Open Extended Reactions

Former Minnesota safety Koi Perich committed to Oregon, sources told ESPN on Monday, confirming a report by CBS Sports.

A two-way player who also plays receiver and returns kicks, Perich will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Perich was a freshman All-American in 2024 after finishing with five interceptions, and was named to multiple All-Big Ten teams in his recently completed sophomore season.

He was ranked as ESPN's No. 8 player in the college football transfer portal.

Also on Monday, Oregon tight end Roger Saleapaga told ESPN's Pete Thamel that he is planning to transfer.

Saleapaga played 26 games in two seasons at Oregon, catching three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown; the TD occurred in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Indiana.

He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.