the Boilers' offense.

Competition: Malachi Singleton, who competed with Browne in the offseason and had 64 pass attempts as his backup in 2025, transferred to App State. No other returning quarterbacks attempted a pass last fall. Bennett Meredith, who started a game in 2023, enters his third season with the program. Washington State transfer Evans Chuba is also back and Purdue adds incoming freshman Corin Berry, a three-star recruit from California.

2026 starter: Dylan Lonergan, redshirt junior, Boston College transfer

Why he'll start: The last time Rutgers took a chance on a former ESPN 300 quarterback in the portal, Athan Kaliakmanis became a two-year starter who threw for 5,820 yards and 48 touchdowns across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Could the Knights now do the same with Lonergan, a former top-40 recruit who joins the Scarlet Knights after throwing for 2,025 yards in nine starts at Boston College last fall? Lonergan brings a big arm and a sturdy, pocket-passer frame with him to Rutgers. With leading rusher Antwan Raymond and top pass catcher KJ Duff set to return in 2026 alongside ESPN 300 wide receiver signees Dyzier Carter and Elias Coke, Lonergan could be stepping into an offense with all the requisite firepower necessary to finally unlock his potential in his fourth college season.

Competition: Redshirt sophomore AJ Surace, who appeared in his first three college games in 2025, has long been viewed as the heir apparent to Kaliakmanis and projects as the primary challenger to Lonergan for the Scarlet Knights' starting job. Sean Ashenfelder is set to return next fall with Rutgers also preparing to welcome three-star 2026 signee Xavier Stearn, ESPN's No. 26 pocket passer.

2026 starter: Nico Iamaleava, redshirt junior

Why he'll start: When Iamaleava made his stunning late-spring move to UCLA, he didn't envision a coaching change after only three games, an offensive playcaller change after four, a 3-9 season and plenty of upheaval in Westwood. But the Southern California native is back for a second season with the Bruins under new coach Bob Chesney, who guided James Madison to the playoff in 2025. Iamaleava, who helped Tennessee to its first CFP appearance in 2024, completed 64.4% of his passes for 1,928 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and added 505 rushing yards and four touchdowns. JMU had good success with dual-threat quarterback Alonza Barnett III, the Sun Belt Player of the Year, and its staff will seek the same with the undeniably talented Iamaleava.

Competition: The room resets a bit behind Iamaleava after primary backup Luke Duncan and Henry Hasselbeck both entered the portal. But Madden Iamaleava, Nico's younger brother and a top-150 recruit who originally signed with Arkansas, is back in the fold with four years of eligibility. UCLA also added Cal Poly transfer Ty Dieffenbach and incoming recruit D.J. Bordeaux, a three-star dual-threat quarterback from Colorado.

2026 starter: Jayden Maiava, redshirt senior

Why he'll start: Coach Lincoln Riley has had more decorated quarterbacks, including three Heisman Trophy winners and a Heisman runner-up, but most haven't been in his system as long as Maiava will be at the end of his career. After entering the lineup late in 2024, Maiava will enter his second full season as USC's starter and will be among the nation's most experienced quarterbacks next fall. The 6-4, 230-pound Maiava has 3,000-yard passing seasons with two different teams (UNLV, USC) and will enter his fourth college season with 7,997 passing yards and 52 touchdowns. He was among the nation's best quarterbacks during the first half of the season and, despite several bumps down the stretch, finished with 24 touchdown passes on 65.8% completions.

Competition: Maiava's return resulted in Husan Longstreet, the nation's No. 4 pocket passer and No. 44 overall recruit in the 2025 class, deciding to enter the transfer portal after one year in the program. His departure could mean a clear path to the No. 2 job for incoming freshman Jonas Williams, the No. 131 overall recruit in the 2025 class, and backup Sam Huard could return for a sixth year.

