CFB Player Rank: The top 100 players of the 2025 season

The best player of the 2025 season dove through a host of Miami defenders and into the end zone for a program-defining touchdown on a fourth-and-5 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Fernando Mendoza is an obvious choice at No. 1 after leading the Hoosiers to unprecedented heights.

After that, however, things get a little tougher. Ohio State's defense was dominant, and certainly Arvell Reese and Caleb Downs warranted lots of love. Miami's playoff run boosted the hype around players such as Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. And even if Texas Tech couldn't score in the playoff, no one could question the impact of that defense led by David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez.

And those were just the defensive players who made a case for top billing.

Add in the likes of Jeremiyah Love, Jeremiah Smith, Diego Pavia and Francis Mauigoa on the other side of the ball, and you get a sense of just how hard it is to slot the biggest stars of 2025 into some sort of coherent top 100.

But, as learned football reporters, that's the burden we carried, and in truth, recounting the dominant seasons by so many exceptional players was worth the effort.

Four of ESPN's college football experts (Bill Connelly, David Hale, Adam Rittenberg and Max Olson) tried cracking the code in ranking the 100 best players of the 2025-26 season. -- Hale

RB, James Madison, junior

2025 notable stats: 1,373 yards, 9 TD, 207 carries

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Knight stepped into a starring role for the Sun Belt champs in 2025. He topped 100 rushing yards in five games -- including three of the final four of the season -- and on the rare occasion when JMU struggled, Knight always came through. His 58-yard touchdown gave the Dukes the lead over Washington State midway through the fourth quarter, and his 73-yard score against Troy in the Sun Belt championship game got JMU going after a sluggish start. He was also dynamite in the passing offense when needed. -- Bill Connelly

QB, Utah, junior

2025 notable stats: 2,490 yards, 24 TD, 84.4 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The Utes' offensive ineptitude of 2023 and 2024 was solved with the arrival of Dampier and offensive coordinator Jason Beck from New Mexico. Dampier gave the Utes a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who was equally effective in both phases of the game, which helped Utah to an 11-2 season. Dampier finished the year with 2,490 yards passing, 24 touchdown passes, 5 interceptions and a QBR of 84.4. He also ran for 835 yards and 10 touchdowns. -- Kyle Bonagura

DB, Arizona, senior

2025 notable stats: 97 total tackles, 4 INT, 11 PD

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Johnson, a redshirt senior from Katy, Texas, finished his standout Arizona career with the finest season. He had four interceptions, 11 passes defensed, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. He led the Wildcats with 97 tackles and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection. -- Bonagura

RB, Virginia, senior

2025 notable stats: 1,062 yards, 15 TD, 253 rec yards

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The linchpin of Virginia's surprising 11-win season, Taylor went from FCS walk-on to one of the top runners in the country. Taylor rushed for 1,062 yards, becoming Virginia's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2018, and added 253 yards receiving while finding the end zone 15 times in 2025. He topped 95 scrimmage yards in nine games and 150 yards twice. He finished second in the ACC with 1,315 scrimmage yards on the season. -- Hale

WR, TCU, senior

2025 notable stats: 1,190 yards, 10 TD, 72 rec

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Texas native transferred home from Boise State before last season and had a stellar senior campaign with 1,190 receiving yards -- second most in school history -- and 10 touchdowns. McAlister had his biggest game against rival SMU with 254 yards and three touchdowns. -- Dave Wilson

DB, Louisiana Tech, senior

2025 notable stats: 58 total tackles, 8 INT, 5 PBU

2025 preseason ranking: NR

An unheralded former backup safety, Foster developed into one of college football's best ballhawks. He alternated seamlessly between safety and nickel corner roles, and in 20 passes as the primary coverage guy, he caught as many throws (a nation's best eight interceptions) as he allowed for completions (eight for 83 yards). He allowed a paltry 5.2 QBR, and he was happy to play near the line of scrimmage as well, making 3.5 tackles at or behind the line and recording three pressures as a surprise pass rusher. -- Connelly

QB, Arizona, junior

2025 notable stats: 3,228 passing yards, 29 TD, 222 rush yards

2025 preseason ranking: NR

After a disappointing 2024 season in Tucson, Fifita led a resurgent Wildcats team this season, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors. He finished with 3,228 yards passing, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions as the Wildcats went 9-4. -- Bonagura

OL, Northwestern, senior

2025 notable stat: Allowed 0 sacks in 8 of 9 league games

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Northwestern's three-win improvement and return to the postseason could be tied to the offensive line Tiernan anchored. A liability in 2024, Northwestern's line became a strength, and Tiernan was an asset in protecting quarterback Preston Stone and helping the run game eclipse 2,000 yards. Tiernan earned second-team All-Big Ten honors and finished with 43 career starts at Northwestern. -- Adam Rittenberg

WR, North Texas, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 1,264 rec yards, 10 TD, 18.1 avg

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Coach Eric Morris gets a lot of credit for his work with quarterbacks, but he also develops productive wide receivers such as Young, who ranked eighth nationally in receiving yards per game (90.3) and had five 100-yard performances and a 295-yard effort at Rice that set an American Conference single-game record. He earned first-team all-conference honors and had the second-highest single-season receiving-yards total in team history. -- Rittenberg

Byrum Brown passed for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 this past season. Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire

