Colorado star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is leaving the program and plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Monday.

Seaton, the No. 1 offensive tackle recruit in the 2024 recruiting class and one of the highest-rated signees in program history, started 22 games at left tackle over his two seasons with the Buffaloes.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound sophomore will become one of the top players available in the transfer portal when he officially enters. He has two more years of eligibility but is considered a potential first-round draft prospect entering his junior year.

"I never imagined this journey would come to a close in this way, but I am deeply grateful for every moment that led me here," Seaton wrote in an Instagram post announcing his decision.

Seaton was the No. 19 overall recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300 out of IMG Academy in Florida and a high-profile recruiting victory for coach Deion Sanders at the end of his first year at Colorado.

The former five-star started right away as a true freshman for the Buffaloes in 2024 and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors this season despite dealing with an injury that forced him to miss the team's final three games.

The Buffaloes already had 33 scholarship players in the transfer portal before Seaton's announcement, including starting receivers Omarion Miller (Arizona State) and Dre'lon Miller (Baylor), defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain (Texas A&M) and defensive backs DJ McKinney (Notre Dame) and Tawfiq Byard (Texas A&M).

Sanders and the Buffaloes have secured commitments from 31 incoming transfers for Colorado's 2026 roster. The transfer portal window for FBS and FCS players opened Jan. 2 and closes Friday.