2026 starter: Demond Williams Jr., junior

Why he'll start: Despite the awkwardness of Williams announcing he would enter the portal, shortly after signing a lucrative contract with Washington, only to return two days later, he remains the centerpiece of coach Jedd Fisch's plan for 2026. Washington has incentive to smooth things over with Williams, who became the starter late in his freshman year of 2024 and remained so throughout 2025. For his career, Williams has completed 71.5% of his passes for 4,009 yards with 33 touchdowns, 9 interceptions and 893 rushing yards and 9 scores. He must perform better against top opponents, but Williams has been trained for a season like this, when Washington can truly break through with him calling the signals.

Competition: Top backup Kai Horton moves on, so Washington likely will turn to second-year quarterbacks Kini McMillan and Dash Beierly this coming season. Neither saw the field in 2025. The team also signed Derek Zammit, an SC Next 300 prospect from New Jersey, in the 2026 class. But the flurry to keep Williams underscores how much he's the obvious starter for UW.

2026 starter: Colton Joseph, redshirt junior, Old Dominion transfer

Why he'll start: After several turbulent and injury-marred seasons at quarterback, Wisconsin hopes it has a multiyear answer in Joseph, the Sun Belt offensive player of the year and one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks available in this year's cycle. Joseph had 2,624 passing yards and 1,007 rushing yards in 2025, and accounted for 34 touchdowns (21 pass, 13 rush). After earning honorable mention all-league honors as a redshirt freshman in 2024, Joseph truly blossomed this past season, accounting for multiple touchdowns in 11 games, including the opener at Indiana, where he ran for 179 yards and two scores.

Competition: Carter Smith started games late in the 2025 season, including Wisconsin's signature win against Washington, and the former four-star recruit finished with 201 passing yards and two touchdowns, and added 87 rushing yards and a score. San Diego State transfer Danny O'Neil is also in the fold after starting games in 2025, and Wisconsin brings in Louisville transfer Deuce Adams and Ryan Hopkins, a four-star recruit from California.

2026 starter: CJ Carr, redshirt sophomore

Why he'll start: After winning a very close competition last summer with Kenny Minchey, Carr displayed a skill set that Notre Dame hasn't seen at quarterback for quite some time. Coach Marcus Freeman described Carr's talent as "rare," and the second-year player displayed a mix of intelligence and competitiveness that left many impressed both inside and outside South Bend. As star running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price move on to the NFL, Carr will become the focus of Notre Dame's offense after completing 66.6% of his passes for 2,741 yards with 24 touchdowns, 6 interceptions and 9 multi-touchdown performances. After Notre Dame's 0-2 start, Carr completed at least 65% of his passes in six of his next eight games.

Competition: Minchey's transfer creates questions about Carr's backup. Blake Hebert, an SC Next 300 prospect, did not see action as a true freshman. The key development came in December as Teddy Jarrard, a top-75 prospect in the 2027 class, reclassified to 2026. The Georgia native joins fellow incoming freshman Noah Grubbs, the nation's No. 232 prospect.

SEC

2026 starter: Keelon Russell, redshirt freshman

Why he'll start: Russell, ESPN's No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2025 cycle, arrived as the gem of Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer's first signing class in Tuscaloosa. Sitting behind starter Ty Simpson and backup Austin Mack, Russell completed 11 of his 15 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns across appearances in blowout wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Eastern Illinois. Russell has been viewed as the Crimson Tide's quarterback of the future from the moment he stepped on campus last January. With Simpson headed to the NFL, he has a clear path to the starting job in 2026, provided Russell can edge Mack and the relative experience of the fourth-year passer.

Competition: Mack beat out Russell for the backup job last summer, and if the program's recent quarterback battles under DeBoer are any indication, the Crimson Tide might wait until late August to officially name a starter. Alabama doubled up on quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting cycle with signatures from No. 5 pocket passer Jett Thomalla and three-star Tayden-Evan Kaawa.