QB, South Florida, senior

2025 notable stats: 3,158 yards, 28 TD, 77.8 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: NR

A 2½-year starter at USF, Brown piloted one of the rare mach-speed attacks and thrived in 2025. He threw for at least 230 yards 10 times, tossed at least three touchdown passes six times and rushed for at least 100 yards (not including sacks) seven times; he became only the fifth player in the past 10 years (and only the second in the past five, along with LSU's Jayden Daniels) to throw for at least 3,000 yards while rushing for at least 1,000. Alex Golesh's offense fits him like a glove. -- Connelly

LB, Clemson, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 106 total tackles, 5 sacks, 13.5 TFL

2025 preseason ranking: NR

In his sophomore season in 2025, Brown developed into a force in the middle of Clemson's defense. Brown racked up 106 tackles -- second most in the ACC -- including 13.5 for a loss, 5 sacks, 5 PBUs, 6 QB hurries, a forced fumble and an interception. As Clemson looks to rebound in 2026, its defense will be built around Brown, who figures to be one of the top defenders in the country entering next season. -- Hale

OL, Penn State, junior

2025 notable stat: 0.7% pressure rate allowed

2025 preseason ranking: 74

A projected first-round pick in April's NFL draft, Ioane didn't allow a sack all season and was flagged for just one penalty. He started 32 games over the past three seasons, helping pave the way for Kaytron Allen, who finished as Penn State's all-time leading rusher with 4,180 yards. -- Jake Trotter

CB, Tulsa, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 59 total tackles, 5 INT, 1 FR

2025 preseason ranking: NR

He was one of the top defensive playmakers in the American Conference, which he led with five interceptions, tied for seventh nationally. Green had two interceptions against both Navy and Memphis, and he finished the season with seven passes defended. He also proved to be a strong open-field tackler, recording 42 solo tackles, which was second on the team, and 59 total. Green earned first-team all-league honors as a true sophomore for Tulsa. -- Rittenberg

WR, Texas A&M, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 917 yards, 4 TD, 59 rec

2025 preseason ranking: NR

A perfect complement to KC Concepcion out of the slot, Craver was at his best at the start and end of the season. He charged out of the gate with 20 catches for 443 yards in his first three games, peaking with an incredible 207-yard performance in A&M's thrilling win over Notre Dame. And in A&M's season-ending loss to Miami, as gusty winds made passing almost impossible, he caught seven balls for 92 yards, including a 59-yarder in the second quarter, to give the Aggies a shot. -- Connelly

TE, Houston, senior

2025 notable stats: 727 yards, 6 TD, 74 rec

2025 preseason ranking: NR

After a breakout 2024 season at Ball State, Koziol landed at Houston (after a quick stop at Wisconsin) and became the nation's most productive pass-catching tight end. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound senior led all FBS tight ends with 74 receptions and 40 first downs in 2025, tallying 6 touchdowns and closing with 727 receiving yards that trailed only Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers (769 nationally). Among the nation's top-10 tight end reception leaders, none was more integral to their team's passing attack than Koziol, who accounted for 30.5% of all Cougars' receptions in 2025. -- Eli Lederman

C, Florida, senior

2025 notable stats: 2 pressures allowed, 717 snaps played

2025 preseason ranking: 37

Florida's offense might have been unreliable this season, but none of that was Slaughter's fault. The fifth-year Gator, who originally committed to Dan Mullen in July 2020, earned first-team all-SEC and second-team All-American honors, and was named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy. The 6-foot-4, 303-pound center from Sparr, Florida, finished his career with 33 starts, including the last 28 games of his college career. He was attributed just five blown run blocks in 13 games in 2025. -- Connelly

LB, Buffalo, senior

2025 notable stats: 6 FF, 142 total tackles, 5 sacks

2025 preseason ranking: 90

Murdock finished an excellent career with his most productive season. He led the FBS with six forced fumbles, giving him an NCAA record 17 over the past three seasons, and had a career-high five sacks to go along with a team-high 13 tackles for loss. Murdock earned second-team AP All-America honors and ranked second nationally with 142 tackles. He had nine or more tackles in each of his final 10 games and in all but one contest. -- Rittenberg

OL, Missouri, WR, senior

2025 notable stat: 98.6% pass-blocking grade

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The Wake Forest transfer stabilized Missouri's offensive line at right tackle and helped open holes for Hardy to run wild. He had a 91.3 overall grade by Pro Football Focus during the regular season, which was 2.6 points higher than any other lineman in the country. His 90.5 run-blocking grade was also the highest by PFF. Trost allowed only two sacks and nine pass pressures in 386 pass-blocking snaps during the regular season. -- Mark Schlabach

LB, Pittsburgh, junior

2025 notable stats: 101 total tackles, 17 TFL, 2 INT

2025 preseason ranking: NR

One of the most prolific linebackers in the country, Biles racked up 101 tackles (sixth in the ACC), including 17 for a loss (second). His 31.5 TFL over the past two seasons are the most in the ACC during that span. Biles was also one of just two Power 4 players in the country -- alongside All-American Jacob Rodriguez -- to rack up 100 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions this season. -- Hale