2026 starter: KJ Jackson, redshirt sophomore

Why he'll start: Jackson, a former three-star recruit from Alabama, stuck with this program through its coaching change with the hopes of proving he's ready to be QB1 in 2026. He got to play significant snaps in the final two games of his redshirt freshman season, replacing Taylen Green against Texas and throwing for 206 yards and a touchdown in the road loss. That performance led to Jackson starting the finale against Missouri, where he put up 126 passing yards and a score on 11-of-17 passing in a 31-17 defeat. New coach Ryan Silverfield is going to give Jackson a shot in what should be a relatively wide-open battle entering spring practice.

Competition: AJ Hill, a top-100 recruit in the 2025 class, played 51 snaps while redshirting in his first season at Memphis before following his coaches to Fayetteville. He'll have every opportunity to prove he's ready to play and should push Jackson for the job. The staff also brought in a veteran Division II transfer in Braeden Fuller from Angelo State and will also have three-star commit Hank Hendrix joining the program a year early after he reclassified to the 2026 class.

2026 starter: Byrum Brown, redshirt senior, South Florida transfer

Why he'll start: Brown blossomed at South Florida under new Auburn coach Alex Golesh. After leading FBS quarterbacks with 42 total touchdowns and 347.2 yards of offense per game, he'll be central in reshaping a Tigers offense that finished 79th in total yardage a year ago. Brown can air it out; the fifth-year passer threw for 3,158 yards with 28 touchdowns to seven interceptions last fall. He also accounted for 1,008 rushing yards (fourth best nationally), and Brown's running ability at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds plays a big role in making Golesh's offense go. There's no getting around the weight of Cam Coleman's transfer to Texas. But after adding Brown and five ex-USF pass catchers from the nation's fifth-ranked scoring offense, the foundation for Golesh's Year 1 offense at Auburn is in place.

Competition: The Tigers are once again staring down a fully renovated quarterback room in 2026. Golesh hit the portal to add former Bulls third-stringer Locklan Hewlett and Oregon State transfer Tristan Ti'a with five combined career games played between them. Auburn also signed three-star quarterback Rhys Brush, an ex-South Florida commit, in the 2026 class.

2026 starter: Aaron Philo, redshirt sophomore, Georgia Tech transfer

Why he'll start: Florida didn't get the traditional coordinator-quarterback package deal, but Philo played for new Gators OC Buster Faulkner as Georgia Tech's backup to Haynes King the past two seasons. He understands Faulkner's scheme and drew very good reviews while at Georgia Tech, where he filled in several times for King and started a game this past season, passing for 373 yards. While at Georgia Tech, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Philo completed 59 of 102 passes for 938 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, and added 95 rushing yards and a score. Philo must show he can handle more volume at a program that yearns to recapture elite quarterback play. But his connection with Faulkner is significant here.

Competition: The Gators bring back Tramell Jones Jr., a former four-star recruit from Jacksonville who appeared in two lopsided games this past fall, a win over Long Island and a loss to Kentucky. He finished with 191 passing yards and two touchdowns while connecting on 60% of his attempts. Florida also adds incoming freshman Will Griffin, the nation's No. 123 overall recruit, a pocket passer from Tampa.

2026 starter: Gunner Stockton, redshirt senior

Why he'll start: Stockton cemented his place as the Bulldogs' QB1 in 2025 while finishing seventh in Heisman Trophy voting in his first season as a college starter. All told, Stockton threw for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns to five interceptions, closing his fourth college campaign ranked second in completion percentage (69.7%) and fifth in EPA per dropback (0.28) among SEC quarterbacks. Georgia will be replacing six of its top seven pass catchers from 2025, including stars Zachariah Branch and Oscar Delp. But the Bulldogs have already secured at least one portal reinforcement in Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion, and there's no shortage of downfield talent in the program's skill position pipeline. After leading Georgia to a second straight CFP appearance, Stockton will return as a bonafide Heisman contender in 2026.

Competition: The Bulldogs didn't sign a quarterback in the 2026 class after No. 1 pocket passer Jared Curtis flipped to Vanderbilt in early December. That means Georgia's quarterback room could go largely unchanged in 2026 with 2025 backup Ryan Puglisi expected to return alongside second-year passers Ryan Montgomery and Hezekiah Millender and incoming freshman Bryson Beaver, the No. 208 overall recruit who initially signed with Oregon before transferring to Georgia.

2026 starter: Kenny Minchey, redshirt junior, Notre Dame transfer

Why he'll start: Kentucky made its intentions clear in getting Minchey to flip from Nebraska a day after he committed to the Cornhuskers. New UK coach Will Stein and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan have big plans for the junior, who lacks starting experience but spent three years in a top program at Notre Dame and came very close to winning the top job last summer. A former top-185 national recruit from Tennessee, he gives Kentucky a true dual threat in the backfield and the chance to do some creative things in the run game. He completed 23 of 29 passes in limited work with Notre Dame.

Competition: After waiting for years at Notre Dame, Minchey no longer has impediments to the starting job, at least initially. Kentucky will start developing talented incoming freshman Matt Ponatoski, the nation's No. 7 pocket passer and No. 147 overall recruit, from Cincinnati. Stein also brought in Marshall transfer JacQai Long via the portal, and sophomore Brennen Ward is also back after recording six pass attempts in 2025.

2026 starter: Sam Leavitt, redshirt junior, Arizona State transfer

Why he'll start: Lane Kiffin finally got his man, despite a prolonged recruitment, likely made longer by LSU's flirtations with other quarterbacks. Leavitt, No. 3 in Max Olson's transfer portal ranking, gives LSU a supreme talent who has helped a team to a conference championship in 2024 and has CFP experience with Arizona State. That fall, he set Arizona State's freshman record for total offense (3,328 yards) and had 24 touchdown passes against only six interceptions with 443 rushing yards and five scores. Leavitt wasn't as sharp in 2025 before a season-ending foot injury, but he had a nice stretch in late September and his only 300-yard passing performance in ASU's signature win against eventual Big 12 champion Texas Tech. He will enter his fourth college season after starting off with Michigan State in 2023.

Competition: Leavitt is the clear-cut starter but LSU added some insurance with Elon transfer Landen Clark, who had 2,321 passing yards and 18 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman last season, while adding 614 rushing yards and 11 scores and sharing CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Kiffin also secured one of the top freshman QBs in the portal in USC's Husan Longstreet. The No. 6-ranked QB in the 2025 ESPN 300 put up 103 passing yards, 76 rushing yards and 3 TDs in four games with the Trojans.

2026 starter: Kamario Taylor, sophomore

Why he'll start: Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby signed Taylor in the 2025 class with an eye on him someday becoming the Bulldogs' franchise quarterback. A dual-threat playmaker at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Taylor looked the part of a future star in a pair of career starts at the end of his freshman season, rushing for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss before accounting for 304 total yards in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Blake Shapen's departure now clears the way for Taylor to take over the starting job in 2026. With leading pass catcher Anthony Evans III returning and transfer wide receivers Marquis Johnson (Missouri) and Zion Ragins (Oklahoma) set to join the program, Taylor should take over with playmakers around him next fall.

Competition: The Bulldogs lost one quarterback to the portal (Luke Kromenhoek) and added another in former Vanderbilt, LSU and Appalachian State passer AJ Swann. The veteran quarterback joins the Bulldogs after making six starts with the Mountaineers in 2025, and Swann will present an experienced alternative to Taylor. Mississippi State signed three-star quarterback Brodie McWhorter, ESPN's No. 36 pocket passer, in the 2026 class.

2026 starter: Austin Simmons, redshirt junior, Ole Miss transfer

Why he'll start: It's easy to forget that Simmons was the one being hyped as Lane Kiffin's next star quarterback last fall before his Week 2 ankle injury opened the door for Trinidad Chambliss. Simmons' pair of career starts -- both in 2025 -- mean he doesn't give Missouri much more experience than former Penn State transfer Beau Pribula did a year ago. But Simmons' raw throwing ability alone will provide the type of downfield dimension the 8-5 Tigers sorely lacked last fall and should help balance an offense that will be returning running backs Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts, who combined for 2,402 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. If Missouri can tap Simmons' full potential, he could prove to be another savvy portal pickup for coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers.