OL, Illinois, senior

2025 notable stat: Only 17 pressures allowed

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Davis capped an excellent college career at two schools, earning all-league honors for the second time in the Big Ten with Illinois, after being named All-Mountain West at New Mexico twice. He was durable and consistent in protecting quarterback Luke Altmyer and creating room for a run game that eclipsed 200 yards in three of the final five games of the season. Davis, who started every game he played as an Illini, helped the team to 19 wins, the best two-year stretch in team history. -- Rittenberg

LB, Bowling Green, junior

2025 notable stats: 119 total tackles, 17.5 TFL, 2 FF

2025 preseason ranking: NR

You thought we would make a top -100 list without including a man whose actual middle name is ESPN? Even without it, Lampron stood out with his play after transferring to Bowling Green from Dayton. He finished the regular season as the only FBS player to record at least 100 tackles and at least 15 tackles for loss. Lampron was especially disruptive down the stretch, racking up 11 tackles for loss in his final five games of the season and nine or more tackles in eight of his final nine contests. -- Rittenberg

DL, Indiana, senior

2025 notable stats: 19 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 2 FF

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Daley suffered a season-ending knee injury while celebrating Indiana's Big Ten championship win before the CFP, but he had a significant role in getting the Hoosiers to the big stage. For the second straight year, Indiana looked to Kent State for defensive line help, and Daley followed C.J. West's success with a highly productive season, leading Indiana with 19 tackles for loss and finishing fourth in sacks (5.5). He finished the regular season with consecutive games with a forced fumble and at least 3.5 tackles for loss in wins against Wisconsin and Purdue, and then added a sack and two quarterback hurries in the league title game against Ohio State. -- Rittenberg

OL, Duke, Junior

2025 notable stats: 15 pressures, 4 sacks allowed

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Pro Football Focus' No. 7-ranked tackle in 2025, Parker concluded a sterling career at Duke with 33 career starts, All-America nods in 2024 and 2025 and helped the Blue Devils to 35 wins and four bowl appearances to cap arguably the best stretch of Duke football in modern history. Over the past two seasons, Parker allowed just 22 pressures and four sacks in nearly 1,700 snaps. -- Hale

Suntarine Perkins totaled 81 tackles in the 2025-26 season. Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

LB, Ole Miss, junior

2025 notable stats: 81 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 3 FF

2025 preseason ranking: 51

Perkins was the most consistent performer on a defense that made big plays when needed most. He sacked Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton on a fourth-and-2 play early in the fourth quarter of a CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Perkins forced a fumble and recovered the ball at the Georgia 23, leading to a touchdown that put the Rebels up 10 in their 39-34 victory. -- Schlabach

WR, Indiana, senior

2025 notable stats: 830 yards, 15 TD, 65 rec

2025 preseason ranking: 78

Production has followed Sarratt throughout his unique college career, which began at Division III St. Francis, continued at James Madison and culminated at Indiana, where he earned All-Big Ten honors twice and once again led the Hoosiers in touchdown receptions, despite missing two games because of an injury. Sarratt had a touchdown catch in each of the seven games he played against Big Ten opponents, including the go-ahead score against Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. -- Rittenberg

RB, Miami, junior

2025 notable stats: 1,192 yards, 12 TD, 216 carries

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Fletcher was the anchor for Miami early, but a midseason slump seemed to coincide with the Canes' offensive woes. By the time the playoff arrived, however, Fletcher had grown into a powerhouse. Over Miami's four postseason games, Fletcher rushed for 507 yards, scored 3 times and averaged 6.7 yards per carry. For the season, he finished with 1,192 rushing yards, the most by a Miami tailback since 2014. -- Hale

OL, Georgia Tech, senior

2025 notable stat: Three pressures allowed on 840 snaps

2025 preseason ranking: 88

One of just 11 guards nationally to earn at least a 75 grade in run and pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus, Rutledge was the heart and soul of Georgia Tech's tough-guy attack. Rutledge earned first-team All-America status in each of the past two seasons, helping transform the Yellow Jackets into a contender in the ACC. For the year, he allowed just three pressures and had the second-lowest blown-block rate of any ACC guard. -- Hale

S, Alabama, junior

2025 notable stats: 80 total tackles, 4 INT, 6 PBU

2025 preseason ranking: NR

A part-time starter in 2024, the former blue-chipper from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, not only earned a full-time job this fall, but he also became one of the best safeties in the sport. He led Alabama with four interceptions -- including two against Wisconsin and a huge third-quarter grab against Auburn -- and despite spending most of his time in space, he missed only eight tackles in his final 14 games of the season. He was good near the line of scrimmage, too: Over half of his tackles came against the run. -- Connelly

DB, Georgia, senior

2025 notable stats: 49 total tackles, 8 PD, 1 INT

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Everette made plenty of big plays in his four seasons with the Bulldogs, and he added to his collection in his final two college games. Against Alabama in the SEC championship game, Everett stepped in front of Ty Simpson's pass to Germie Bernard and returned the interception 34 yards to set up the Bulldogs' second touchdown in a 28-7 victory. Everett's 47-yard fumble return for a touchdown staked Georgia to a nine-point lead in its 39-34 loss to Ole Miss in a CFP quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl. What a way to go out. -- Schlabach

OL, Iowa, senior

2025 notable stats: 672 offensive snaps, 0 sacks allowed

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Another key cog on the Iowa offensive line, Stephens was an All-American and All-Big Ten selection, helping the Hawkeyes rush for more than 200 yards five times last season. He made 33 career starts, was flagged only six times over four years and didn't give up a sack in either of the past two seasons. -- Trotter

DT, Navy, senior

2025 notable stats: 6.5 sacks, 64 total tackles

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Robinson was one of the nation's most disruptive interior linemen as a senior, leading Navy in sacks (6.5), tackles for loss (8.5) and quarterback hurries (7). He was named first-team AP All-America and the American Conference's Defensive Player of the Year. A converted linebacker, the 287-pound Robinson had a speed-strength combination that allowed him to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. He earned first-team all-league honors twice. -- Rittenberg

RB, BYU, junior

2025 notable stats: 1,305 yards, 12 TD, 36 rec

2025 preseason ranking: NR

A junior from El Paso, Texas, Martin earned first-team All-Big 12 honors after rushing for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had six 100-yard rushing performances, including a memorable 222-yard game in a key win against Cincinnati late in the season. -- Bonagura

RB, North Texas, freshman

2025 notable stats: 1,434 yards, 25 TD, 231 carries

2025 preseason ranking: NR

An explosive former track star from Shawnee, Oklahoma, with great size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds), Hawkins was an immediate hit in Eric Morris' offense. After barely playing in the first two games of the season, he barged his way into the lineup with four touchdowns against Army, and he never let up, topping 130 rushing yards in six games and gaining over 75 receiving yards twice. He could beat defenders in the open field, but it sure seemed like he enjoyed running through them, too. -- Connelly

Drew Mestemaker was the nation's leading passer with 4,379 yards. Sam Wasson/Getty Images

QB, North Texas, freshman

2025 notable stats: 4,379 yards, 34 TD, 74.8 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: NR

One of the most out-of-nowhere success stories you'll see, Mestemaker went from Austin Vandegrift High School's backup QB to the nation's leading passer (by nearly 700 yards) and Burlsworth Trophy winner, for the nation's best former walk-on. North Texas hadn't won more than nine games, but he led the Mean Green to 12 wins, throwing for at least 250 yards nine times and going nuclear against both Rice (469 yards and three touchdowns) and Charlotte (608 yards and four TDs). -- Connelly

LB, Ohio State, senior

2025 notable stats: 83 total tackles, 1 FF, 1 sack

2025 preseason ranking: 62

One of only three returning starters from Ohio State's national championship team in 2024, Styles was again key to a defense that surrendered fewer than 10 points per game. He had a successful tackle rate per attempt of 97.5%. Styles is another Buckeye who is being projected to go in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft. -- Trotter

QB, Duke, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 3,973 yards, 35 TD, 76.6 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Mensah was known for the big contract he signed at Duke and posted the numbers to back it up. By season's end, no one questioned whether the money was worth it. Mensah threw for 3,973 yards -- the most by any Power 4 QB in 2025 -- along with 34 touchdowns and just 6 picks as Duke won its first ACC championship since 1989. -- Hale

QB, Georgia, junior

2025 notable stats: 2,894 yards, 24 TD, 84.9 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: NR

No player exudes the physical nature of Kirby Smart's team better than Stockton, who took a pounding and kept getting up in his first season as a full-time starter. He threw for 2,894 yards with 24 touchdowns and ran for 462 yards with 10 scores. Stockton led the Bulldogs to fourth-quarter comebacks against Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida, and he helped them win back-to-back SEC titles for the first time since 1980-82. -- Schlabach

OL, Indiana, senior

2025 notable stat: Only four pressures allowed

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The inspirational leader for Notre Dame's run to the CFP national title game in 2024 took on an even more significant role for Indiana, which took several transfers to elevate its offensive line performance after its loss to Coogan and Notre Dame in the 2024 CFP. Coogan, who started at center and left guard for Notre Dame, took over the center spot at IU and helped the offense rise in rushing production while maintaining its incredible efficiency. He became the first offensive lineman to win Rose Bowl offensive MVP honors since USC's Norm Verry in 1944. -- Rittenberg

DL, Minnesota, junior

2025 notable stats: 12.5 sacks, 17.5 TFLs, 7 QB hurries

2025 preseason ranking: NR

After flashing pass-rushing prowess in mostly a reserve role in 2024, Smith took his game up several notches. He became the first Minnesota player in a quarter century to lead the Big Ten in sacks, recording at least half a sack in all but three games he played. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Smith set a Minnesota bowl record with four tackles for loss in the Rate Bowl win over New Mexico, and his season totals for sacks and TFLs ranked among the top six in team history. -- Rittenberg

WR, San José State, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 1,291 rec yards, 10 TD, 88 rec

2025 preseason ranking: NR

One of the smaller FBS receivers at 5-9 and 174 pounds generated very big numbers for the Spartans, leading the nation with 1,291 receiving yards and adding 10 touchdowns, including a single-game team record in touchdowns against Wyoming. Scudero was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award and received second-team AP All-America honors. He led the nation with 163 targets and had six or more receptions in each of his first eight games. -- Rittenberg

S, LSU, senior

2025 notable stats: 89 total tackles, 3 INT, 4 PBU

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Another transfer portal success story, Haulcy began his career at New Mexico, enjoyed a star turn at Houston and moved into LSU's starting lineup in 2025. The 6-foot, 222-pound senior was a top-notch ball hawk in the back of the Tigers' defense, but as injuries took effect, he moved into more of a linebacker role late in the year. Haulcy made at least nine tackles in six of his last eight games and proved capable in run defense. -- Connelly

WR, Georgia, junior

2025 notable stats: 811 yards, 6 TD, 81 rec

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Georgia targeted Branch as its No. 1 target in the transfer portal after the 2024 season, and the former USC star more than delivered in his only season with the Bulldogs. Branch led the SEC with 81 receptions to go with 811 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. He broke the UGA single-season record for receptions, which was previously held by Brice Hunter with 76 in 1993. -- Schlabach

play 0:35 Miami stuns Buckeyes with a 72-yard pick-six Miami's Keionte Scott intercepts Julian Sayin and takes it 72 yards to the house for the Hurricanes.