Competition: Drinkwitz is investing in depth after injuries ravaged Missouri's quarterback room last fall. Those issues meant freshman Matt Zollers, ESPN's No. 6 pocket passer in the 2025 cycle, appeared in seven games in his debut season, and he projects as the Tigers' strongest competitor to Simmons. Missouri landed another seasoned transfer passer in former Oklahoma, Wisconsin and UConn quarterback Nick Evers and will welcome three-star 2026 signee Gavin Sidwar to campus in 2026, as well.

2026 starter: John Mateer, redshirt senior

Why he'll start: Mateer was central to Oklahoma's turnaround from 6-7 in 2024 to 10-2 and a home playoff game at the end of his first season with the Sooners. The former Washington State transfer did have his early-season Heisman Trophy bid tripped up by a September hand injury, and Mateer showed some lapses including late-season decision-making struggles and his 11 interceptions, fifth most among SEC starters. But Mateer's playmaking ability (22 total touchdowns) is undeniable and he should be able to make a jump in 2026 with another year of experience, especially if he can stay healthy through the regular season.

Competition: Two-year backup Michael Hawkins Jr. transferred to West Virginia after the 2025 season. As things stand, that leaves former Mercer transfer Whitt Newbauer as the one returner to the Sooners' quarterback room in 2026. Bowe Bentley, the nation's No. 2 dual-threat passer in the 2026 cycle, was a priority target for offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and is a name to watch for the future.

2026 starter: Trinidad Chambliss, redshirt senior

Why he'll start: Well, this one's gonna be interesting. The unexpected superstar from Division II Ferris State is attempting to get a sixth year of eligibility after the NCAA denied his waiver request on Jan. 9 and has hired attorney Tom Mars to wage this war through appeals and a lawsuit. New coach Pete Golding and his staff are fully committed to Chambliss being their QB1 in 2026 and need this to all work out. Chambliss finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting during his debut season in Oxford and could be even better next year if he's allowed to stay in school.

Competition: The Rebels were in a tricky spot with recruiting transfer QBs during the portal window given the uncertainty around Chambliss. They made a late run at Lagway before landing Auburn's Deuce Knight and Louisiana's Walker Howard. Knight, the No. 40 overall recruit in 2024, is an exciting developmental prospect who shined in his lone start against Mercer as a freshman. Howard, a former backup for the Rebels, rejoins the program after a year away in the Sun Belt. They're also returning a former SC Next 300 recruit in redshirt freshman AJ Maddox who'll compete with Knight to be the program's QB of the future.

2026 starter: LaNorris Sellers, redshirt junior

Why he'll start: Despite a 4-8 season and a coordinator change, South Carolina retained Sellers, a preseason Heisman contender who saw his production and efficiency drop from 2024, when he burst onto the scene. He elected to run it back with new OC Kendal Briles, who has had success with a range of quarterbacks and should be able to capitalize on Sellers' size and skill set. Sellers has 5,057 career passing yards with 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and 995 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns. Briles will certainly look to boost Sellers' accuracy, which fell off by nearly 5% from 2024.

Competition: The Gamecocks were able to bring in some help via the portal in Lucian Anderson III from Bowling Green. Anderson earned two starts in 2025 as a redshirt sophomore and produced 245 passing yards, 161 rushing yards and 3 total TDs with the Falcons. Cutter Woods completed 8 of 11 pass attempts as a true freshman and should compete with Anderson for the primary backup role. Woods is a former three-star recruit from Anderson, South Carolina. The team also welcomes in Landon Duckworth, an SC Next 300 prospect from Alabama.