QB, Texas, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 3,163 yards, 26 TD, 78.0 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: 23

Was he the best player in college football as touted? No. But despite dealing with (likely fixable) weaknesses -- including some struggles with accuracy when throwing on the run -- Manning produced the best Total QBR in college football from November onward. In that five-game span, he threw for 1,368 yards and 11 TDs (with only one pick), he was sacked only five times and used his legs to great effect, rushing for a 35-yard touchdown against A&M and scores of 23 and 60 yards against Michigan. Here comes another wave of hype. -- Connelly

S, Oregon, junior

2025 notable stats: 96 total tackles, 2 INT, 7 PD

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Thieneman went from a fantastic player on a struggling team (Purdue) to a fantastic player on a CFP team (Oregon), providing production and leadership for the Ducks' secondary. He eclipsed 95 tackles for the third consecutive season and had the game-sealing interception in the second overtime at Penn State and another at Washington to preserve another key road victory. Thieneman earned second-team AP All-America honors. -- Rittenberg

QB, USC, junior

2025 notable stats: 3,711 yards, 24 TD, 89.9 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Only Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza had a better QBR (90.2) than Maiava (89.9), who also ranked third nationally with 8.66 yards per dropback, underscoring his penchant for big plays (60 completions of 20 yards or more). Maiava was especially sharp at the end of games, posting a fourth-quarter QBR of 92.0 (fourth best in the country). -- Trotter

WR, Indiana, junior

2025 notable stats: 937 rec yards, 13 TD, 69 rec

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Indiana delivered big moments throughout its historic season, but perhaps none more staggering than Cooper's catch in the back of the end zone to complete a come-from-behind win at Penn State. On third-and-goal, Cooper leaped for Mendoza's pass and somehow tapped his toes inside the end line for the touchdown. Cooper went on to lead Indiana in receiving yards and earn second-team All-Big Ten honors with teammate Elijah Sarratt. Cooper had touchdown catches in 10 games and tied a single-game team record with four against Indiana State. -- Rittenberg

DT, Oregon, junior

2025 notable stats: 8 PBU, 4.5 TFL, 5 QB hurries

2025 preseason ranking: NR

He entered the season as the least-decorated Ducks defensive line starter and left as one of the most valuable, filling gaps and flustering quarterbacks. Washington earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and tied top cover corner Brandon Finney Jr. for the team lead in pass breakups (8), while tying for fourth in quarterback hurries (4.5). Alongside tackle Bear Alexander, Washington helped Oregon improve against the run. Washington was projected as a high NFL draft pick before returning with his linemates in 2026. -- Rittenberg

QB, Notre Dame, freshman

2025 notable stats: 2,741 yards, 27 TD, 83.4 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Carr began the season as a question for Notre Dame. He ended it as, perhaps, the favorite to win the 2026 Heisman trophy. Carr's emergence took the Irish to the brink of the playoff after an 0-2 start, and his numbers -- 83.4 Total QBR, 9.35 yards per attempt, 27 total touchdowns -- placed him among the best QBs in the country. -- Hale

WR, Rutgers, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 1,084 yards, 7 TD, 60 rec

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Duff had a monster game Oct. 25 against Purdue, finishing with 241 receiving yards -- the second most in program history and most by a Big Ten player against a Power 4 opponent since Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 347 yards against Utah in the 2021 Rose Bowl. Duff also had 100-yard receiving outings against Norfolk State and Penn State. -- Trotter

DB, Cal, senior

2025 notable stats: 18 PD, 5 INT

2025 preseason ranking: NR

A transfer from Florida International, Masses blossomed into one of the most feared corners in the ACC in 2025. He racked up 47 tackles, 13 PBU and 5 interceptions. Masses contested nearly 70% of his targets and teamed with fellow transfer Brent Austin to form arguably the best defensive backfield in the ACC in 2025. -- Hale

Carnell Tate only dropped one pass this past season. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

WR, Ohio State, senior

2025 notable stats: 875 yards, 9 TD, 51 rec

2025 preseason ranking: 67

Tate had a breakout junior season, emerging as a star opposite Jeremiah Smith. He had only one drop all year and finished third in the Big Ten behind Smith and Biletnikoff winner Makai Lemon, averaging 3.06 yards per route. Tate, who is a projected top-10 draft pick, is positioned to be the fifth Ohio State receiver to go in the first round in the past four years. -- Trotter

QB, Miami, redshirt senior

2025 notable stats: 3,813 yards, 30 TD, 81.8 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: 29

Beck arrived at Miami nursing an injured shoulder and a battered reputation after an inauspicious end to his Georgia career. But what had once seemed like a questionable move for the Canes turned into a boon, as Beck showcased why he was one of the top QBs in the country in 2025, putting up more than 3,800 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and leading Miami to the national championship game. He finished his college career with 36 wins as a starter. -- Hale

DT, Ole Miss, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 68 total tackles, 11.5 TFL, 5 PD

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The Rebels' surprising run to the CFP semifinals probably meant as much to anyone on the Ole Miss roster. The sophomore grew up in Houston, Mississippi, which is about 56 miles from campus. The 19-year-old grew into a dominant force in the middle of the defense this season, finishing with 68 total tackles and five sacks. The scary part for SEC offenses? Echoles is coming back. There's still plenty of room for growth on his 6-foot-3, 310-pound frame, and he's only going to improve under defensive-minded coach Pete Golding. -- Schlabach

QB, Alabama, redshirt junior

2025 notable stats: 3,567 yards, 28 TD, 76.0 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Given no help from his run game, Simpson had to carry Alabama's offense, but he did so beautifully, especially during a midseason stretch that included four straight wins over ranked teams (and basically solidified Bama's playoff berth): In those four games, he threw for 1,069 yards, 9 TDs and only 1 interception, and when the Tide eked out a playoff berth, he guided them to a win in Norman with 232 passing yards and two scores against a great Oklahoma defense. -- Connelly

OLB, Texas Tech, senior

2025 notable stats: 38 total tackles, 11 TFL, 9 sacks

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Height was an explosive edge rusher at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds who played one year in Lubbock as a sixth-year senior after stops at Auburn, USC and Georgia Tech. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025. -- Wilson

QB, Georgia Tech, senior

2025 notable stats: 3,904 total yards, 29 TD, 78.6 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: 68

Only Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia averaged more total yards per game this year than King (325) among Power 4 quarterbacks. King became just the sixth Power 4 QB to post 2,900 passing yards, 900 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns in a season in the past 10 years, with four of the others currently NFL starters. Over the past two seasons at Georgia Tech, King posted 54 total touchdowns and just 12 turnovers. -- Hale

RB, Jacksonville State, junior

2025 notable stats: 1,659 yards, 16 TD, 295 carries

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The transfer portal really benefits certain players, such as Cook, who went from a limited role at TCU to a featured one for Jacksonville State. He led the FBS with 1,659 rushing yards, eclipsing 100 yards in all but three games and reaching 75 yards in every contest. The 195-pound Cook also showed his durability, logging 21 or more carries in nine contests and ranking third nationally with 295 rushes. Cook was named MVP and Newcomer of the Year in Conference USA. -- Rittenberg

DE, Utah, Sophomore

2025 notable stats: 24 solo tackles, 11.5 sacks, 17.5 TFL

2025 preseason ranking: NR

In 11 games, Daley racked up some of the best numbers in the country, finishing with 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. He was in contention to lead the country in both categories until suffering a season-ending injury in Game No. 11 against Kansas State. Daley was honored as a first-team All-Big 12 selection and a Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year) semifinalist. -- Bonagura

DE, Western Michigan, senior

2025 notable stats: 14.5 sacks, 4 FF, 21 TFL

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Tucker became the first defensive player since 2018 and just the second since 2008 to win the Vern Smith MAC Most Valuable Player award. He also won MAC Defensive Player of the Year honors and was named MVP of the conference title game. Tucker propelled one of the nation's top defenses, recording the most sacks (14.5) for a WMU player since 2006, and the sixth-highest tackles for loss total in team history. He finished second in the league in forced fumbles. -- Rittenberg

Kenyon Sadiq led Oregon in receiving touchdowns with eight. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

TE, Oregon, junior

2025 notable stats: 560 yards, 8 TD, 51 rec

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Sadiq blossomed into one of the nation's best tight ends, and Oregon really needed his contributions. The Ducks were hit hard by injuries at wide receiver, and though Sadiq dealt with his own ailments, he had four or more receptions eight times. Sadiq led Oregon in receptions and receiving touchdowns, while finishing second in receiving yards. He was a finalist for the Mackey Award and a second-team AP All-America selection. -- Rittenberg

RB, Nebraska, junior

2025 notable stats: 1,451 yards, 12 TD, 5.8 ypc

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Johnson led the Big Ten with 1,451 rushing yards and trailed only Jacksonville State's Cam Cook (1,659), Missouri's Ahmad Hardy (1,649) and Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy (1,567) nationally. Johnson also led all running backs with 46 receptions, which went for 370 yards and three touchdowns, and was fourth with 93 forced missed tackles. -- Trotter

G, Oregon, senior

2025 notable stat: Only four pressures allowed

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Pregnon's durability and performance helped Oregon's offense maintain its production, as he helped anchor a talented offensive line. He led the Ducks in snaps and was instrumental as a run blocker, as Oregon rose from 72nd nationally in rushing in 2024 to 20th in 2025. Pregnon started every game for the Ducks and finished his career with 40 consecutive starts at Oregon and USC. -- Rittenberg

DL, Ohio State, senior

2025 notable stats: 66 total tackles, 11 sacks, 1 FF

2025 preseason ranking: NR

A second-team All-Big Ten selection, Curry led the Buckeyes with 11 sacks. He also had two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Curry was especially outstanding in Ohio State's Big Ten championship game loss to Indiana. He had seven tackles and two sacks, including a series of monster hits, and helped keep the Buckeyes in the game to the end. -- Trotter

play 0:51 Indiana starts off Peach Bowl with an electric pick-six Oregon QB Dante Moore goes to pass but is picked off by Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds, who takes it to the crib for a touchdown.