2026 starter: George MacIntyre, redshirt freshman

Why he'll start: It's hard to tell what the plan is for the Vols right now. Starting quarterback Joey Aguilar is seeking an additional year of eligibility as a former junior college transfer. Tennessee was in the hunt for transfers Sam Leavitt and Beau Pribula and missed out. For now, MacIntyre is the safest pick. The Franklin, Tennessee, native was the No. 109 overall recruit in the 2025 SC Next 300 and threw for 69 yards on 7-of-9 passing in two nonconference appearances during his redshirt season.

Competition: The short-term situation might be in question at the moment, but Faizon Brandon gives Tennessee an elite prospect to build around over the next few years. The 6-foot-4, 206-pound passer from North Carolina was ESPN's No. 9 overall recruit in the 2026 class and will look to compete for the starting job and prove he's ready to lead this team as a true freshman. The Vols also brought in Colorado transfer Ryan Staub, who earned two starts over his three years in Boulder and threw for 681 yards with five total touchdowns and four picks.

2026 starter: Arch Manning, redshirt junior

Why he'll start: He looked every bit like a Heisman Trophy contender down the stretch. Manning had the No. 1 QBR in FBS (93.4) since the start of November and 15 total touchdowns (11 passing, four rushing) with just one interception over his final five starts. Manning is an elite scrambler, capping his season with 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a bowl win against Michigan. He should continue to develop as a passer under coach Steve Sarkisian, as the next step will be overall consistency and efficiency in the biggest games. Manning once again will be a top Heisman contender, but this time there will be genuine on-field evidence behind his candidacy.

Competition: K.J. Lacey, who arrived at Texas as the nation's No. 116 overall recruit, attempted just one pass in his true freshman season, but should see a bigger role if he becomes Manning's primary backup in 2026. Lacey will be pushed by incoming freshman Dia Bell, the nation's No. 2 pocket passer and No. 6 overall prospect, who's coming out of Plantation, Florida.

2026 starter: Marcel Reed, redshirt junior

Why he'll start: Despite some struggles at the end of the season, Reed still had an excellent 2025 season -- his first full year as QB1 after taking over the top job down the stretch in 2024. He helped Texas A&M to a record 11-0 start and triggered a big-play offense, averaging 13.5 yards per completion with a 360-yard performance at Notre Dame and a 439-yard output against South Carolina. Reed threw multiple touchdown passes nine times during the 11-0 start before having no touchdowns and four interceptions in losses to Texas and Miami. He added 493 rushing yards and six scores. Greater consistency in big games is the next step -- Reed threw 12 interceptions -- but the junior will enter the fall as one of the nation's most experienced quarterbacks.

Competition: Following Reed's return, backup Miles O'Neill entered the portal, meaning Texas A&M will have to reset its depth in the quarterback room. Brady Hart appeared in two games as a true freshman, completing 5 of 10 pass attempts. Texas A&M also signed Helaman Casuga, a dual-threat quarterback from Utah who ranked just inside the SC Next 300 for 2026.

2026 starter: Jared Curtis, freshman

Why he'll start: The No. 1 pocket passer in the 2026 class, Curtis' historic late flip from Georgia hinged at least in part on the opportunity to compete for the Commodores' starting job from Day 1 next fall. Curtis, the top-ranked signee in program history, lands with Vanderbilt after throwing for more than 9,500 yards with another 2,100-plus yards on the ground as a four-year starter at Tennessee's Nashville Christian School. Curtis will be working with a slightly different set of playmakers than Diego Pavia relied upon in 2025 with All-America tight end Eli Stowers and third-leading receiver Tre Richardson headed to Louisville. If Curtis is the Commodores' Week 1 starter, the program's Oct. 3 trip to Georgia could present an especially juicy early matchup.

Competition: Fourth-year passer Blaze Berlowitz has appeared in six games total in two seasons with the Commodores and has experience working with offensive coordinator Tim Beck. As things stand, sophomore Jack Elliott remains as the only other scholarship quarterback on Vanderbilt's roster.