DB, Miami, senior

2025 notable stats: 64 total tackles, 5 sacks, 2 INT

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The heart and soul of Miami's dominant defense, Scott helped rebuild a secondary that had struggled badly in 2024 into one of the nation's best units in 2025. Despite a late-season injury that caused him to miss two games, Scott finished with 64 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 8 QB hurries and 5 pass breakups, showcasing his all-around skill set. His pick-six against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl will be remembered as one of the most impactful plays in recent Miami history. -- Hale

CB, San Diego State, senior

2025 notable stats: 49 total tackles, 4 INT, 9 PBUs

2025 preseason ranking: NR

A playmaker throughout his career at San Diego State, Johnson took things to another level in 2025, winning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors and becoming a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe award. He tied for ninth nationally in passes defended with 1.18 per game and helped San Diego State post an FBS-leading three shutouts, while holding seven opponents to single-digit point totals. Johnson was one of only six players with multiple interceptions returned for a touchdown. -- Rittenberg

WR, UConn, senior

2025 notable stats: 1,278 rec yards, 13 TD, 101 rec

2025 preseason ranking: NR

For a UConn player to become a Biletnikoff Award finalist alongside USC's Makai Lemon and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith is quite an achievement, and Bell deserved the recognition. He finished top three in the FBS in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and had six or more receptions in each of his final 11 games. Bell became UConn's first consensus All-America selection and set team records for receptions and receiving touchdowns. -- Rittenberg

C, Iowa, senior

2025 notable stat: 756 rushing/passing blocks

2025 preseason ranking: 98

The first Hawkeye to win the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center, Jones anchored a unit that won the Joe Moore Award as college football's most outstanding offensive line. Jones, also a unanimous All-American, finished his college tenure with 49 career starts. He also didn't allow a sack all season and had a blown-block percentage of just 0.9% on running plays. -- Trotter

TE, Vanderbilt, senior

2025 notable stats: 769 yards, 4 TD, 62 rec

2025 preseason ranking: 65

Stowers and Pavia played at New Mexico State together in 2023, and they picked up where they left off at Vanderbilt. This past season, Stowers won the Mackey Award as the top tight end in the FBS. He led all players at the position with 769 receiving yards and finished with 62 catches and 4 touchdowns. In back-to-back games against Texas and Auburn, Stowers had 19 receptions for 268 yards with 2 touchdowns. -- Schlabach

S, USC, senior

2025 notable stats: 51 total tackles, 5 INT, 1 pick-six

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Fitzgerald was USC's first consensus All-American defensive back since Talanoa Hufanga in 2020. Fitzgerald tied for the Big Ten lead with five interceptions during the regular season, the most by a USC defender since Caleb Bullock in 2022. In a key October win over Michigan, Fitzgerald had a sack and two picks. -- Trotter

DE, Texas, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 12 sacks, 52 pressures, 3 FF

2025 preseason ranking: 11

There was no sophomore slump for the former five-star recruit from Duncanville, Texas. Even with new players around him, Simmons bumped his sacks total from nine as a freshman to 12 in 2025 -- including an unstoppable run of 5.5 sacks in two weeks against Oklahoma and Kentucky -- and he forced three fumbles and a pressured interception. He ramped up his run support as well, making seven run stops and taking part in 30 tackles against the run. -- Connelly

DB, Texas Tech, junior

2025 notable stats: 48 total tackles, 5 INT, 5 PBU

2025 preseason ranking: NR

The Mississippi State transfer emerged as a key playmaker in Texas Tech's run to the program's first playoff appearance. Pollock's five interceptions led all Big 12 defenders and finished tied for seventh nationally, rounding out his turnover tally with 48 total tackles and five pass breakups, while taking on a starring role in the secondary of the country's third-leading scoring defense. -- Lederman

LB, Indiana, senior

2025 notable stats: 10.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 2 INT

2025 preseason ranking: 77

Fisher was the nucleus for one of the nation's best defenses for the second consecutive season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors again and several All-America nods. A Butkus Award finalist and semifinalist for the Lombardi and Chuck Bednarik awards, Fisher became an even more disruptive playmaker than he was in 2024, setting career highs for tackles for loss and sacks, while recording two interceptions, including his first-career pick-six, as well as a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He had two sacks in the CFP. -- Rittenberg

DE, Miami, senior

2025 notable stats: 63 total tackles, 17.5 TFL, 12.5 sacks

2025 preseason ranking: NR

A perfect partner on the edge for Rueben Bain Jr., Mesidor racked up a team-leading 12.5 sacks -- tied for third most nationally -- for Miami this season, and he was just as disruptive against the run, racking up 11 stuffs on run plays at or behind the line of scrimmage. Mesidor had 5.5 sacks and 23 tackles in the postseason, blossoming from Bain's sidekick to a projected first-round draft pick. -- Hale

CB, LSU, Senior

2025 notable stats: 2 INT, 11 PBU, 4 FF

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Delane was good at Virginia Tech, but he was a breakout star for a vastly improved LSU defense in 2025. Alternating between cornerback and occasional safety roles, Delane had more interceptions (2) than 20-yard completions allowed (1), and his press coverage was a huge source of disruption for Blake Baker's ultra-aggressive defense. Delane was the best player on the field in LSU's season-opening win over Clemson, and in 36 targets against his man in coverage, he allowed only 10 completions for 119 yards and no TDs. -- Connelly

Malachi Toney blossomed into a superstar for the Hurricanes, finishing with 1,211 receiving yards as a freshman. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

WR, Miami, freshman

2025 notable stats: 1,211 yards, 13 TD, 109 rec

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Toney reclassified coming out of high school and arrived at Miami as a 17-year-old freshman with lots of potential but an undefined role. It didn't take long for the Canes to realize they had a superstar. Toney announced his presence in the opener with six catches for 82 yards and a score against Notre Dame, and his impact only grew from there -- lining up at QB, tailback, in the slot and out wide, as well as returning punts. Toney finished the year with 1,622 all-purpose yards, 13 total touchdowns -- including 2 throwing and 1 rushing -- and more than 1,200 yards receiving. -- Hale

LB, Georgia, junior

2025 notable stats: 3.5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 fumble recovery

2025 preseason ranking: 38

Allen was the undisputed leader and steadying force of a Georgia defense that got better and better during the season. Allen led the Bulldogs with 88 total tackles, 47 solo and 8 tackles for loss. Georgia finished No. 2 in the SEC in run defense (81.5 yards) and scoring defense (17.6 points), a big jump from the previous season. Allen had 10 or more tackles in four of the Bulldogs' biggest games against Tennessee, Auburn, Ole Miss and Florida in the regular season. -- Schlabach

QB, Oregon, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 3,565 yards, 30 TD, 78.6 QBR

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Moore took a gap year in 2024 at Oregon, and it paid off, as he helped the Ducks to an 11-1 regular-season record and two CFP victories. Moore displayed incredible arm talent, recording six games with three or more touchdown passes. He engineered game-winning drives on the road against Penn State and Iowa, and eclipsed 70% completions in nine contests. Moore positioned himself as a top NFL draft pick but returned to Oregon after a rough performance in the CFP semifinal loss to Indiana. -- Rittenberg

QB, Ohio State, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 3,160 yards, 32 TD, 8 INT

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Sayin had an outstanding first year as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback. The Heisman finalist nearly broke the FBS record for completion percentage and finished third nationally with a QBR of 88.5. Sayin didn't play his best against Indiana in the Big Ten championship game or in the playoff loss to Miami. But those big-stage experiences should help him in 2026. -- Trotter

DT, Texas Tech, senior

2025 notable stats: 34 total tackles, 8 TFL, 2.5 sacks

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Hunter was a dominant 6-foot-4, 325-pound defensive tackle who became an All-American this year at Texas Tech after previously playing for Auburn and UCF. He was a key force in the Red Raiders' run defense, which led the country, allowing just 68.5 yards per game. -- Wilson

WR, Texas A&M, junior

2025 notable stats: 919 yards, 9 TD, 61 rec

2025 preseason ranking: NR

In one of his first touches as an Aggie, Concepcion returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown. That was quite the tone-setter. The versatile NC State transfer was vital in A&M's 11-0 start, scoring 12 total touchdowns and producing a couple of his biggest performances -- seven catches for 113 yards against Auburn, seven for 158 against South Carolina -- in tight wins. He was dangerous as a deep-ball threat, and he was dangerous on screen passes. The 5-foot-11 speedster could do it all. -- Connelly

RB, Ole Miss, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 1,567 yards, 24 TD, 29 rec

2025 preseason ranking: NR

After transferring from Missouri, Lacy developed into one of the most explosive runners in the country. He ran for 1,567 yards, which ranked No. 3 in the FBS, and had 24 rushing touchdowns, which ranked second. He had nine games with more than 100 yards from scrimmage and showed plenty of toughness when he battled through a shoulder injury to play in three CFP games. -- Schlabach

RB, Missouri, sophomore

2025 notable stats: 1,649 yards, 16 TD, 256 carries

2025 preseason ranking: 91

So, this was why Lacy left Missouri for Ole Miss. Hardy led all Power 4 players with 1,649 rushing yards on 256 carries. He had eight 100-yard games. He ran for 250 yards with 3 touchdowns on 22 attempts in a 52-10 win against Louisiana. He ran for 300 yards on 25 carries with 3 scores in a 49-27 victory against Mississippi State, the sixth 300-yard game in SEC history. -- Schlabach

OT, Indiana, junior

2025 notable stat: Only eight pressures allowed

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Indiana's transfers helped boost its offensive line play, but so did the holdovers such as Smith, a mainstay at left tackle for the past three seasons. He earned Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year honors in protecting Mendoza's blindside and helping Indiana rise from 63rd nationally in rushing in 2024 to 12th this season. Smith's consistency helped Indiana thrive on third down and in the red zone. He and Mendoza earned consensus All-America honors, and Smith was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy. -- Rittenberg

LB, Ohio State, junior

2025 notable stats: 69 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 9 TFL

2025 preseason ranking: NR

Reese was all over the field in the opener against Texas -- with nine tackles and a sack -- setting the tone for his All-American season. The Big Ten Linebacker of the Year lined up and off the edge, harassing the opposing quarterback from multiple spots. He's a projected top-five pick in the upcoming draft. -- Trotter